Hall’s ROH TV Review 1.4.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: January 4, 2024

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re back with another show taped a little while ago and in this case the TV Champion is actually going to be getting in the ring. Other than that, the World Title situation has since been resolved, but we won’t be seeing the champ until next week at the earliest. We also have new Tag Team Champs, as in the titles that as of yesterday have not been seen on this show in five months. Let’s get to it.

Eddie Kingston, after winning the Triple Crown at Worlds End, talks about how special it was. I’m still not sure if those are individual titles or one unified belt and they need to explain that sooner than later.

Opening sequence.

Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico

Cole Karter and Angelico are here too. Serpentico snaps off a headscissors to start and let’s hit that All In tickets are available plug! Karter offers a distraction but gets taken down by Angelico. The nefarious scheme works though as Garrison hits a hard clothesline to take over. Some belly to back suplexes set up a belly to back faceplant for two on Serpentico. Garrison’s torture rack doesn’t work as Serpentico is out with a superkick and Downward Spiral for two. Serpentico’s shooting star press is loaded up but the seconds get on the apron for a distraction. Garrison hits a discus forearm and the torture rack bomb finishes at 5:25.

Rating: C. The match was fine, but forgive me for not believing that this is going to be the start of something important. Both teams, and as a result their individual members, have been stuck on a treadmill for months. Not having Maria out there didn’t help and this was a perfectly watchable match that could not have felt less important if they tried.

Lance Archer vs. JP Harlow

Harlow slaps him for not shaking hands so it’s a chokeslam and a toss suplex to start the pain. Archer misses a charge into the corner though and Harlow strikes away, only to get kneed in the corner. The Blackout finishes for Archer at 2:09. Fun squash.

Dalton Castle vs. Peter Avalon

Castle, with the Boys, comes to the ring looking rather disheveled and eating a sandwich. They start a bit slowly, with Castle shoving him around and Avalon being shocked at the strength. Avalon manages to shove Castle off the top for a nasty crash and we hit the chinlock back inside. That’s broken up so Avalon hits a superkick into the Death Valley Driver for two. Avalon takes a bit too long though and it’s a suplex to put him down. The Bang A Rang is countered into a rollup so Castle elbows him in the face. Now the Bang A Rang (with the Boys spinning around at ringside) can finish for Castle at 6:35.

Rating: C+. Another perfectly fine match which got a bit more time than some of the usuals around here. There is something to Castle being all out of sorts as it should set up a big match with Johnny TV down the line. What matters is they are giving us some kind of a story and that makes things more interesting going forward.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky talk about how they support each other and this will be their year.

Queen Aminata vs. Maya World

Aminata takes her down with a headlock to start but Maya is right back up with a flipping forearm in the corner. A moonsault hits knees though and Aminata snaps off a suplex. Aminata German suplexes her down and hits a running hip attack in the corner for two. World is back up with a running elbow but charges into a Downward Spiral. The Juicy Lock (a Koji Clutch with leg shots to the face) finishes for Aminata at 3:48.

Rating: C. Aminata seems to be the next project in the women’s division, or at least someone who will be a prospect for the future. She has a unique look and the confidence, but I’m going to need to see her doing more than jobbing and winning three minute matches. Nice enough match and I’m sure we’ll see more from Aminata going forward.

The Infantry vs. The Boys vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Moriarty and Brent start things off with the latter taking over on the arm. Brandon comes in but gets kicked down, allowing Dean to come in for some right hands. A double suplex drops Brandon but Taylor pulls Dean outside for a heck of a right hand. Shane gets in and gets caught with a double Eat Defeat and a double superkick to send him back outside. Boot Camp hits Brandon but Taylor tags himself back in to break it up. The Marcus Garvey Driver finishes Brandon at 4:12.

Rating: C+. Ok, cool. Taylor and Moriarty get a win in another multi team match. With the Kingdom winning the Tag Team Titles, there is no reason for them to not be around here. Build up a team or two around here and get them a title shot. We are coming up on six months of the Tag Team Champions not even appearing on this show so fix things already. The match itself was a way to make Taylor look dominant and Moriarty compliments him well. I don’t know why we should be seeing a heel vs. heel title program, but maybe there is another team coming up.

