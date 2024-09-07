Hall’s ROH TV Review 9.5.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: September 5, 2024

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

I’m not sure what to expect from this show, but there is likely going to be a long series of matches from people who pop up around here every so often without having much else to do. It doesn’t make for the most interesting wrestling show and we are still on the same tapings from a few weeks ago, meaning things are no likely to move forward. Let’s get to it.

Aaron Solo vs. Rocky Romero

This is billed as a feature match. Romero takes him down and poses a bit, with Solo already looking frustrated. Back up and Solo gets in some forearms but Romero hits a running dropkick to the side of the head. Solo unloads with right hands to the head and chokes on the ropes for two, only to get pulled into an abdominal stretch.

Solo reverses into one of his own, which is broken up with a hiptoss. A running hurricanrana sends Solo into the corner and the Forever Lariats into a brainbuster gets two. Solo kicks him in the face and hits a top rope double stomp for two but misses a charge to the floor. Romero hits a dive and grabs a top rope Sliced Bread for the pin at 6:57.

Rating: C+. This was another perfectly acceptable Romero match but it’s still hard to imagine him getting that far ahead. Romero is the definition of a good hand and you won’t see him have many bad matches, but it’s something we’ve seen before. Odds are he gets built up and then loses in a title match. That only has so much of a shelf life and seeing him beat Solo isn’t likely to change things around that much.

Lady Frost wants the Women’s TV Title.

Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson

Jacoby Watts is here with Comoroto. Johnson knocks him to the floor to start, where a Watts distraction lets Comoroto get in a posting to take over. Back in and a whip into the corner has Johnson’s back in trouble and Watts adds a cheap shot. The neck crank goes on until Johnson fights up and scores with an enziguri. A suplex gives Johnson a quick two but he charges into a fireman’s carry backbreaker onto the knee. Watts gets on the apron but Comoroto accidentally runs into him, allowing Johnson to grab a rollup for the pin at 7:11.

Rating: C. Johnson is in the same place as Romero, as he has been built up multiple times before losing in the big match. Beating Comoroto is a nice way to get some momentum back for him, but there is only so much you can do without having him win something of value. Comoroto continues to be stuck with Watts, due to reasons I still can’t fathom.

Post match the beatdown is on but EJ Nduka makes the save.

Anthony Henry and Beef argue over their future as a team.

Rachael Ellering vs. Gigi Rey

Rey spins out of a wristlock to start and grabs one of her own, only to get pulled into an armbar. Back up and Rey’s running shoulder doesn’t get her anywhere but she does roll Ellering up for two. Rey is whipped into the corner but comes out with a middle rope dropkick for two more. A gutwrench suplex drops Rey and Ellering elbows her down. The backsplash gives Ellering two of her own before the Boss Woman Slam finishes Rey at 3:50.

Rating: C+. Ellering needed a win to shake off some of the recent losses. She has the size to stand out in the division, which has a lot of people who are kind of bunched together. Someone like Ellering can have a place in the division but she needs to keep up the momentum. Rey got in quite a bit here and it wouldn’t surprise me to see her getting another look.

Anthony Henry/Beef vs. Jay Lucas/Terry Yaki

Commentary makes a bunch of teriyaki jokes as Beef tags himself in to start. A running shoulder puts Lucas down but he cuts off Beef with a raised boot in the corner. Yaki comes in and gets stomped down in the corner, with Henry adding some running knees. Lucas gets caught with a Low Down and it’s back to Beef, who seems confused by Henry’s lack of approval. Yaki comes back in for a nice German suplex on Henry, who shrugs it off and drops Yaki again. Beef wants the tag though and hits a top rope splash for the pin at 5:20.

Rating: C. Beef and Henry are the latest oddball tag team and you’re only going to get so much out of a guy whose main point of interest is his weird name. Other than that, it was another basic tag match, which at least makes it stand out from the basic singles matches. Not much to see here, though Yaki’s suplex was nice enough.

Spanish Announce Project vs. Iron Savages

Jacked Jameson is here with the Savages and believe it or not, he says the same thing he says every time he’s out there. Bronson teases spinning out of Angelico’s wristlock to start before just punching him in the face instead. Boulder and Serpentico come in, with Serpentico showing off the biceps. With that not working, Serpentico gets on the middle rope for the lockup before hurricanranaing Bronson into Boulder for the crash.

Jameson’s distraction causes Serpentico to be knocked outside and some sitdown splashes to the ribs have him in trouble back inside. The chinlock goes on and brings Serpentico back up so he can hand it back to Angelico. A series of strikes have the Savages in trouble as everything breaks down. The electric chair splash misses and Serpentico hits a suicide dive to Bronson and Jameson. Back in and a leglock makes Boulder tap at 8:48.

Rating: C. Here’s the problem with so many of the stars appearing on this show: these guys have been presented as losers who can’t win a big match no matter what and are often put out there to make others look good. That doesn’t make for an interesting match, as it feels like the lowest level match imaginable. That’s fine in small doses, but we’re about fifty minutes into this show and it’s all we’ve seen so far. It makes for a show that doesn’t feel important and that makes an already long show all the longer.

Lady Frost vs. Red Velvet

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Frost wins or survives the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Frost snaps off some armdrags to start so Velvet grabs the rope to cut her off. Back up and Velvet gets taken down in a test of strength but she comes back with a sunset flip for two. A release fisherman’s suplex drops Velvet again and a Cannonball gets two in the corner.

We hit the chinlock but Velvet reverses into an abdominal stretch. Velvet rolls her head first into the corner and then does it again, albeit back first for a change. Velvet’s standing moonsault misses but Frost’s connects for two. Back up and something like Austin Gunn’s Quick Draw gives Velvet two more, followed by a rollup for the pin on Frost at 7:48.

