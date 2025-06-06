Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 6.5.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: June 5, 2025

Location: Masonic Temple Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re getting close to Supercard Of Honor and it would be nice to see the show actually being mentioned. Nothing has been set up yet and in theory Bandido is going to need a new challenger. We might find out a thing or two for the show this week, or at least we should be. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Dulce Tormenta/Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa/Persephone

Grey headlocks Persephone to start before getting caught in something like a spinebuster. Rosa comes in for a splash and an Oklahoma roll gets two. Grey kicks her way out of trouble and hits a basement dropkick but Rosa dropkicks her into the corner for the tag to Tormenta. A backslide gives Persephone two and she dropkicks Tormenta into the corner.

Persephone gets low bridged to the floor to put her in trouble though and it’s back to Grey for a running knee to the face. The ensuing chinlock is broken up rather quickly and it’s back to Rosa to pick up the pace. A double stomp to the ribs sets up a seated cobra clutch to make Tormenta tap at 6:39.

Rating: C+. Perfectly fine match here with Rosa adding some star power to the show. She’s going to be a bigger deal than just about any woman not named Athena on the show so having her around is a great addition. Other than that, it was nice to not have Grey get pinned again, as that has been happening far too often as of late.

Post match respect is shown.

Earlier today, the Frat House was ready for their initiation later tonight and called Ian Riccaboni over to complain about him not speaking favorably of him. They can just go back to beating up the Dark Order though.

Here is the Frat House with their two new recruits….who they then jump.

Frat House vs. ???/???

Riccaboni makes a Mr. Hole In One Barry Darsow reference on commentary as Garrison drops one of the recruits with a clothesline. The recruit gets a boot up in the corner though and hammers away, only to get dropped again. Karter comes in but can’t get in a suplex, allowing the other recruit to come in. Everything breaks down and a running boot/flapjack combination finishes for Garrison at 2:56.

Thunder Rosa and Persephone are happy with their win and they’re ready to team up again in CMLL.

Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta strikes away without much trouble to start but walks into a dropkick. Solo’s armbar is broken up and Yuta hits a middle rope elbow before tying up the leg. Back up and Solo bites his head and hits a dropkick, followed by a Trouble In Paradise. Yuta holds the ropes though and grabs a German suplex but Solo hits a suplex of his own. A superkick staggers Yuta again but he shrugs it off and hits the running knee for the pin at 5:31.

Rating: C. Yuta is stuck in that “you know what you’re getting” place and that is not a good sign for his future. At the end of the day, he wrestles a pretty standard style for AEW/ROH and he is only going to get so far as a result. I’m not sure how to fix that, but for now, he is going to be stuck as little more than the technically sound lackey that he has been for a good while.

Video on Bandido.

The MxM Collection is ready for Bandido to face Mansoor. He gives a speech in Spanish, with Taya Valkyrie translating, including asking for the location of the library.

Athena vs. Rachel Armstrong

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Armstrong wins or survives the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Athena decks her at the bell to start fast, including the forearms in the corner. An armdrag sends Athena down though and Armstrong grabs a quick DDT. They go outside, where Athena reverses a dive to send her into the barricade. Back in and Armstrong reverses a powerbomb into a hurricanrana. A 450 misses though and Athena grabs a sitout straitjacket powerbomb for the pin at 4:54.

Rating: C+. Yeah that’s more like it from Athena, who is at least back to add some additional star power around here. As dominant as she is, she is pretty clearly the biggest full time star on the show but she is dying for some fresh challengers. I’m not sure who that is, but at least she is back to do something for a change.

Post match Athena goes after Armstrong again but Thunder Rosa makes the save. Ok that’s at least a viable challenger.

We go to the desert where a bunch of people are staggering around…and find a peacock feather. Then a spaceship lands (just go with it) and Dalton Castle is back, telling the Boys that it’s time to go break some hearts.

Results

Thunder Rosa/Persephone b. Dulce Tormenta/Leila Grey – Seated cobra clutch to Tormenta

Frat House b. ???/??? – Running boot/flapjack combination

Wheeler Yuta b. Aaron Solo – Running knee

Athena b. Rachel Armstrong – Sitout straitjacket powerbomb

