Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 5.9.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: May 9, 2024

Location: Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, Florida

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re back with another show in Daily’s Place and that should make for a fun atmosphere. Last week’s show looked great with the sunset over the ring but what made the show work so well was how short and focused it was for a change. It kept the show from being bogged down and it would be nice to see that happen again. Let’s get to it.

The Undisputed Kingdom isn’t pleased with Angelo Parker and Matt suggesting that they’re coming for the Tag Team Titles. They’re even referred to as Melvins, before Mike Bennett says he prays that Parker is a better dad than he is a wrestler.

We run down the card.

Taya Valkyrie/Mercedes Martinez/Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch/Lady Frost/Abadon

Valkyrie and Frost start things off with Frost snapping off a headscissors and handing it off to Abadon. It’s quickly off to Diamante, who gets elbowed in the face, meaning Martinez gets a chance instead. Martinez slugs away for a fast two but Abadon bites her way to freedom and hands it of to Hirsch as the fast tags continue.

A quick cheap shot from the apron lets the villains take over on Hirsch, setting up Taya’s running knees in the corner. Hirsch is sat on top but manages a quick spinning German suplex for freedom. The rolling tag brings in Frost to clean house as everything breaks down. Abadon hits a flip dive on the floor, leaving Frost to go up. That takes too long though and it’s a sunset bomb to give Diamante the pin at 8:22.

Rating: C+. I can always go for a good six person tag as it lets you have a bunch of options for combinations and keeps things fresh. That’s what we got here and it made for a nice match. The villains winning is a bit of a surprise, but Diamante getting a bit of momentum isn’t a bad idea at all.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Zicky Dice

Shane Taylor is here with Ogogo. Dice grabs a headlock to start and is knocked down just as fast. Ogogo kicks him in the head and hits a big right hand for the knockout at 1:43.

Post match Ogogo talks about how awesome he is and lists off his boxing accomplishments.

Rachael Ellering smells desperation in the air and thinks it could go somewhere. Maria Kanellis comes in to mock Ellering for her losses. Maria realizes women’s wrestling doesn’t sell tickets but Ellering doesn’t sell anything.

Kiera Hogan vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Hogan takes her down to start but runs into a powerslam for two. A suplex lets D’Amboise dance a bit but she misses a charge into the corner and gets rolled up for another near fall. Hogan hits a middle rope dropkick and a baseball slide in the corner gets two. Some kicks to the chest set up Face The Music to finish D’Amboise for the pin at 5:28.

Rating: C. Pretty basic match here with Hogan getting a win over someone who got in some offense. Hogan has managed to stay a bit above the middle of the pack but she’s still not up to the higher level. Granted that isn’t going to change if she keeps losing every big match she has, which is quite the big problem.

Nick Comoroto praises Jacoby Watts, who comes in to ask us to join him in his crusade.

Lance Archer/Righteous vs. Nikki Eight/Parker Lee/Tommy Mars

The villains jump them before the introductions and Archer chases we’ll say Eight into a Boss Man Slam from Dutch on the floor. Orange Sunshine sets up the Blackout for the double pin at 1:12. Total dominance.

Billie Starkz vs. Dream Girl Ellie

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if if Ellie can win or last the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Ellie powers her into the corner to start and we get a clean break, followed by Starkz doing the same, minus the clean part. A big chop against the ropes sets up a kick to Ellie’s back but she knocks Starkz outside. That means a neck snap across the top and Starkz stomps away with some more aggression. Ellie is tied in the Tree of Woe for more stomping, followed by a fireman’s carry neckbreaker for the pin at 4:00.

Rating: C+. Ellie got in some more offense than I was expecting but the result was the norm for a Proving Ground match. It kind of makes me wonder why they don’t bother making it a title match or not rather than something in the middle but it doesn’t make a big difference either way. What matters is Starkz is feeling like more of a killer, which is what she needed to be here.

The Premiere Athletes want competition. And the Tag Team Titles.

Griff Garrison/Cole Karter vs. Spanish Announce Project

Maria Kanellis is here with Garrison/Karter. The brawl starts on the ramp with the Project taking over on Garrison to officially start. A suplex/neckbreaker combination gets two on Garrison and a swinging Downward Spiral drops him again. Maria offers a distraction though and Karter trips Serpentico from the floor to take over. Garrison’s sidewalk slam gets two and then mocks Angelico’s dance. Serpentico elbows his way out of trouble and kicks Garrison away, allowing the tag off to Angelico to clean house. A bunch of kicks to the head drop Garrison for two as everything breaks down. Angelico rolls Karter up at 6:27.

Rating: C+. The match was fine enough and all that but it’s really hard to care about Serpentico, who is one of the lowest of the low around here, getting his mask back. This feud has felt like absolutely nothing for a long time now and hopefully this wraps it up, because neither of the teams has gotten anything out of it.

Post match Maria throws Serpentico’s mask back…but Garrison and Karter jump the Project and send Serpentico into a chair. Maria takes the mask back to end the show. And that right there is one of the reasons Ring Of Honor is in the place it’s in. This story has been going on for the better part of six months and it STILL feels like we’re right where we’ve been for most of that. Because of course we are.

Results

Taya Valkyrie/Mercedes Martinez/Diamante b. Leyla Hirsch/Lady Frost/Abadon – Sunset bomb to Frost

Anthony Ogogo b. Zicky Dice via knockout

Kiera Hogan b. Ashley D’Amboise – Face The Music

Lance Archer/Righteous b. Nikki Eight/Parker Lee/Tommy Mars – Double pin

Spanish Announce Project b. Cole Karter/Griff Garrison – Rollup to Karter

