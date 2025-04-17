Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 4.17.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

This is a special bonus episode of the show to hype up the special Spring Breakthru edition of Collision later tonight. I’m not sure what Ring Of Honor has to do with getting me excited for Collision but who am I to argue about more Ring Of Honor? If nothing else, we only have about two weeks before Supercard Of Honor so it’s time to get ready for the show. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Top Flight vs. Tomohiro Ishii/Rocky Romero

Leila Grey is here with Top Flight. Dante and Romero go with the grappling to start and Romero’s armbar doesn’t last long. Darius comes in for a suplex and Dante’s slingshot hilo gets a fast two. It’s off to Ishii, who actually loses a slugout with Darius and gets caught with a dropkick.

Ishii pulls him into a suplex though and chops away in the corner before handing it back to Romero. Darius ducks a chop and dives over to Darius for a springboard crossbody. An assisted tornado DDT plants Romero for two with Ishii making the save. Romero uses Ishii as a springboard to hit a standing Sliced Bread on Darius but Ishii lariats Romero by mistake. Darius takes Ishii out and Dante’s spinning half nelson slam finishes Romero at 6:46.

Rating: C+. Nice opener here, with Top Flight being about as good of a choice as you’re going to find for such a match around here. Ishii and Romero are established enough names despite not being much of a regular team in Ring Of Honor. I’ll spare you my usual rant about Top Flight needing to get closer to the titles because it just isn’t going to happen.

Post match Romero and Ishii get in a bit of an argument.

Shane Taylor vs. KM

KM’s running shoulders don’t have any impact as Taylor knocks him down instead. The big right hand finishes KM at 1:20.

Red Velvet is ready for either Taya Valkyrie or La Catalina. Either one can come for the title but it will still be “and still”.

La Catalina vs. Taya Valkyrie

For a Women’s TV Title shot. Catalina armdrags her down to start but Valkyrie is back up with a big boot. They fight to the floor with Valkyrie taking over and getting in a bit of dancing. Back in and Catalina hits a running knee and a Sling Blade gets two. Valkyrie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two of her own, followed by a spear for the same. Catalina catches her up top though and an electric chair sets up a top rope splash to finish Valkyrie at 5:46.

Rating: C+. This was a fine enough way to set up Catalina for a title shot, as Valkyrie has been treated as a big enough star for the time being. I could go for Catalina winning the title, as it isn’t like Velvet has been doing anything with it in recent months. Throw in the idea of CMLL winning another title and it could make the ties between the promotions that much better.

Nick Wayne vs. Michael Oku

Mother Wayne is here with Nick. Wayne kicks away a handshake offer so they run the ropes, only for Oku to hit a dropkick into the corner. Oku sends him into the buckle and hits a dropkick dropkick out to the floor. It’s too early for a dive though as Wayne flips the leg to send Oku crashing onto the apron. Back in and Oku blocks a full nelson and hits a missile dropkick into a tornado DDT.

A Lionsault hits knees though and Wayne snaps off a dragon suplex to leave them both down. Oku sends him outside for a running flip dive, setting up the half crab to send Wayne to the ropes. Back in and Mother Wayne offers a distraction, allowing Kip Sabian to shove Oku off the top. Wayne’s World finishes Oku at 8:09.

Rating: B-. This was one of the better Oku matches I’ve seen in a good while as I’m usually not the biggest fan of his stuff. The ending was a bit annoying as it was the same stuff that happens far too often with the Patriarchy or other heel stables. It helps that they kept things moving here and had a pretty action packed match.

