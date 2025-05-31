Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 5.29.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: May 29, 2025

Location: Masonic Temple Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re finally getting closer to Supercard To Honor and that means we might actually get a big story around here for once. Then again you never know what you’re going to see around here as ROH tends to take its sweet time setting up the big events. In this case we’re also getting closer to the Women’s Pure Wrestling Title being a thing. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Trish Adora vs. La Catalina

The Infantry is here with Adora. They take turns shoving each other down until Catalina grabs a headlock. That’s broken up so Catalina snaps off some armdrags, followed by a running dropkick. Adora is right back up with a knockdown and starts cranking on the arm. The Air Raid Crash stretch is broken up and Catalina is back with a running boot. A Pedigree gives Catalina two and a bridging German suplex gives Adora the same. They go up top and Catalina slips down into an electric chair, followed by a top rope splash for the pin at 7:12.

Rating: C+. Catalina continues to be someone who works well when given the chance, but she hasn’t had all that much success against bigger names. Until that comes, this is about all she’s likely to do, though hopefully we get to see her doing more. The division needs some fresh blood and Catalina could be part of that.

Post match respect is shown.

Taya Valkyrie brags about her star power and calls the tournament a casting call for the main character. Which is her you see.

Lance Archer vs. Diego Hill

Hill’s springboard high crossbody is knocked out of the air and a swinging Rock Bottom puts him down again. Archer’s nose is busted open somewhere in there and he grabs something like a standing Sharpshooter for the tap at 2:10. The blood dripping off Archer’s face is eerie.

Post match Archer gives him the Blackout for a bonus.

Athena is back next week. In person I’m assuming.

We go to this weekend’s Dean Rasmussen tribute show, co-promoted with Action Wrestling.

Ring Of Honor Pure Title: Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Mako

Moriarty is defending. Mako, who is known for his cross armbreaker, grabs a cross armbreaker and Moriarty uses his first rope break about 40 seconds in. Back up and Moriarty runs the ropes to grab the Border City Stretch, making it a rope break each. A springboard clothesline sets up something like a seated Octopus to keep Mako in trouble.

Mako belly to back suplexes his way to freedom and a spinwheel kick cuts Moriarty off. They fight over a suplex until Moriarty gets in another Border City Stretch to make Mako use another rope break. Mako superplexes him into a Falcon Arrow and the cross armbreaker sends Moriarty over for another rope break of his own. They trade rollups for two each until Moriarty pulls him into another Border City Stretch, this time with a foot on Mako’s face for the tap to retain at 10:04.

Rating: C+. I haven’t seen much of Mako, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen in him so far. That being said, there is only so much that you’re going to get out of being in a Pure Rules match. The whole thing continues to feel like something that is tacked on I’m really not sure why it needs to be its own championship.

Post match, respect is shown.

Also from the Rasmussen show:

Blue Panther/Hologram/Neon/Valiente/Virus vs. Averno/Dr. Cerebro/Euforia/Volador Jr./Xelhua

So this is a Torneo Cibernetico, which is a ten man survival match. Panther wrestles Xelhua down to the floor to start but Xelhua is right back with a leglock and we stop for a standoff. Cerebro and Virus come in to continue the grappling until Virus takes him down by the leg. Virus’ armbar is broken up and they go to another standoff. They shake hands and it’s off to Valiente vs. the much bigger Euforia. A running hurricanrana sends Euforia outside and we get Neon vs. Volador.

That means a single running hurricanrana and Volador is outside, so it’s Hologram vs. Averno to complete the first run through. Hologram spins around and grabs an anklescissors out to the floor for the big dive. Back in and we get some rapid fire tags until Virus suplexes Xelhua a few times for two each. Virus ties up the arms and neck and Xelhua taps for the first elimination at 9:10.

It’s off to Cerebro but Volador pulls Virus outside. The brawl doesn’t last long until it’s Euforia super press slams Virus. A powerbomb gives Euforia the pin on Virus to tie it up at 11:04. Panther comes in and gets double stomped down but fights up to clean house anyway. It’s off to Valiente, who tries to take Volador down but gets caught with a Backstabber for the pin at 13:21.

Neon gets triple teamed and pulled out to the floor, with Hologram getting the same treatment. A running dropkick takes Hologram down but Panther is back in with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Neon and Hologram hit back to back high crossbodies to take Euforia down, only for Hologram to superkick Neon by mistake. Euforia wrecks the two of them until a super hurricanrana takes him down. A moonsault into a top rope double stomp gives Hologram the pin on Euforia and we’re tied up at 16:33.

Panther comes in and gets rolled up by Cerebro but Panther stacks him up for the pin at 17:25. It’s off to Neon vs. Averno with the latter getting his boots up to block a moonsault. Neon runs the corner for a rather spinning armdrag but Averno is back with a super Pedigree (ouch) for the pin at 19:02.

So it’s Hologram/Panther vs. Averno/Volador with Panther clotheslining Averno but getting sat on the top. A double superplex drops Panther, with Hologram having to make a save. Panther cuts off a double monkey flip, allowing Hologram to get a double cover for two in a clever move. Back up and a superbomb/Backstabber get stereo near falls on Hologram and Panther but they’re back with a cradle/torture rack bomb for the double pin at 23:56.

Rating: B-. This is the definition of not something I’m overly familiar with, as I’ve only heard a few of the names before. I did like what I was seeing though as the concept wasn’t hard to understand and the action was good. It’s not something I’d like to watch week after week, but it was more than fun enough to work for a week.

Back to the regular show.

We look at the Hurt Syndicate beating the Sons Of Texas at Double Or Nothing.

Satnam Singh vs. Facade

Facade tries some kicks to the legs to start and is loudly chopped for his efforts. Some big beals send Facade flying and the comeback is cut off by a chokeslam to give Singh the pin at 3:28.

Rating: C-. This was a slightly extended version of the usual Singh match and that means it was….well it was a giant squashing a non-giant. They’ve figured out that Singh is basically the ROH version of an attraction and that’s as good of a use as he has at the moment. Let him go out there and have the fans go ooooo at him. It’s something that has worked for giants over the years and it’s working again now.

We look at Hologram and Bandido’s team winning an eight man tag at Double Or Nothing.

Frat House vs. Rhino/Hologram

Hologram and Garrison start things off with an exchange of dives over the other. Hologram sends him into the corner and it’s off to Karter, with Rhino coming in as well. For some reason Karter slaps him in the face, earning a running shoulder in the corner. Everything breaks down and Jakked Jameson offers a distraction so Preston Vance can send Hologram into the barricade. A double flapjack plants Hologram but he strikes his way to freedom. Hologram gets over for the tag to Rhino, who snaps off the belly to belly for two on Garrison. Hologram hits a dive and Rhino hits the Gore for the pin on Garrison at 7:29.

Rating: C. This was a perfect example of “send them home happy” and it went fine. Rhino is a hometown star and he came in to help a popular wrestler against some goofs. It’s a story that works well for a one off, with the assist coming from Rhino still being able to carry his own in the ring.

Results

La Catalina b. Trish Adora – Top rope splash

Lance Archer b. Diego Hill – Standing leglock

Lee Moriarty b. Matt Mako – Border City Stretch

Blue Panther/Hologram/Neon/Virus/Xelhua b. Valiente/Averno/Dr. Cerebro/Euforia/Volador Jr. – Double pin

Satnam Singh b. Facade – Chokeslam

Rhino/Hologram b. Frat House – Gore to Garrison

