Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 4.18.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: April 18, 2025

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

It’s time for the second Ring Of Honor show of the week as we are coming off a bonus episode yesterday afternoon. In theory, that should mean that we are in for some better than usual stuff here, with the weaker, less important stuff burned off yesterday. We are only a few weeks away from Supercard Of Honor as well so let’s get to it.

Bandido/Komander vs. Infantry

No entrances here, likely to hide that Komander had the TV Title when this was taped. It’s a brawl to start with Bandido slugging away at Bravo but getting taken out for a whip into the barricade. Back in and they be clubberin at Bandido in the corner before a leglock keeps him down.

A Demolition Decapitator gets two on Bandido but he gets over for the tag without much trouble. Everything breaks down and Dean is sent outside, drawing Shane Taylor up to the apron. That’s fine with Bandido, who sunset bombs Taylor onto the rest of the Promotions. Komander moonsaults onto them, leaving Bandido to hit the 21 Plex for the pin at 5:56.

Rating: C+. Bandido is the featured star of the promotion these days so of course he’s opening the show against a midcard tag team. At least he got the win, but this feels like a match that was put together before they knew Bandido was going to be the champion. If that’s the case, it makes me wonder why it still happened, but at least the right person won.

Six Man Tag Team Titles: Dustin Rhodes/Von Erichs vs. MxM Collection/Johnny TV

Rhodes and the Von Erichs are defending for the first time since July but get jumped from behind during their entrance. We get inside where TV beats on the banged up Ross and the bell officially rings. Marshall fights up and slugs away at Mansoor, setting up a Cannonball for two. Ross comes in for a rather aggressive headlock but Madden tags himself in for a Harlem Heat Heat Seeker.

Taya Valkyrie gets in some stomps on the floor and a Sidewinder gives Mansoor two. Rhodes, still banged up from the attack before the bell, is knocked down again but Marshall low bridges Madden to the floor. A clothesline gives Ross a breather but Madden pulls Marshall to the floor. The tag brings in Rhodes instead and everything breaks down, with a bulldog getting two on TV. Everything breaks down and the Collection gets a double Shattered Dreams. The Claw puts Mansoor in trouble and the Final Reckoning to TV retains the titles at 11:12.

Rating: C+. That’s what we’ve waited about eight months to see and it’s the same problem as always: Rhodes and the Von Erichs aren’t that interesting. This match was built around Rhodes getting the hot tag so he could clean house. Rhodes isn’t exactly a big enough star to make this interesting and having him hold two titles for so many months isn’t making it that much better. I’ll take this over the titles not being defended, but not by much.

Lee Johnson vs. Sammy Guevara

Blake Christian is here with Johnson. Guevara grabs a headlock to start but can’t get anywhere and they both nip up for a standoff. Back up and Guevara hits a dropkick but Christian pulls him face first onto the apron. Johnson fires off some shoulders to the ribs but Guevara fights up to knock him down. A cutter gives Guevara two and he pulls Johnson into a rollup for the pin at 5:50.

Rating: C. Guevara feels like he’s the partner you had to pick in Wrestlemania 2000’s Road To Wrestlemania mode but he actually has to have matches. That doesn’t make for the most thrilling stuff, as every bit of Guevara’s star power has gone sailing away. That’s a shame as he’s that talented, but being Dustin Rhodes’ (the main character in the game) sidekick isn’t the way to go.

Post match Christian jumps Guevara but Dustin Rhodes makes the save. Johnny TV and the MxM Collection run in for the save, as do the Von Erichs. The villains beat them down and Guevara covers Rhodes from the beating.

Video on CMLL working with Ring Of Honor, setting up Grand Slam Mexico in June.

Jon Cruz/Rosario Grillo vs. Dark Order

It’s a brawl to start with the Order cleaning house, setting up Reynolds’ running elbow in the corner to Cruz. That’s broken up and it’s off to Uno, who hits the Gory Bomb/Codebreaker combination for the pin at 3:30.

Rating: C. This really is the best they have for their Wrestlemania Week show. The Dark Order haven’t felt important in the better part of ever and putting them out there against Cruz and his partner of the week isn’t going to make that any better. The match barely had time to do anything and that might be the best way to go.

Post match the Frat House comes out, complete with recruits, who the Frat House beat up. And now, a match.

Frat House vs. Charles Mason/Love Doug/TJ Crawford

The Dark Order is watching from the aisle. The recruits are beaten down but Doug chops away for some reason, earning himself a discus lariat for the pin at 59 seconds.

Post match the beatdown continues until the Dark Order make the save. This passes for a personal feud around here.

Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata are in the first round of the Women’s Pure Title tournament. Trash talk is exchanged. There is pretty much no reason for that title to exist but here it is anyway.

Atlantis Jr./Esfinge/Fuego vs. Barbaro Cavernario/Euforia/Zandokan Jr.

We start fast with an exchange of kicks to the face and a triple sunset flip for two each. Cavernario hits a running Vader Bomb for two on Fuego. Esfinge comes in and gets beaten out to the floor rather quickly. Fuego is back in for a double dropkick and it’s Esfinge coming in to clean house.

An Alabama Slam out of the corner into a sitout powerbomb gives Zandokan two. Atlantis is there with a kick in the corner but he gets caught with a triple powerbomb. Euforia goes for Atlantis’ mask to no avail and a double dropkick puts Atlantis down again. Fuego and Esfinge hit some dives before Atlantis’ frog splash pins Euforia at 7:48.

Rating: B-. You know the same things I say about all of these CMLL six man tags? Update it to include this match. It’s an entertaining match but there is pretty much nothing that makes it stand out in any way. You have a few new names included but I lost interest in these being anything more than fun filler a long time ago. Mainly because these things have been going on that long.

Results

Bandido/Komander b. Infantry – 21 Plex to Bravo

Dustin Rhodes/Von Erichs b. MxM Collection/Johnny TV – Final Reckoning to TV

Sammy Guevara b. Lee Johnson – Rollup

Dark Order b. Jon Cruz/Rosario Grillo – Gory Bomb/Codebreaker combination to Cruz

Frat House b. Charles Mason/Love Doug/TJ Crawford – Discus lariat to Doug

Atlantis Jr./Esfinge/Fuego b. Barbaro Cavernario/Euforia/Zandokan Jr. – Frog splash to Euforia

