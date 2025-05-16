Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 5.15.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: May 15, 2025

Location: Adrian Phillips Theater At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re on the way to Supercard Of Honor with less than two months to go before the show. Therefore, Ring Of Honor will likely spend about a month and a half spinning its wheels before we actually find out most of the card. Other than that, we are likely going to get the start of the Women’s Pure Title tournament, because that’s a thing as well. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako

Yuta takes him down by the arm to start but Mako manages to reverse into something like a cross armbreaker. That’s broken up with a kick to the face and Yuta drops an elbow, allowing him to pose a bit. Yuta ties up the leg for a bit and then slowly kicks Mako in the head. A German suplex sends Mako into the corner for a running elbow to the face.

Something like an Angle Slam drops Mako and Yuta grabs a cravate on the mat. Mako fights up and grabs a butterfly suplex before grabbing a quickly broken cross armbreaker. The running knee sets up the elbows to the face and the Cattle Mutilation finishes for Yuta at 6:06.

Rating: C+. I’ve seen Mako before and he had a good look and the intensity that can make for a promising prospect. Hopefully he gets a chance to do something else because he took a loss to a bigger name here. That being said, Yuta is still what he has been for a long time now: perfectly fine in the ring and not interesting in the slightest.

Video on Josh Woods vs. Tom Lawlor, which will be taking place at a show AEW is co-promoting with Action Wrestling.

Trish Adora vs. Rachael Ellering

The Infantry is here with Adora. They grapple around to start and Adora grabs a headlock. That’s broken up so they do a crisscross until Ellering elbows her in the face. A basement kick to the face gives Ellering two but Adora is back up with an armbar. Adora’s fisherman’s suplex gets two and the Lariat Tubman finishes Adora at 3:54.

Rating: C. The match didn’t have much time and it only got so far. At the end of the day though, it’s hard to get interested here as neither of these two have been treated as anything important in a long time. It doesn’t help that neither are seemingly in contention for any of the titles around here, which is impressive given how many titles there are.

Red Velvet is tired of hearing about the Women’s Pure Wrestling Title and wants some more respect.

Video on the Frat House vs. the Dark Order, because that deserves extra attention.

Frat House vs. Dark Order

The rest of the Frat House is here with Griff Garrison/Cole Karter. Reynolds and Karter start things off with Karter working on the arm. Back up and Reynolds hits a heck of a clothesline but Uno has to save him from a double suplex. A double neckbreaker drops the villains and Uno comes in to hammer on Garrison in the corner. Preston Vance grabs Uno’s leg though and Uno gets pulled outside for a clothesline from Karter.

Garrison’s elbow to the face gets two on Uno and some more shots to the face draw Reynolds in. That doesn’t go well either but Uno fights out of trouble and dives over for the tag to Reynolds. A big suicide dive hits Karter as Uno has to take out the Frat House pledges. The Gory Bomb/Codebreaker combination hits Garrison but Jameson gets on the apron. Uno intercepts the paddle but the distraction lets Vance hit a discus lariat to give Garrison the pin at 8:43.

Rating: C+. This is another of those stories that keeps going around here and it doesn’t feel like it’s anything more than a way to fill in time. The Frat House accurately pointed out that the Order hasn’t meant anything in forever and the Frat House has never meant anything. That doesn’t make for a thrilling TV match but these guys are on the show over and over again no matter what.

MxM Collection/Premiere Athletes vs. Sons Of Texas/Von Erichs

Marshall and Daivari start things off with Marshall quickly getting taken down to the mat for some rapid fire stomping. Mansoor comes in to chop away in the corner but a single shot allows the tag off to Ross. House is quickly cleaned and it’s off to Guevara to take Mansoor down and strike a pose. Ross comes back in but Mark Sterling offers a distraction, allowing Mansoor to get in backsplash and take over.

Back in and Daivari grabs a chinlock but a…well it would usually be a splash but Daivari turned like a high crossbody. Either way the crash allows the tag off to Rhodes, with Cross Rhodes getting two on Nese. Everything breaks down and a powerbomb/neckbreaker combination takes Guevara down. A double clothesline leaves everyone but Rhodes down so he gives Sterling Shattered Dreams. A Canadian Destroyer drops Mansoor and Ross Claws Nese for the win at 7:17.

Rating: C+. What else is there to say about the Rhodes stuff? Rhodes is the undisputed top star around here and has been treated as the most important person in Ring Of Honor for several months. I’m not sure what kind of all time legendary status he’s supposed to have but that’s what we’ve been getting. I keep hoping that it ends at All In, but odds are that’s his whole big heroic moment and I have no idea where it goes next. The match itself was nothing as usual, which shouldn’t be a surprise.

Post match Cru comes out to stare at the Sons Of Texas to end the show.

Results

Wheeler Yuta b. Matt Mako – Cattle Mutilation

Trish Adora b. Rachael Ellering – Lariat Tubman

Frat House b. Dark Order – Discus lariat to Uno

Sons Of Texas/Von Erichs b. MxM Collection/Premiere Athletes – Claw to Nese

