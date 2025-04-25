Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 4.24.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: April 24, 2025

Location: MGM Music Hall At Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re in another weird period as Supercard Of Honor has been moved to the summer, meaning we have a few weeks where very little is going to matter. Maybe it has something to do with nothing being announced for a show which would have been held next week. Either way, we could use some fresh challengers for various titles so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Premiere Athletes/The Righteous vs. Spanish Announce Project/Kingdom

The Athletes take Angelico into the corner for the early beating but it’s quickly off to Serpentico for a knockdown. Serpentico is hiptossed onto Nese for two and it’s Taven coming in for a dropkick. Bennett’s clothesline gets two and Nese bails out to the floor, with the chase resulting in Bennett taking a beating.

Back in and the Righteous takes turns beating on Bennett, with Dutch’s clothesline getting two. The chinlock goes on and Nese comes in for one of his own. Bennett fights out and the big tag brings in Taven to clean house. A superkick into the Lionsault gets two on Daivari and Serpentico comes in off a blind tag. Everything breaks down and the Boss Man Slam into Orange Sunshine finishes Serpentico at 8:13.

Rating: C. This was the latest match involving all of the tag teams around here and there is only so much you can get out of these teams who are not going anywhere anytime soon. That is the problem with the tag division basically being Rhodes and Guevara and one other team at a time, because….oh you know the rest by now. It’s the same problem it’s been for months and it isn’t changing.

Crowbar vs. Lance Archer

Yes the one from WCW and he’s in good shape. Crowbar drops to his back a few times and gets forearmed in the face before the bell. Archer grabs a suplex and Crowbar is sent outside, where he gets in a shot of his own. Back in and Archer knocks him down again, only to miss a charge in the corner. Crowbar drops some legs between the legs for two but Crowbar takes too long going for the crowbar, meaning it’s a chokeslam. The Blackout finishes for Archer at 4:51.

Rating: C. There is something amazing about seeing someone like Crowbar, who hasn’t been around on the big stage in decades, showing up here for a perfectly fine match. He’s in good shape for someone at his age and he didn’t get entirely destroyed here. Not a great match or anything, but a nice little surprise.

We look at Nick Wayne winning the TV Title last week. On Collision of course.

Red Velvet vs. Ashley Vox

Non-title Proving Ground match meaning if Vox wins or lasts the ten minute time limit, she gets a future Women’s TV Title shot. Vox’s rather firm handshake is pulled into a clothesline and Velvet starts fast. Velvet knocks her down again and we hit the chinlock with a knee in Vox’s back. Vox fights up but gets hammered in the corner. Another comeback works a bit better as Vox hits a running knee into a spinning clothesline for two. Back up and Velvet knocks her cold with the big left hand for the win at 4:28.

Rating: C-. They didn’t have much time to do much here and Vox is a decent enough independent star but you can only get so much out of a women’s midcard title when it doesn’t need to be there in the first place. The division barely exists as Athena has destroyed everyone so it’s a collection of losers. That doesn’t make for an interesting title picture and it’s only going to get worse with a third title being brought into the division.

Post match La Catalina comes out for a staredown.

Leila Grey, Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo are in the Women’s Pure Rules Title. For those not keeping track: the men’s version has only been defended twice this year.

Mark Briscoe/AR Fox/Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Briscoe and Taylor slug it out to start until Briscoe’s crossbody is pulled out of the air. Fox and Moriarty come in with Fox taking over, including knocking Bravo down as well. Back in and Bravo tosses Fox into a suplex from Dean and the villains take over. Bravo’s gutbuster gets two and the chinlock goes on.

Fox fights up with a spinning suplex for the break and it’s off to Darius to pick up the pace. House is cleaned, at least until Taylor gets in a big forearm. The splash gets two and Taylor’s chop seems to destroy part of Darius’ soul. Darius manages a running C4 to Dean and it’s off to Dante to clean house. A springboard Swanton gets two on a standing Moriarty as everything breaks down. Fox dives onto Taylor on the floor and the Jay Driller finishes Dean at 8:27.

Rating: C+. At least some of the people involved here feel somewhat important, as that has not exactly been the case for most of this show. Briscoe is always worth a look and the Promotions are more or less the designated punching bags. Not exactly a great main event, but it’s the best thing on the show this week.

Results

Righteous/Premiere Athletes b. Spanish Announce Project/Kingdom – Orange Sunshine to Serpentico

Lance Archer b. Crowbar – Blackout

Red Velvet b. Ashley Vox – Left hand

Mark Briscoe/AR Fox/Top Flight b. Shane Taylor Promotions – Jay Driller to Dean

