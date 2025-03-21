Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review 3.20.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: March 20, 2025

Location: Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Normally we would be on the way towards Supercard Of Honor but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year. At the moment, the big story seems to be Chris Jericho defying Gravity and annoying Bandido in the process, which doesn’t seem likely to play an important role on this show. The TV Title is on the line though so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Hechicero/Volador Jr./Rugido vs. Mistico/Fuego/Neon

Hechicero takes Neon down by the leg to start and they go into the grappling. Neon’s leg gets tied up but he reverses into a Brock Lock of all things. Back up and Hechicero pulls him into a surfboard, with Neon standing up to escape. Neon spins him out with an armdrag and it’s off to Mistico vs. Volador. Rugido comes in for a cheap shot on Mistico as Ian gives us a history between Volador and Mistico, which is kept short and to the point, making it that much more valuable.

Neon comes back in and gets thrown into the air for a kick to the chest but it’s quickly back to Mistico. A wishbone has Mistico in trouble again but he elbows and hurricanranas his way out of trouble. Everything breaks down and Mistico and company hit stereo dives. Fuego comes in to dance at Rugido before taking him down with an armdrag. It’s off to Hechicero, who gets some more Fuego dancing before Neon springboard hurricanranas Rugido to the floor. Mistico comes in again and gets to clean more house before Fuego and Neon hit stereo dives. Back in and La Mistica finishes Rugido at 12:32.

Rating: B. As usual, it was the fun match that you have come to expect but at the same time, it’s the same match that doesn’t build anywhere and is little more than a showcase. If only there were, I don’t know, some titles that these six man teams could challenge for in the future. But nah, that would mean defending those belts and we haven’t done that in nearly eight months so why bother?

Viva Van vs. La Catalina

They fight over wrist control to start and trade legsweeps for some near falls. A fisherman’s suplex gives Catalina two but Van is back up with a spinwheel kick for two of her own. The Rocking Horse keeps Catalina in trouble but she’s back up with a Shining Wizard for two more. Van is back up with a victory roll for another near fall and a springboard crossbody drops Catalina again. Catalina’s running dropkick in the corner sets up a Pedigree for two so she pulls Van into an arm trap choke for the win at 6:18.

Rating: C+. More fun stuff here, with Catalina getting to stand out with some of her rather impressive offense. She’s already gotten her title shot against Athena so maybe she could move on to the Women’s TV Title or something else. On the other side, Van has come a long way in the last few months and it’s nice to see her develop so well.

We look at the Beast Mortos’ success in ROH. Ignore his lack of success in AEW.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Eli Theseus/Gabriel Aeros

Aeros and Dralistico chop it out to start and Dralistico stomps away to take over. More stomping in the corner has Aeros in more trouble before it’s off to Mortos to slug away at Theseus. Dralistico is back in with his springboard Codebreaker for the pin at 2:22.

Video on Komander before tonight’s title defense.

Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox

They fight over wrist control to start and go to an early standoff. Stereo nipups lead to both of them blocking armdrags for the standoff sequel. Fox sends him outside and hits an early dive, followed by a ram into the steps. A flip dive off the barricade knocks Knight down again but he’s back up with a dropkick through the ropes.

Back in and Knight’s twisting splash gets two and we hit the double armbar. Fox fights up and hits a running hanging DDT. A package piledriver is broken up though and Knight plants him down. An F5 gives Knight two but Fox is back with an Iconoclasm into a cutter. Fox’s Swanton gets two more and they go into a pinfall reversal sequence. Fox pulls him into a crossface until Knight turns over into the ropes as time expires at 10:00.

Rating: B-. It was fun while it lasted, though I’m not sure I can remember Knight doing anything of note in ROH coming into the match. As usual, Fox is good at getting in a bunch of his stuff and looking impressive in the process, but it isn’t going to mean as much if he never wins anything important. That being said, fun match and I could go for more of Knight around here.

Satnam Singh vs. Sid Ellington

Ellington looks like an evil clown, which gives you one of the weirder names compared to his look. Singh throws him around, chops him down, throws him onto the turnbuckle, and finishes with a chokeslam at 2:41. As dominant as you would expect.

QT Marshall/Aaron Solo vs. Top Flight

Darius and Solo fight over a waistlock to start with Darius hitting a dropkick, seemingly impressing himself. Marshall comes in for a headlock but gets taken down by an anklescissors. It’s off to Dante, who is knocked outside for a crash to the floor. Back in and Darius gets suckered in for…well nothing actually so Dante hits a high crossbody.

The tag brings in Darius to clean house. A jumping clothesline gets two on Solo and a tornado DDT gets the same as everything breaks down. Darius gets caught with a belly to back suplex/neckbreaker combination for two and Dante is knocked to the floor. Dante is back in with a hurricanrana to take Marshall out. That leaves Darius to get something like the Rings Of Saturn to make Solo tap at 8:27.

Rating: B-. Another entertaining match here, with Top Flight continuing their undefeated streak. That should mean something about the idea of them getting into the title hunt but you should know better than that by now. I have no idea why they haven’t gotten the chance to do something already, but Ring Of Honor isn’t known for the logic in its booking.

Here are the Outrunners to hype up the University Of Omaha’s game against St. John’s in the NCAA Tournament. The Infantry comes out to praise St. John’s and mock Omaha’s mascot, earning themselves a beating with some trashcans from the Outrunners. St. John’s would go on to massacre Omaha.

TV Title: Dark Panther vs. Komander

Komander is defending. Panther takes him down by the leg to start but Komander is back up to avoid a charge in the corner. A takedown sets up a sunset flip for two on Panther and we get an early standoff. The very springboardy armdrag is blocked and Panther hits a basement dropkick for two. The armbar has Komander in trouble until he fights up, only to get dropped with a clothesline.

Panther misses a charge into the post but he’s back up to cut off a dive. Komander gets tied up in the ropes and a rather loud chop drops him again. An inverted Gory stretch is broken up so Panther faceplants him down for a big crash. The surfboard goes on to stay on Komander’s knees but he backdrops a charging Panther over the top. The springboard flip dive drops Panther again but a moonsault hits raised boots. Panther dropkicks him down again for two, only to get backdropped outside again. Komander’s rope walk flip dive hits Panther again and the Cielito Lindo retains the title at 11:38.

Rating: B-. More good, entertaining high flying here, but what mattered the most with this match was the fact that they actually set up the match over a few weeks. This wasn’t just “someone wins a match and gets a title shot”, as they gave it a bit more effort and attention. It didn’t make for a great match but it made for a much better story and that is very welcome around here.

Respect is shown to end the show.

Results

Mistico/Fuego/Neon b. Hechicero/Volador Jr./Rugido – La Mistica to Rugido

La Catalina b. Viva Van – Arm trap choke

La Faccion Ingobernable b. Eli Theseus/Gabriel Aeros – Springboard Codebreaker to Theseus

Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox went to a time limit draw

Satnam Singh b. Sid Ellington – Chokeslam

Top Flight b. Aaron Solo/QT Marshall – Rings Of Saturn to Solo

Komander b. Dark Panther – Cielito Lindo

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.