Rating: B-. Definitely the best match of the night so far and a lot of that is because it actually felt more important. Velvet is the biggest star on the show thus far and that was a nice change of pace. Frost is one of the more unique stars around and stands out, but she needs to stop losing so often.

Taya Valkyrie doesn’t like Mina Shirakawa with all of the shaking. Shirakawa comes in and a match is set for tonight. Then she dances with interviewer Melissa Santos.

Righteous/Lance Archer vs. Lights Camera Faction

Vincent hugs Braxton at the bell, leaving Braxton rather confused. Braxton’s right hands don’ get him very far so Vincent rolls him up into the corner for a crash. Archer comes in and misses a charge but stomps Watson out of the corner anyway. Dutch’s swinging side slam connects as everything breaks down. Orange Sunshine sets up the Blackout for the double pin at 3:40.

Rating: C. Yeah the Righteous and Archer run people over and beat them with ease. They will then be talked about as potential title challengers in a title match that doesn’t come (save for one, back in January, on an AEW show). Then we’ll do it again over and over because that’s how Ring Of Honor works, at least until there’s a pay per view coming up and someone randomly gets a title match.

Diamante vs. Tiara James

A German suplex into a spear into a rolling cutter finishes for Diamante at 48 seconds.

Post match the beatdown stays on until Red Velvet runs in for the save. So she loses the big blowoff match with Leyla Hirsch and gets a title program. Got it.

Lee Johnson is grateful to EJ Nduka, who introduces himself to the fans.

Griff Garrison vs. Angelo Parker

Maria Kanellis is here with Garrison. Parker avoids a charge and drop toeholds him to start before hitting a leg lariat to send Garrison outside. Back in and Garrison whips him hard into the corner for two as Maria is rather pleased. Garrison’s butterfly suplex gets two but Parker is back with a running neckbreaker. The referee gets distracted though and Maria hits Parker with her boot. A torture rack bomb finishes Parker at 4:01.

Rating: C-. The match was nothing special, but why in the world is a singles match between two low level tag team guys taking place an hour and twenty minutes into a show? This is a perfect example of a match that didn’t need to be added to the show as it was already running long and added pretty much nothing. It has plagued Ring Of Honor for its entire run and odds are it isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Premiere Athletes vs. Joe Alonzo/Josiah Jean

Mark Sterling is here with the Athletes and says they want to win and get out of here as fast as possible. Nese drives Alonzo into he corner to start and the Athletes fire off right hands. A chop sends Alonzo to his knees and a double delayed suplex puts him down again. Jean is sent outside, leaving Nese to launch Alonzo into a cutter. The Magic Carpet Splash finishes for Daivari at 2:40.

John Silver vs. Fuego del Sol

Silver has the Dark Order with him. They run the ropes to start until Fuego grabs a running hurricanrana. Silver needs a breather on the floor and yells at Fuego, who has to take out the Order. The distraction lets Silver hammer away in the corner and yell at the fans a bit. A pull of the mask wakes Fuego up a bit but he gets knocked out of the corner again.

The reverse chinlock goes on, only for Fuego to fight up with an enziguri. The basement superkick gets two so Fuego shouts TORNADO DDT, allowing Silver to cut him off with a wheelbarrow suplex. The Order offers a distraction and interference though, allowing Silver to hit a torture rack bomb (second time in three matches) for the pin at 7:07.

Rating: C. What is there to say here? Silver is the most interesting member of the Order, who have fallen so low on the roster that it is almost a running joke. I’m not sure what it means that it took three people to beat Fuego but it was another match in a rather long series of them this week.

Abadon vs. Rache Chanel

Abadon sends her into the corner and hits a running knee but Chanel hits some forearms. A hiptoss attempt just annoys Abadon though and it’s a cutter to drop Chanel. Black Dahlia finishes for Abadon at 1:40.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Josh Woods

Mark Sterling is here with Woods. They both miss big kicks to start before going to the grappling instead. A fight over an armbar has Shibata in the ropes, where Woods gets in a cheap shot to send Shibata outside. Woods suplexes him on the floor and hits some running shots in the corner back inside.

Shibata reverses and hits a running dropkick in the corner before snapping off a suplex. Woods gets in a suplex of his own but Shibata catches him on top. The Anarchist Superplex gives Woods two and a backbreaker into a clothesline drops Shibata again. Not that it matters as Shibata is back up with the sleeper into the claw. The cross armbreaker makes Woods tap at 6:33.

Rating: B-. It wasn’t exactly a classic but I’ll take someone as polished as Shibata at half speed over most of what else we’ve seen here. The technical battle worked, with Woods being able to hang in there long enough. It’s one of the best things on the show so far and that was a nice change of pace.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Taya Valkyrie

Johnny TV is here with Taya. Shirakawa dances to start so Taya just kicks her into the corner for some choking. Back up and Shirakawa kicks the legs out and slams the knee into the mat. A kick to the head out of the corner gets two and a dancing shot to the knee has Taya in more trouble. The Figure Four goes on, with Taya getting straight over to the ropes. Taya ties her up in the corner for a neckbreaker and takes it to the floor, where Johnny kisses the bad knee.

Back in and Taya misses a charge, allowing Shirakawa to go after the knee again. A top rope dive takes out Taya and TV, setting up some strikes to the face back inside. Shirakawa knees her down and hits a top rope splash for two. Taya hits a spear for the same and grabs a half crab, with Shirakawa making the rope. The Road To Valhalla is reversed into the Figure Four and Taya taps at 10:35.

Rating: B-. Perfectly fine match here and it worked as a main event. The interesting thing here was having Shirakawa dominate a good chunk of the match, but it was nice to see her take out the knee throughout and then win with a Figure Four. There’s very little to complain about here, as it told a simple story and Shirakawa felt like a star.

