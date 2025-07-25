Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Results 7.24.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: July 24, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re slowly coming up on Death Before Dishonor and that is going to take some time to get set up. Unfortunately Ring Of Honor likes to wait fairly late to get the card ready, which is likely going to mean some not so interesting shows on the way there. If nothing else, you can all but guarantee that Bandido will be defending the World Title against Hechicero but that’s about all. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Outrunners vs. Workhorsemen

Henry backs Magnum into the corner to start but gets slammed and shouldered down. Drake comes in and wants Floyd, which is fine with Magnum. That means a spinning posedown before Floyd grabs a headlock. For some reason Floyd tries to slam Drake, which goes rather badly so it’s back to Drake. Henry comes in and gets caught with a belly to back suplex as everything breaks down.

Stereo right hands in the corner have the Workhorsemen in trouble but they get Magnum in the wrong corner to take over. A slingshot hilo crushes Magnum again but he avoids the Vader Bomb. Magnum suplexes Henry and dives over to Floyd…but the referee doesn’t see it. Everything breaks down and Floyd manages to flip over for the tag off to Magnum as the pace picks up. Floyd manages to slam Drake and the Mega Powers Elbow connects. Total Recall finishes Henry at 9:35.

Rating: C+. As usual, the Workhorsemen are good for this kind of a match, as they made the Outrunners look good. The problem with that is the Outrunners have been beaten in multiple big time matches and there isn’t much of a reason to believe that they’re going to be moving up the card anytime soon. Not a bad match at all though, with both teams looking nice enough.

We look at Hologram making the save to end last week’s show.

The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

Mortos runs him over at the bell to start and then hammers away, including a powerslam out of the corner for two. The gorilla press is escaped and Serpentico sends him outside. A suicide dive doesn’t exactly work though as Mortos is right back with a big shoulder. Serpentico hits a running dropkick for two and a backbreaker manages it worse. The spinning piledriver finishes for Mortos at 4:47.

Rating: C. This was about what it should have been, with Mortos smashing through one of the designated Ring Of Honor jobbers. That’s not a bad way to go, even if Mortos is another name on a long list of people not doing much of anything around here. Just a basic big man vs. little man match here and it felt like it was there to fill in time.

We look at the Dark Order beating the Frat House at Supercard Of Honor.

The Dark Order want titles.

Blake Christian/Lee Johnson vs. David Ali/Isaiah Moore

More flips over Johnson to start but gets kicked in the chest for his efforts. Christian comes in for a spear as Johnson hits a flip dive to the floor. Back up and Christian rakes Ali’s eyes but Ali manages a kick to the head for a knockdown. Johnson gets in a kick from the apron though and a running kick to the chest gets two. A torture rack/top rope double stomp combination finishes Moore at 3:09.

Rating: C+. I’ve seen worse than Christian and Johnson as a team, but it’s kind of hard to believe that they’re going to be moving up the card into the title scene. That’s been one of the issues around here for a long time, as there have been all kinds of teams winning matches but they rarely go after the gold. I’ll believe the result matters when I see it, but Johnson and Christian looked pretty good together.

Trish Adora vs. Aleah James

Adora takes her down into an armbar to start before powering James into the corner. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker plants James again and it’s time to crank on the arm. Adora cranks on both arms and sits on the shoulders but James gets up and snaps off a headscissors. James is back up with a running bulldog but Adora gives her a German suplex from her knees. A bridging German suplex finishes for Adora at 5:51.

Rating: C-. Adora is the definition of “just kind of there” right now and this wasn’t exactly much in the way of building her up. All it did was show that she can do a nice German suplex, which we’ve known for a bit. Other than that, not much to see here, as the division isn’t exactly doing much at the moment.

Mark Sterling is mad about getting hit with Shattered Dreams. The Premiere Athletes are ready to get revenge, and likely the Tag Team Titles.

We look at Lee Moriarty beating Blue Panther at Supercard Of Honor.

We look at the Sons Of Texas and Von Erichs winning at Supercard Of Honor.

The Matriarchy wants to win titles.

Gringo Loco vs. Nick Wayne

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Loco wins or survives the ten minute time limit, he gets a future TV Title shot. Wayne armdrags him down to start but gets caught with a quick gorilla press. The standing moonsault sends Wayne out to the floor, where a Mother Wayne distraction lets Nick get in a cheap shot. Back in and Nick cranks away on the head but Loco dropkicks him down. Loco’s handspring elbow hits Nick but misses the moonsault. A kick to the head and the Killswitch finish Loco at 4:57.

Rating: C+. Perfectly fine match here with Nick getting to stretch his wings a bit without Christian around. It’s not like he had much time to do anything here though and that’s a bit of a problem. At least the TV Champion was on the show though, which is more than can be said for a good number of them most of the time.

