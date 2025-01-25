Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 1.23.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: January 23, 2025

Location: Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

It’s the 100th episode and that means we should be getting something special around here. The key word there is “should”, as this show certainly doesn’t follow the norm for a wrestling series. We do at least have a TV Title match, as QT Marshall and Komander are this show’s version of a big showdown. Let’s get to it.

Mark Briscoe congratulates ROH on 100 episodes.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

TV Title: QT Marshall vs. Komander

Komander is defending and is quickly powered down to start. Marshall sends him to the corner and then the apron, only to get caught with a quick hurricanrana. They go outside where Marshall chops the post by mistake but is fine enough to hit an elbow back inside. A Lionsault gives Marshall two but Komander knocks him outside.

That means a big dive to take Marshall down again, setting up a high crossbody for two back inside. Marshall gets his boots up to block another moonsault, only to get caught with a Code Red for two. A 450 to the apron misses but Marshall goes after Alex Abrahantes. That’s enough for Komander to grab a springboard Code Red, allowing Cielito Lindo to retain the title at 9:41.

Rating: C+. And that’s the big match on the show, which had a pretty hard cap on it coming in. Komander isn’t so much presented as a big deal as much as he is presented as someone who is around a lot. Beating Marshall doesn’t mean much because Marshall doesn’t mean much, and Komander is regularly just a warm body to get beaten up in E. Having him win here is fine, but the AEW losses need to stop if this title is supposed to mean anything.

Post match Lee Johnson comes out for a staredown with Komander, who is more than game.

Leila Grey vs. Marti Belle

Grey starts fast with a rollup for two and then runs Belle over for a crash. A flipping neckbreaker drops Belle but she catches Grey on top. Belle hits a running shot in the corner and gets in some posing, followed by a running shot to the face. The chinlock is countered with a jawbreaker and Grey makes the comeback. A neckbreaker into a dragon sleeper makes Belle tap at 4:30.

Rating: C. Grey continues to improve and there is a chance that she could be something if she is given the chance and some more time. That’s the kind of thing that we need around here but it might take some time to get there. For now though, I’ll take a nice win over someone with a bit of name value as Grey gets some ring time.

Outrunners vs. Rosario Grillo/Jon Cruz

Magnum works on Cruz’s arm to start and the non Outrunners need a breather on the floor. They use said breather to STOMP ON THE OUTRUNNERS’ SUNGLASSES, meaning it’s time for a Hennig necksnap on Cruz. The Mega Powers Elbow sets up Total Recall to finish Grillo at 3:38.

Rating: C. Pretty much a squash for the Outrunners here and that’s fine, as the fans are going to go nuts for them no matter what they are doing. They are the definition of a fun act and that is what AEW/ROH could use in a big way. Let them come out there and let them pop the crowd a bit.

Athena is proud of 100 episodes and she’ll be back soon.

The Beast Mortos vs. Lord Crewe

Mortos uses the ropes to flip out of a wristlock to start before going after the leg. La majistral gets two on Crewe and they fight up to a standoff. Crewe kicks him down but Mortos is back with a pop up Samoan drop. A running forearm gives Crewe two but Mortos hits the spinning piledriver for the pin at 4:04.

Rating: C. I’m not sure why Mortos gives up so much in his matches as he is the definition of someone who can run through all kinds of people but he’s going move for move with someone like Crewe. That’s a nice way to make Crewe look good, but you might want to use someone other than Mortos to do that.

From International Challenge in 2006.

Tag Team Titles: Christopher Daniels/Matt Sydal vs. Cima/Shingo

Daniels and Sydal are defending. Shingo and Daniels start things off with Shingo pulling him down by the leg to take over. The bigger Shingo runs him over with a shoulder but Daniels, with a lot of momentum, does the same to take Shingo down. Sydal comes in for a spinwheel kick and it’s off to Cima, with the fans approving.

