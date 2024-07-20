Hall’s ROH TV Review 7.18.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: July 18, 2024

Location: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We are just over a week away from Death Before Dishonor and we have three matches set, with the third being announced last week on Collision. There is a good chance that we get something announced this week, but there is always the chance that everything else is announced at the very last minute. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Roderick Strong beating Dalton Castle to become the #1 contender to the Ring Of Honor World Title. On an AEW show.

Ring Of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe is fired up to face Strong. As he said on an AEW show.

Here are Athena, on crutches, and Billie Starkz, for a chat. Athena says she isn’t medically cleared with Starkz saying the same. Starkz outsmarted everyone to become the first Women’s TV Champion. Athena is injured but knows she can beat Queen Aminata on one foot. Next week, Lexi Nair will give Aminata five minutes of uninterrupted time. This was weird as it only seemed to announce that Aminata would have an interview next week.

Dalton Castle has a six man tag tonight but has no partners. The Outrunners come in and say they’ll be his partners, even if Castle doesn’t remember meeting them before. Some posing convinces him to say yes.

Outrunners/Dalton Castle vs. Lance Archer/Righteous

Castle powers Vincent into the corner to start and they go with some grappling. It’s off to Dutch vs. Floyd, with Dutch breaking up the posing. Magnum comes in to stat on the arm but Archer breaks that up without much trouble. Some clotheslines keep Magnum in trouble and Vincent’s backsplash gets two.

Archer comes in to stomp away before Vincent adds a basement Downward Spiral. Magnum suplexes his way out of a chinlock though and it’s back to Castle to clean house. A delayed German suplex gets two on Vincent but Archer comes in to break up the Bang A Rang. Floyd breaks out of a chokeslam, only to have Archer hit the Blackout for the win at 9:41.

Rating: C+. Perfectly fine six man here and thankfully they had one of the comedy goofs take the fall over Castle. The Outrunners and Castle are not a bad pairing and probably the best that can be done with Castle now that the Boys are gone. If nothing else, it gives three charismatic people something to do and that is always fun to see.

The MxM Collection is all about the three F’s: fashion, fitness and philanthropy.

Red Velvet vs. Maya World

World is Athena’s student. Velvet takes her down with a headlock to start but World is back up to work on the arm. World sends her into the corner to strike away but Velvet is back with a Japanese armdrag. A flapjack into a not great nip up sets up something like Natural Selection to finish World at 2:54.

Here is Evil Uno in street clothes to issue an open challenge to anyone from any promotion.

Evil Uno vs. Katsuyori Shibata

They lock up to start and Uno bails to the floor early on. Shibata pulls him into a quickly broken chinlock and Uno manages to knock him outside. A whip into the barricade has Shibata in trouble for a change but some chops just annoy him back inside. Shibata kicks him in the face and, after some stomping in the corner, the running corner dropkick makes it even worse. A cross armbreaker sends Uno over to the ropes….but Uno is hurt and the match is stopped at 5:01.

Rating: C. This wasn’t exactly a great match before the sudden ending, as Shibata more or less squashed him for about four minutes. That’s all this was ever going to be as Shibata is that much of a bigger star and I can’t imagine this was going to get much more time. It felt more like a way to get Shibata back in the ring after the Learning Tree stuff and this was…well I won’t say good but it could have been worse.

Cage Of Agony vs. Rustin Mulitalo/Cappuccino Jones/Carson Hutcheson

Mulitalo tries to jump Liona from behind to start and is promptly destroyed for his efforts. Kaun comes in to hammer away and Cage adds his standing fall away slam. Hutcheson comes in and gets suplexed, setting up some running splashes in the corner. A toss jackknife gives Kaun the pin at 2:35. Total decimation.

Shane Taylor talks about sitting out a hurricane and not getting a single call from AEW or ROH. If it was one of the bigger stars, they would have gotten a call, so he’s coming for those bigger stars. Like Mark Briscoe.

We run down the Death Before Dishonor card with nothing new added.

Queen Aminata vs. Mackenzie Morgan

Aminata wastes no time in snapping off some suplexes and then drives her hard into the corner. A running Air Raid Crash finishes Morgan off at 1:43.

Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

Lights Out, meaning No Holds Barred. Hirsch snaps off some throws to start and they head outside. Diamante puts a trashcan over Hirsch’s head and hammers away but Hirsch is right back up and takes it into the crowd. Hirsch is sent into the barricade and crushed against it for two back inside. To mix it up a bit, Hirsch whips out a plunger and puts it onto Diamante’s face, much to the fans’ approval.

A running dropkick sends a chair into Diamante’s face in the corner and it’s time for the thumbtacks. That takes too long so Diamante gets in a suplex to put Hirsch into the tacks. They go to the apron, with Hirsch swinging away with a kendo stick. Diamante is laid on the table for a top rope moonsault through it, meaning it’s time for another table. Hirsch loads up a superplex through the table but Diamante reverses into a Code Blue to put Hirsch through the table for the pin at 12:23.

Rating: B-. It was a heck of a fight and while it might not have been as epic of a feud as Ring Of Honor seemed to present it as being, it did just fine for what they were trying to do. These two beat each other up, though Hirsch dominated such a long stretch that it was weird to see her get caught with pretty much one big move at the end. That being said, why in the world was this not at Death Before Dishonor? It was a hard hitting fight with an actual story. Why put it on this nothing show when your PPV card barely exists?

Results

Lance Archer/Righteous b. Dalton Castle/Outrunners – Blackout to Floyd

Red Velvet b. Maya World – Flipping cutter

Katsuyori Shibata b. Evil Uno via referee stoppage

Cage Of Agony b. Rustin Mulitalo/Cappuccino Jones/Carson Hutcheson – Toss jackknife to Hutcheson

Queen Aminata b. Mackenzie Morgan – Running Air Raid Crash

Diamante b. Leyla Hirsch – Code Red through a table

