Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 7.17.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: July 17, 2025

Location: Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re done with Supercard Of Honor and Bandido is still World Champion, having retained the title over Konosuke Takeshita in a great match. Other than that, the Sons Of Texas and Athena retained their titles and we are likely back to the run of the mill shows around here for a good while. Let’s get to it.

We actually see commentary so you know we’re taped from something special.

We get a quick recap of Supercard Of Honor’s results and preview tonight’s show.

Lee Johnson vs. Atlantis Jr.

Blake Christian is here with Johnson. They fight over arm control to start and then trade standing switches until Atlantis grabs a headscissors. Johnson is sent outside so the big dive takes him out again. Back in and Johnson gets him in the ropes, with Christian running in for a sliding German suplex. The chinlock doesn’t last long but Atlantis misses his frog splash. A Death Valley Driver gives Johnson two but he can’t hit a powerbomb. Atlantis hits a Canadian Destroyer and the frog splash for the pin at 6:35.

Rating: C+. As usual, the in-ring side of things is not the issue for Atlantis, who can do well against anyone. The issue is more that he’s only so interesting, which was the case here. The match was perfectly fine enough, though I’m not sure what is next for Atlantis. He’s in the middle of the clogged up midcard, and it’s hard to imagine that changing anytime soon.

Lee Moriarty is the longest reigning Pure Wrestling Champion ever and wants to become the face of Ring Of Honor.

We look at Mina Shirakawa winning the Interim Women’s TV Title…but then she got injured the next day. No word on what this means, but maybe we can have an Interim Interim Women’s TV Title!

Diamante vs. Maya World

Diamante snaps off a running hurricanrana to start and rakes World’s eyes across the top rope. Some more shots to the face set up a Code Red to finish World at 1:56. Just a squash.

We get an ad for Seed, the MxM Collection perfume.

Athena is ready to be the AEW Women’s World Champion.

We look at Dustin Rhodes becoming a triple champion at Supercard Of Honor, with a look at his quest to win the TNT Title over the years.

Rhodes can’t believe he won and his dad taught him to always keep going. He wants to carry the title for as long as he can. This was a rather humble promo.

Jay Lethal vs. Michael Oku

Amira is here with Oku, whose Rev Pro Title isn’t on the line. Oku wins a wrestle off to start and Lethal isn’t sure about this. Back up and they lock hands for some big forearms. Lethal snaps off a suplex but the Lethal Injection is countered with a hurricanrana. They head to the apron, where Lethal gets backdropped out to the floor. Oku hits a triangle dropkick, which is one of Lethal’s moves, for a nice touch. Back in and Lethal grabs a pair of cutters, setting up the Lethal Injection for the fast pin at 5:47.

Rating: C+. I’m still not sure I get the appeal of Oku, but this seems like the latest attempt to push Lethal a bit around here. He certainly has the pedigree to be in the spot, but he’s also only so interesting. That’s a recurring issue in Ring Of Honor, but there are worse choices than Lethal.

Respect is show post match.

The Frat House is upset at losing at Supercard Of Honor but they go to the bar anyway.

We look at Bandido retaining the World Title and Hechicero seeming to step up next after the match.

Hechicero vs. Angelico

Rocky Romero and Serpentico are here too. Hechicero wins a wrestle off to start and blocks a snap off the arm. Angelico takes him down by the leg and does his dance, earning himself a choke in the ropes. Hechicero goes up but gets kicked out of the air for a big crash. Back up and Angelico strikes away and grabs la majistral for two. A lifting Downward Spiral gives Angelico two but Romero’s distraction lets Hechicero hit a DDT. The spinning backbreaker finishes for Hechicero at 6:24.

Rating: C+. Another fine match here but it only had so much time. They wanted to make Hechicero feel like a big deal here and a threat to Bandido, but there is only so much to be gotten out of beating Angelico. Odds are Hechicero gets the title shot at Death Before Dishonor though so he needs the build as fast as it can be done.

Post match the beatdown is on but Hologram makes the save to end the show.

Results

Atlantis Jr. b. Lee Johnson – Frog splash

Diamante b. Maya World – Code Red

Jay Lethal b. Michael Oku – Lethal Injection

