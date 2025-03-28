Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 3.27.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: March 27, 2025

Location: The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’ve actually got a major show set as Supercard Of Honor will be taking place in early May. That gives us something to look forward to, but in addition we are likely going to have Chris Jericho defending the World Title against Bandido at Dynasty, title vs. mask. We should get some more build towards that this week so let’s get to it.

Athena tells Diamante that she isn’t sure about Diamante joining the Minions because she doesn’t let just anyone in. Billie Starkz comes up to tap Athena on the shoulder, with Athena suggesting that it’s time for someone new in the Minions.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Okumura vs. Dark Panther

Okumura clotheslines him down to start and they’re quickly on the floor. Panther gets whipped into the barricade for two back inside but he’s right back up with a running dropkick. A slightly modified 619 gives Panther two but Okumura grabs an Iconoclasm and a running cutter for a breather. Panther’s Fujiwara armbar is cut off and they trade kicks to the back. Okumura is sent outside for a suicide dive into the barricade, followed by another dive to do it again. Back in and Panther misses a dropkick but grabs a small package for the fast pin at 6:10.

Rating: C+. This was the signature AEW/ROH win to get someone back on track after their big loss. Panther is at least becoming more of a regular character on the show, but we still only know so much about him. That’s more than can be said about Okumura, who is apparently “a guy who has been here before”, end of biography.

Post match Okumura won’t shake hands.

We see a clip of a video on Komander from AEW’s Youtube page.

We look at the MxM Collection stealing the Tag Team Title which has since been recovered.

Sons Of Texas/Willie Mack vs. MxM Collection/Johnny TV

Mack and TV start things off and we actually get a handshake. TV picks up the pace a bit and slips through Mack’s legs but gets dropped with a hard shot to the face. Guevara comes in and hits a dropkick but TV forearms him down without much trouble. It’s off to Mansoor, who gets taken down as well with a springboard moonsault. Rhodes comes in and gets dropped with a clothesline from the apron to cut him down.

Madden’s hip attack drops Rhodes and an old Sidewinder gets two. The chinlock doesn’t last long as Rhodes fights up and grabs the snap powerslam, allowing the tag off to Guevara. A big dive takes out TV on the floor and another drops Mansoor as Guevara gets to clean house. Everything breaks down and Mack Stuns Mansoor, leaving Rhodes to hit the Canadian Destroyer. Shattered Dreams hits Mansoor and Guevara drops Madden with a middle rope cutter. The GTH to TV gives Guevara the pin at 8:34.

Rating: C+. Another perfectly fine match, even if the Collection vs. the Sons should have been wrapped up a good while ago. Mack is kind of a random person to team with them but I do like getting to see him do something of note after being little more than a jobber for so long. Sidenote: the fact that this was Rhodes in a six man tag and his Six Man Tag Team Champion partners were never named isn’t a good sign.

Post match the villains beat down the winners and steal one of the titles AGAIN.

Lady Frost and Taya Valkyrie didn’t win the CMLL Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Athena/Diamante vs. Mazzerati/Jordan Blu

Diamante and Mazzerati start things off as commentary tries to figure out why Diamante wants to be a Minion. Mazzerati quickly hands it off to Blu, who is quickly beaten down as well. It’s back to Mazzerati, so Diamante gives her a German suplex. Blu gets knocked to the floor and Athena comes in with the forearm to finish Mazzerati at 2:50. Total squash.

We look at Chris Jericho challenging Bandido to a title vs. mask match at Dynasty.

Premiere Athletes vs. Dark Order

The Frat House is watching from the crowd as the Athletes get in a cheap shot to start fast. It’s a brawl to start but the Order clears the villains out to get things going for good. Reynolds gets caught with a running clothesline to the floor and the Athletes hammer away on him in the corner. A hard whip into the corner drops Reynolds again but he’s able to grab a backdrop.

Uno gets pulled off the apron though and Reynolds is pulled back so Daivari can start in on his leg. Reynolds fights out of that without much trouble and it’s Uno coming in for a double DDT. Nese comes back in to clean house but gets taken down by Reynolds. The Frat House throws a drink on Reynolds and Preston Vance comes in to give him a spinebuster. Daivari’s Magic Carpet Splash is good for the pin at 8:02.

Rating: C. This was a fairly dull six man, with the Frat House stuff not exactly making it that much better. The problem is these teams all feel as low on the ladder as you can get and that doesn’t make for the most thrilling matches. Throw in how many times we’ve probably seen them fight and it somehow gets even worse.

Post match the Athletes and the Frat House pose together.

QT Marshall has annoyed actor Paul Walter Hauser by throwing alcohol on him.

Hauser wants revenge.

Marshall says Hauser is a fan and Marshall tried to make him look good in a recent match. Hauser owes him an apology, but if he wants a match, come ask for one like a man.

Viva Van vs. Queen Aminata

Aminata slips out of a wristlock to start as a few people are cheering for Van. An early cross armbreaker sends Aminata over to the ropes and she’s right back with a running kick to the chest for two. Back up and Van hits a nice spinwheel kick for two before ramming Aminata’s head into the mat. They trade some rather loud chops until Aminata knocks her into the ropes for Off With Her Head and the pin at 4:48.

Rating: C. I’m not sure how many times I can say something to the effect of “cool, now do something” about a match like this. Aminata is another person who gets a mini push every so often and then loses again. It’s hard to get any real momentum going, even if she wins a match like this. Van had some good stuff in there, with that spinwheel kick standing out.

The Premiere Athletes are very happy with their win and they want the Tag Team Titles.

Los Titantes del Aire are happy with how things went in CMLL.

Rugido/Volador Jr./Barbaro Cavernario vs. Atlantis Jr./Titan/Fuego

They start fast and it’s Cavernario vs. Fuego to officially get things going. The rapid fire tags/switches are on, with Atlantis getting to clean house. Titan comes in but gets beaten down with some triple teaming. With Titan being pulled off the top for the crash, Cavernario hits a running basement dropkick before it’s time to go after the mask (as is custom).

Fuego and Atlantis both come in and are both knocked down without much trouble. Cavernario’s powerslam gets two on Fuego and we hit a seated abdominal stretch to slow things down a bit. With that broken up, it’s time to go after Atlantis’ mask before Volador settles for just choking in the corner. Titan comes back in for a springboard double dropkick and Atlantis is back up to fight back.

Everything breaks down again and an exchange of strikes leaves everyone down. Volador and Titan strike it out until Titan hurricanranas him to the floor for a suicide dive. Atlantis and Cavernario get to strike it out this time, with Atlantis’ big boot…causing Cavernario to do the Worm. Cavernario takes way too long setting up some kind of a splash and lands on a raised boot. A Canadian Destroyer into the frog splash gives Atlantis the pin at 12:04.

Rating: B-. Yeah it was fun, but it was fun watching these seemingly random six man tags for the last month and a half or so. They’re just kind of a feature on the shows now and while they’re good, you could swap them in and out for just about any other show with nothing changing. As usual, find something for these people to do. I’m well aware that it’s part of their international deal with CMLL, but that doesn’t mean it makes for interesting viewing week after week.

Results

Dark Panther b. Okumura – Small package

Sons Of Texas/Willie Mack b. MxM Collection/Johnny TV – GTH to TV

Athena/Diamante b. Mazzerati/Jordan Blu – Forearm to Mazzerati

Premiere Athletes b. Dark Order – Magic Carpet Splash to Reynolds

Queen Aminata b. Viva Van – Off With Her Head

Atlantis Jr./Titan/Fuego b. Rugido/Volador Jr./Barbaro Cavernario – Frog splash to Cavernario