Serpentico interrupts Griff Garrison and Cole Karter because this feud must continue.

Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia

Gracia takes her to the mat to start and grabs a quickly broken ankle lock. An elbow to the face and middle rope spinning crossbody give Gracia two and we hit the front facelock. Back up and Gracia misses a charge in the corner so Velvet hits some running knees to the back of the head. The Mix (which I believe she used to call the Final/Last Slice) finishes for Velvet at 3:18.

Rating: C. This was a lot more about Gracia than anything else as she got in most of the offense until Velvet hit one or two shots for the win. Velvet is another someone who seems like she has been ready for a push but I’m not sure she has the skills to make it work. Gracia wears a lot of bright pink so she stands out, though she’s going to need some more time to really polish things up.

Post match Velvet says she wants the Women’s TV Title.

Rachael Ellering/Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante/Mercedes Martinez

Ellering takes Diamante down to start and it’s already off to Hirsch. With Diamante taken down, Ellering is right back in for a backsplash but Hirsch gets caught in the ropes for a hanging DDT. Diamante chokes and stomps in the corner before forearming Hirsch down. The corner dropkick misses though and Hirsch snaps off a running German suplex. That’s enough for the tag off to Ellering for the house cleaning as everything breaks down. Hirsch is sent outside and it’s standing Sliced Bread into an Air Raid Crash to give Martinez the pin on Ellering at 7:12.

Rating: C+. This feud continues to keep going and I can’t imagine that changing until we get to the TV Title tournament. As usual, there is only so much that can be done with nothing for them to fight over and since there is nothing to suggest they’ll be fighting Athena anytime soon, the TV Title is about all there is left.

We look at Eddie Kingston winning the Continental Classic. I believe this is the same package from Dynamite.

TV Title: Willie Mack vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher is defending and manages to power Mack into the corner to start. A headlock takeover puts Mack down but he’s right back up to run Fletcher over. The running crossbody is countered into the swinging Rock Bottom to plant Mack again though as this is mostly one sided so far. Fletcher grabs the arm and knocks him down a few times, only to have Mack block a slam.

Some running clotheslines and the swinging slam put Fletcher down and the Mackarena standing moonsault gets two. Back up and Fletcher hits a running boot in the corner, followed by a delayed brainbuster for two more. Mack is fine enough to hit a running Razor’s Edge buckle bomb and we hit the Texas Cloverleaf. With that broken up, Mack takes him to the top but gets caught with a super Falcon Arrow. A piledriver retains the title at 11:03.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of title defense that Fletcher needed. He was in there against someone good enough to be a bit of a threat and had to work to get there, but ultimately the win felt pretty definitive. Best match on the show by far this week and it’s nice when it’s the most important as well.

Dalton Castle hasn’t slept since Final Battle because he’s worried about the state of Ring Of Honor. Johnny TV cost him the TV Title and cut off his connection with the fans. Cue TV and Taya Valkyrie, with Castle threatening to smash his face. Valkyrie does NOT approve and violence seems to be teased.

Gringo Loco/Workhorsemen vs. El Hijo del Vikingo/Lee Johnson/Komander

Henry kicks Johnson in the ribs to start and elbows him in the face to make it worse. Komander comes in and gets chopped by Loco but comes back with a quick headscissors. A springboard hurricanrana has Loco in the corner so it’s off to Vikingo for a springboard wristdrag to Drake. Everything breaks down and Komander is sent outside, with Loco hitting a big dive onto the pile.

Back in and Vikingo gets crushed in the corner, setting up a DDT from Drake. Loco hits a powerslam for two but Vikingo rolls over and brings in Komander to clean house. Vikingo and Komander go up top for the big moonsaults to the floor but Henry powerbombs Vikingo out of the corner for two. Komander and Vikingo wind up in an electric chair on Loco’s shoulders (geez) before both get planted, with Johnson having to break up the cover. Komander grabs a quick rollup for the pin on Loco at 9:31.

Rating: B-. The match was the usual fun with the AAA guys flying around and doing their usual things, but I’ve almost lost count of the amount of times we’ve seen something similar on this show or Rampage. It would be nice to see something like this go somewhere, but for now that isn’t the case. I’ll certainly take a high flying main event though, with that double electric chair being rather impressive.

