Hall’s ROH On Honor Club Review 6.19.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: June 19, 2025

Location: Adrian Phillips Theater At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We have four shows left before Supercard Of Honor but you probably wouldn’t know it from watching around here. There has not been anything officially announced for the show yet, though a thing or two has been teased. Hopefully that means we get something added here, as the rapid fire builds don’t make for great viewing. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Anthony Gangone/Sal Mistretta

During the entrances, an errant camera shot shows a disturbing amount of empty seats. Moriarty knees Gangone down to start and works on the arm before bringing in Taylor. Mistretta comes in and gets crushed, setting up a release Rock Bottom. Moriarty grabs a Border City Stretch on Gangone and the big right hand finishes Mistretta at 2:09. And the latest push is on.

We look back at Thunder Rosa chasing off Athena two weeks ago. They’ll meet in a tag match at Global Wars.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle

Pure Rules. They fight over wrist control to start until Purrazzo takes her down with a headlock. Belle is sent outside by the arm and Purrazzo stomps away on the way back in. A small package gives Belle two but Purrazzo snaps the arm. The Venus de Milo makes Belle give up at 4:24.

Rating: C-. The Pure Rules deal here meant absolutely nothing to the match and it would have been the exact same match without them. That sums up the tournament (which is absolutely going to start sometime soon) as I still have n o idea why this needs to be a thing. We’re still getting these one off matches with nothing but promises that the tournament is coming, and I certainly hope they aren’t going to do the whole thing at Supercard Of Honor.

We look at the Frat house cheating to beat the Dark Order last week. Then John Silver returned for the save.

The Frat House discuss packages and want to beat up Silver.

Aaron Solo vs. Lance Archer

Solo strikes away to start and even avoids a charge in the corner. A chokeslam attempt is countered with a dropkick and Solo scores with a spinning kick. Archer charges into a boot in the corner, but it just seems to annoy him. The Blackout finishes for Archer at 1:38.

We look at Athena beating Miyu Yamashita in a hard hitting match back in April 2023.

Miyu Yamashita vs. Brooke Havok

Havok works on the arm and they roll over each other until Havok hits a dropkick. Yamashita strikes her down but Havok hits some elbows for two. A springboard rewind kick drops Havok and another kick to the face does it again. Yamashita blasts her with a spinning kick to the head for the pin at 3:33.

Rating: C+. Havok got in a lot here before the big strikes took her out. That spinning kick to the head at the end looked great and felt like the kind of knockout blow that should be ending a match. If Yamashita is going to be around she could be a thing, but it isn’t going to matter if her next noteworthy match isn’t for another two years.

Mark Sterling has gotten some of the Premier Athletes’ losses expunged from their records and now they want the Tag Team Titles. Sweet goodness. So even if you count all of their matches (which included a bunch of multi-team matches) as wins, they’re 8-0 this year. Why should they get a title shot over Shane Taylor Promotions, who are 10-0 this year? Why do I expect that to actually be answered?

Grizzled Young Veterans/Infantry vs. Top Flight/The Kingdom

The villains jump them from behind to start fast and everything breaks down into a big brawl. We settle down to Top Flight (looking odd in purple) double teaming Drake and Taven comes in for a dropkick. Taven gets taken outside though and Gibson drops him onto the barricade. Back in and Taven gets taken into the corner for some running charges in the corner.

A double belly to back suplex drops Taven for two but he gets in a spinning kick to drop Bravo. The big tag brings in Darius to clean house and everything breaks down again. Bennett comes in for the rapid fire chops in the corner but Dean hits a weird Pedigree variant on Taven. Back up and Hail To The King is broken up but Bravo is thrown over the top onto the pile. Dante’s top rope splash is good for the pin on Dean at 8:56.

Rating: C+. This was a bunch of teams with very little going on getting thrown out there for a bit for the sake of a main event. That’s a fine way to go, but it would be nice to see something a bit more important taking place with Supercard Of Honor coming up so soon. These matches are perfectly fine, but I could go for something that feels like it matters around here.

Results

Shane Taylor Promotions b. Anthony Gangone/Sal Mistretta – Right hand to Mistretta

Deonna Purrazzo b. Marti Belle – Venus de Milo

Lance Archer b. Aaron Solo – Blackout

Miyu Yamashita b. Brooke Havok – Spinning kick to the head

Top Flight/The Kingdom b. Grizzled Young Veterans/The Infantry – Top rope splash to Dean

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.