Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 2.6.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: February 6, 2025

Location: Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, Florida

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We are still fresh into the new year and that means very little around here, as Supercard Of Honor is usually coming up in about two months. That doesn’t seem to be the case this time though and that is going to slow things down a lot. This time around though, Athena is back and that could make things interesting. Let’s get to it.

We run down the card.

Blake Christian vs. Adam Priest

Christian flips him off so Priest grabs the finger, only to get pulled into a headlock. Back up and Priest grabs his own headlock but Christian pops out. A springboard clothesline drops Priest and Christian throws him outside for some choking on the barricade. Back in and Christian charges out of the corner but gets caught with a quick DDT for two. A snap powerslam gives Christian a breather and a 450 double stomp sets up the Vanilla Choke Zero (like a Last Chancery) for the tap at 6:03.

Rating: C. Well, they are in fact doing something with Christian and it does feel like he is rising up the ranks a bit. I’ll take some kind of storytelling and progress over nothing and this is going better than a lot of other stories around here. Leaning into the idea of Christian being boring is a way to go, but I’ll take it over some of the things around here.

Cole Carter/Preston Vance vs. Eli Theseus/Gabriel Aeros

Griff Garrison is here with Carter and Vance. Garrison takes Eli down to start but actually gets sent into the corner for a running elbow. Eli does something close to Rene Dupree’s French Tickler but here is Jacked Jameson of all people to interrupt. The villains knock Eli outside before Vance grabs a delayed vertical suplex. A slow motion elbow hits Eli and it’s back to Garrison for a front facelock. Eli actually fights up and hands it off to Gabriel to pick up the pace. Vance isn’t having that though and hits a discus lariat for the pin at 6:27.

Rating: C. Remember how I said I would take Christian over some of the things around here? Anything involving Carter and Garrison would fit the description. I have no idea what their appeal is supposed to be but it hasn’t been effective in a rather long time now. The match was fine enough, with Theseus/Aeros, apparently a regular team, looking decent.

Billie Starkz doesn’t quite get Athena’s entrance right so Athena walks her through it, albeit with some anger.

Lee Johnson vs. Jon Davis

EJ Nduka is here with Johnson. Davis (a former tag star in ROH) goes after Johnson to start but gets slapped in the head for his efforts. Johnson sends him outside and Nduka offers the distraction to set up the big dive. Back in and a moonsault gives Johnson two but a chop just annoys Davis. Johnson misses a dropkick and Davis rolls him into a German suplex. Nduka gets in a cheap shot though and Johnson hits the frog splash for the pin at 5:29.

Rating: C. So is this supposed to be a tag team or just Johnson doing the wrestling while Nduka looks like a monster? Either way, it’s only so interesting as Johnson isn’t much of anything special and we haven’t seen enough of Nduka for her to matter. Davis is someone who used to be something, albeit in a tag team, so he was only going to get so far here.

Athena vs. Carolina Cruz

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Cruz wins or survives the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Athena dropkicks her into the corner to start fast and a Wasteland puts Cruz down. Some yelling at Starkz lets Cruz get in a right hand and full nelson slam but Athena powerbombs her down. The running forearm finishes for Athena at 2:42.

Post match Athena yells at Starkz and beats up Cruz some more.

We look at Bandido returning (again) on Collision.

Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor

Mason Madden is here with Mansoor while Dustin Rhodes can’t be bothered to be there with his partner. Mansoor grabs a headlock to start and grinds away on the mat, setting up the pose. Back up and Guevara runs him over again and strikes his own pose, which doesn’t go as well.

Guevara sends him outside for a big running flip dive but Mansoor gets smart by going after the leg. A fisherman’s suplex gives Mansoor two and we hit the half crab. The rope is grabbed and Guevara starts the comeback with some dragon screw legwhips. Mason’s interference doesn’t work and Guevara grabs a Figure Four for the tap at 7:27.

Rating: C+. I still have no idea why I’m supposed to care about the Tag Team Titles, which have now not been defended in over a month. The act that this puts them above the AEW Trios Titles (three months) and the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles (six months) isn’t a great sign, but that’s quite the ROH problem. For now though, we likely have the next challengers for the titles, even if it doesn’t make a ton of sense. Dustin can’t even be bothered to show up again and…can you blame him?

Post match the MxM Collection beats Guevara down and pose with his Tag Team Title. This would mean a lot more if he hadn’t just basically beaten both of them in less than seven and a half minutes.

Women’s TV Title: Robyn Renegade vs. Red Velvet

Velvet is defending and grabs a headlock to start. That’s broken up and Renegade takes her into the corner for a shot to the face. Velvet gets sent outside for a needed breather but she is able to cut off a baseball slide. Back in and Velvet chokes away, setting up some running knees against the ropes.

Renegade manages a knee to the face and a faceplant for two. A double down gives them both a needed breather before Velvet hammers away with some shots to the ribs. Renegade tries a pumphandle slam but gets reversed into the flipping faceplant to retain the title at 8:11.

Rating: C+ Better than I was expecting here, with Renegade putting up a solid fight. Renegade continues to be a bright spot when she is given the chance, but unfortunately that is not overly often. Velvet is finding herself more in the ring, so at least something seems to be working.

Premiere Athletes vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Dark Order vs. Outrunners

One fall to a finish with the Athletes taking Magnum into the corner to start fast. Reynolds tags himself in and hits a high crossbody for two as the fast start continues. A backbreaker into a DDT gives Uno two and the good guys hit four way right hands in the corner. We settle down to the non-involved Athletes stomping away on Reynolds outside. That’s broken up and Uno gets to hammer away, including a DOUBLE NOGGIN KNOCKER!

Magnum tags himself in and hammers away on Daivari for two but Gibson comes in with a belly to back suplex for two. The villains argue over who gets to go after Magnum, which is enough for him to get in a quick shot. The hot tag brings in Floyd to clean house and the Mega Powers Elbow hits Drake. Uno takes out Mark Sterling and an assisted Sliced Bread gives Drake two. Back up and the Total Recall finishes Drake for the pin at 10:04.

Rating: C+. Well I’m a sucker for a good double noggin knocker, even if it comes in another four way match with no reason to believe that the Outrunners are getting anything out of this. That’s the ROH tag division and it isn’t getting any better. Kind of like the Athletes and the Dark Order who just won’t go away.

Results

Blake Christian b. Adam Priest – Vanilla Choke Zero

Cole Carter/Preston Vance b. Eli Theseus/Gabriel Aeros – Discus lariat to Aeros

Lee Johnson b. Jon Davis – Frog splash

Athena b. Carolina Cruz – Running forearm

Sammy Guevara b. Mansoor – Figure Four

Red Velvet b. Robyn Renegade – Flipping faceplant

Outrunners b. Grizzled Young Veterans, Dark Order and Premiere Athletes – Total Recall to Drake

