Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 2.20.25  

Date: February 20, 2025

Location: Fort Bend Epicenter, Rosenberg, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re back on land this week and it’s another somewhat special episode as we have some guest stars from CMLL. That might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it almost has to be more interesting than what we usually get around here. Other than that, we have a Ring Of Honor World Title match on Collision this weekend so it might be time to hype it up some more. Let’s get to it.

We open with a Global Wars recap.

Opening sequence.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Fuego del Sol

Yuta jumps him at the bell and starts fast, with a fisherman’s suplex getting two. A dropkick staggers Yuta but he comes back with a running clothesline to drop Fuego in a hurry. Yuta faceplants him and hits a basement dropkick before tying up the leg. Fuego makes the rope and fights up, setting up a basement superkick. Yuta ducks something off the top and hits a running knee for the pin at 3:56.

Rating: C. Pretty much a squash here for Yuta and that still doesn’t make him overly interesting. Fuego is one of those fun people who doesn’t win much but isn’t going to be a thing in AEW so this is about as far as he’s going. I’m not sure what it says for Yuta to count as star power around here but it’s not the best sign.

Post match Yuta grabs a chain and ties Fuego up in a surfboard for a choke.

Rachael Ellering vs. Abadon

Ellering grabs a headlock to start and gets her hand bitten as a result. A basement kick to the face cuts Ellering down but she’s right back with a running elbow to the face. The backsplash misses though and Abadon hits an apron legdrop to take over. Ellering is right back with a suplex and now the backsplash connects for two. Back up and Abadon grabs a running cutter, setting up the Black Dahlia for the pin at 4:08.

Rating: C-. There is something missing from Ellering’s matches and I’m not sure what it is. Granted some of the problem might be that she only exists to put people over and that isn’t going to get her very far. At some point she needs to win something, or the little value that she has is going to go away rather quickly. Abadon continues to look weird, but there is a pretty firm ceiling when you’re only around every few months.

Jacked Jameson is fired up about his potential stable mates, who interrupt and say the Frat House is now a thing. They share a drink and give Jameson a hat.

Frat House/Premiere Athletes/Mark Sterling vs. Top Flight/Outrunners/Von Erichs

The Von Erichs have been gone for six months and the Six Man Tag Team Titles have been sitting cold since then and they come back in a random twelve man tag. Because of course. Darius and Nese start things off with Nese taking him into the corner so Garrison can come in. That means Dante can come in for a jumping stomp to the back as the rapid fire tags continue.

Ross kicks Jameson down and Marshall hits a standing moonsault for two more. Magnum comes in and gets knocked into the wrong corner so it’s off to Sterling to hammer away. The chinlock goes on but Magnum fights up, only for the villains to pull his partners off the apron. Magnum suplexes his way to freedom and the tag brings in Floyd to clean house. Sterling gets slammed down to set up the Mega Powers Elbow. Total Recall finishes Sterling off at 8:53.

Rating: C. The Six Man Titles are coming up on seven months without a defense but we needed to have the Von Erichs in here because it’s TEXAS and therefore we need TEXAS wrestlers in there. Ignore the issue of the Von Erichs really not being that interesting and the Six Man Tag Team Titles feeling less than worthless and it’s a bit hard to care about them. The rest of the people are the usual goons around here, which is why this match was a Dark Order short of hitting every check mark in an ROH match.

The MxM Collection celebrates stealing the Tag Team Title again at Global Wars, despite not winning the belts.

Billie Starkz vs. Hyan

Athena is here with Starkz, who flips out of a wristlock to start. A German suplex drops Hyan again and a kick to the head out of the corner does it again. Hyan avoids the Swanton though and grabs a suplex of her own. Starkz forearms the heck out of her in the corner though and finishes with an electric chair slam at 4:00.

Rating: C+. For the love of all things good and holy, tell me we are not building towards Starkz vs. Athena again. It seems that’s where we’re going, and my goodness I cannot fathom having to see that a third time, especially if Starkz finally beats her. The title has just gone ice cold lately as Athena has been out of major challengers for so long. The action here was at least good, which somehow is the best thing so far tonight.

