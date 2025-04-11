Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 4.10.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: April 10, 2025

Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We have a new World Champion as Bandido took the title from Chris Jericho at Dynasty. That’s a long time coming and now we get the second reign of Bandido. Odds are we’re going to need a new challenger. We’re less that a month away from Supercard Of Honor and maybe we’ll start getting ready for that this week. Let’s get to it.

We open with a look at Bandido winning the World Title at Dynasty.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

MxM Collection/Johnny TV vs. Ryan Matthews/Jordan Kross/Drake Daniels

The Collection/TV have Taya Valkyrie with them and she is holding the stolen Six Man Tag Team Title, as we are apparently just moving that feud over to Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs. Sure. TV and Kross start things off with TV doing his spinning dance. Kross dances back at him, only to get taken down with a neckbreaker.

Taya gets in a slap from the floor and it’s off to Matthews, who gets taken down with a running hip attack to the face. Something like a Sidewinder hits Matthews but he slips out and brings in Daniels. Everything breaks down and Madden chokeslams Kross (Matthews: “THAT’S MY FRIEND!” He is promptly booted in the face.), setting up an assisted Centerfold for the pin at 4:31.

Rating: C. So now I guess we’re moving on to a six man feud, despite Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara already beating the Collection. If that’s the best ROH can come up with after about nine months of inactivity from the champions, I have no idea why the titles are active. Then again that has been the case for a long time so this isn’t exactly a big change.

We look at Harley Cameron tapping out in a tag match on Collision.

Marina Shafir vs. Nixi XS

Shafir wastes no time in kicking her down and Nixi’s forearms just amp up the annoyance. Mother’s Milk finishes Nixi at 1:18.

The Von Erichs aren’t happy that the MxM Collection stole one of the Six Man Tag Team Titles. Dustin Rhodes calls the Collection stupid and the challenge is on for next week. And no, there is nothing referencing the Von Erichs and Rhodes being apart for EIGHT MONTHS and still being champions.

Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Ishii’s running shoulders don’t do much to start and Vance manages to stagger him with a chop. Jakked Jameson gets in a cheap shot and Vance stomps away in the corner to take over. A snap suplex gives Vance two but Ishii is back with a belly to back suplex. Ishii hits a regular suplex for two and an enziguri rocks Vance again. Vance is right back with a discus lariat for two but Ishii headbutts him into the brainbuster for the pin at 6:19.

Rating: C. This was slightly more competitive than I would have expected and that was a fun thing to see. Ishii isn’t exactly doing much of note around here but the fans are going to approve of just about anything he does. Not a bad match at all, but it doesn’t feel like either of them are going anywhere right now.

Bandido is happy with his win and gives the title belt to his mom.

Dustin Rhodes/Von Erichs vs. Dominic Garrini/Kevin Ku/Davey Bang

Non-title (of course). Rhodes runs Ku over to start and hits the drop down uppercut. There’s the powerslam and it’s off to Ross for a dropkick. A hurricanrana gets two on Garrini but Ross gets pulled into the wrong corner for the triple teaming. Ross breaks out of that and brings in Marshall to clean house. Everything breaks down and Marshall claw slams Bang for the pin at 4:35.

Rating: C. Yeah fine. I’m so glad that Rhodes is now part of two teams where he can brag about how amazing it is to be from Texas. The team hasn’t been around since last summer and they’re just picking up where they left off with pretty much no explanation or mention whatsoever. That’s why these titles are ridiculous and I’m sure we’ll get to see the champs defend the titles at All In (or on the pre-show at least) and then….eh it doesn’t matter.

Taya Valkyrie wants the Women’s TV Title but needs to go through Catalina first.

Jay Lethal vs. Bandido

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning that if Lethal wins or lasts ten minutes, he gets a future title shot. They go to the apron rather quickly, with Lethal knocking him down to take over. Back in and it’s too early for the Figure Four so they trade chops, as is custom in AEW/ROH. Bandido hits a pop up cutter into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker but the X Knee is blocked. Lethal gets a dragon screw legwhip into the Figure Four but Bandido powers out. The Lethal Injection is countered into the X Knee (that was nice) and the 21 Plex finishes Lethal at 5:16.

Rating: C+. This was another short match and it’s kind of weird to see a former World Champion losing in such short fashion. That being said, it makes Bandido feel like a bigger star so soon after winning the title so we’ll call that a good idea. Other than that though, not a bad match, but it felt tacked on, which is a weird thing to do with someone like Lethal, who could do a lot more.

Results

MxM Collection/Johnny TV b. Ryan Matthews/Jordan Kross/Drake Daniels – Assisted Centerfold to Kross

Marina Shafir b. Nixi XS – Mother’s Milk

Tomohiro Ishii b. Preston Vance – Brainbuster

Dustin Rhodes/Von Erichs b. Davey Bang/Kevin Ku/Dominic Garrini – Claw slam to Bang

Bandido b. Jay Lethal – 21 Plex