Cima runs Sydal over and it’s back to Daniels, who gets elbowed in the face for his efforts. Sydal comes back in and snapmares Cima down to crank on the neck before Daniels gets two off a slam. A belly to back suplex/springboard elbow to the face combination gets two on Cima but Shingo comes in to choke Sydal down. Shingo starts working on the leg before sending him into the barricade, setting up Cima’s seated full nelson.

More leg cranking ensues before Sydal is caught in a swinging sleeper toss. A cutter/wheelbarrow faceplant combination gets two but Sydal manages a DDT and dropkick. The tag brings Daniels in to clean house and everything breaks down, with Sydal hitting a moonsault out to the floor. Back in and Sydal gets powerbombed into the corner before it’s back to Daniels, who gets caught in an Indian Deathlock.

Cima ties Daniels’ legs up for a brainbuster and a near fall, with Sydal diving in for a tornado DDT. Shingo nails Sydal with a lariat to leave everyone down as the fans approve. Cima superkicks Shingo by mistake and it’s a release Rock Bottom into the BME into the shooting star press to give Sydal the pin on Shingo at 23:52.

Rating: B. Good stuff here, with the champions feeling like they were fighting from underneath and capitalizing on Cima’s mistake with the superkick. Daniels and Sydal looked good as a team even when they felt like they escaped with a win here. It’s a nice match, though I’m not sure how much of a Daniels show case this really was.

Leila Grey wants the Women’s TV Title.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

Deonna Purrazzo is here with Valkyrie, who powers Frost down to start and hammers away on the mat. Back up and Frost kicks her out to the floor and we pause for a breather. Back in and Valkyrie knocks her down again but gets dropkicked in the back for her efforts. Valkyrie gets in another knockdown and we hit the chinlock to slow things down again. That’s broken up and Frost hits a flipping Cannonball in the corner for two. A Blue Thunder Bomb sets up Shania Pain to finish Frost at 6:00.

Rating: C. This was a back and forth match but it was only so interesting. Frost is someone who is there to make someone else look good and she did it well enough here, but there was only so much that was going to work here. Valkyrie feels like someone who has been around for awhile and not done much, with this match not really doing much to elevate her.

Jacked Jameson pitches a new group to Cole Karter, Griff Garrison and Preston Vance but they aren’t overly interested. Thinking about it is promise.

Gates Of Agony vs. Jay Lucas/Terry Yaki

Lucas strikes away at Kaun to absolutely no effect. A heck of a clothesline into a German suplex drops Lucas and it’s off to Yaki, who is beaten down down as well. That means it’s back to Lucas, who gets planted with a double spinebuster for the pin at 2:15.

Chris Jericho talks about the greatness of Ring Of Honor and lists off some historic names, albeit ARMBAR style with various Jericho names coming up over and over.

Shane Taylor vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The rest of Shane Taylor Promotions are here too. The larger Taylor powers him up against the ropes but Shibata strikes his way out of trouble. Taylor strikes him out to the floor and Shibata gets sent into the barricade for a crash. Some heavy forearms set up the chinlock but Shibata is right back up. A clothesline gives Taylor two but he misses a charge into the corner and gets chopped a lot. They strike it out until the Marcus Garvey Driver gives Taylor two. Welcome To The Land is blocked though and Shibata grabs the sleeper. The PK finishes Taylor at 7:18.

Rating: C. Not a bad match but I’m not sure why I’m supposed to stay interested in Taylor and his Promotions when they lose so often. We’ve been seeing hype videos for Taylor and company for weeks now and here their leader just loses clean. I get the idea of having Shibata look good because he’s a bigger star, but there was little reason for him to go over Taylor completely clean here. Just pick someone else for Shibata to beat.

Post match the Promotions jumps Shibata and beats him down. Daniel Garcia and the Undisputed Kingdom make the save. The Kingdom showing up is a nice touch for the anniversary show.

Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita pop up to challenge Katsuyori Shibata for Collision. I have no idea why this needed to be on Ring Of Honor.