TV Title: Komander vs. Lee Johnson

Komander is defending and Johnson has EJ Nduka in his corner. They trade standing switches to start before Komander nips out of a headscissors for a standoff. A springboard wristdrag is broken up so Komander sends him outside and moonsaults into a headscissors. Nduka offers a distraction though and Johnson drops Komander to take over. Johnson sends him outside for a bit, followed by a chinlock back inside.

That’s broken up so they head to the apron for a slugout, with Komander grabbing a running hurricanrana driver. A springboard moonsault to a standing Johnson connects back inside but it’s too early for Cielito Lindo. Johnson fights up but gets dropped with a poisonrana for two. They fight over a suplex and go out to the floor, where Johnson plants him hard.

That’s not good enough so Johnson rams him ankle first into the barricade over and over. Back in and Komander unlaces his boot, allowing Johnson to hit a frog splash. Johnson gets knocked off the top so Komander dives onto both of them for the big crash. Back in and Cielito Lindo connects anyway for the pin to retain at 15:22.

Rating: B-. Yeah it was good, but it still feels like a match between people who are here because they don’t belong anywhere else. Komander has been treated like a loser for so long on AEW TV that it’s hard to care about him being the midcard champion in the minor league. On the other hand you have Johnson, who isn’t bad in the ring but keeps losing his big shots. Fix that and he might be worth something.

Video on Red Velvet.

Gates Of Agony vs. Exodus Prime/Josiah G

A Samoan drop and Open The Gates means a double pin for Kaun at 1:15. Total decimation.

The World Title match for Collision gets a graphic. Thanks for bothering.

Barbaro Cavernario/Hechicero/Soberano Jr. vs. Dark Panther/Fuego/Sammy Guevara

Cue the MxM Collection to watch from the stage. It’s a brawl to start with Guevara’s team being knocked down with a triple clothesline. Soberano bites Guevara’s boot before Hechicero pounds away on his head. Guevara gets caught in a triple flipping slam (I believe BDK used to call it Ragnarok) so he rolls outside, allowing Fuego to come in.

Hechicero grabs a Rocking Horse and Soberano gets dropped down with a Fameasser at the same time. Panther comes in and gets faceplanted, allowing the villains (I guess?) to take him into the corner. Some tilt-a-whirl backbreaker get Panther out of trouble and we settle down to Hechicero vs. Guevara. The latter clears the ring and hits a dive, which counts as a tag so it isn’t that nuts.

Instead of switching places, Guevara comes back in and hits a big dive of his own, only for Cavernario to take him down. Now it’s off to Fuego, who seems confused by Cavernario’s Worm. Everything breaks down and Hechicero is sent outside and Soberano dives onto Panther. Fuego takes Soberano out with a dive of his own but Mansoor comes in to hit Guevara with the belt. Hechicero flips Fuego into a very spinny rollup for the pin at 12:11.

Rating: B. One match. Not the entire card and not some invasion angle that no one was asking to see. It was one match where the talented CMLL guys got in, did their stuff to pop the crowd and then got out. That’s WAY more effective than having them around week after week in some feud that feels tacked on. Treat these guys as a special attraction, because they’re good enough to warrant popping in on occasion, which was the case again here in the best thing on the show.

Post match Hechicero touches tips with the Collection but Guevara gives Mansoor the GTH. Madden escapes with the belt to end the show.

Wheeler Yuta b. Fuego del Sol – Running knee

Abadon b. Rachael Ellering – Black Dahlia

Top Flight/Outrunners/Von Erichs b. Frat House/Premiere Athletes/Mark Sterling – Total Recall to Sterling

Billie Starkz b. Hyan – Electric chair slam

Komander b. Lee Johnson – Cielito Lindo

Gates Of Agony b. Exodus Prime/Josiah G – Double pin

Hechicero/Barbaro Cavernario/Soberano Jr. b. Fuego/Sammy Guevara/Dark Panther – Spinning rollup to Fuego

