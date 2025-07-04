Hall’s ROH On HonorClub Review 7.3.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: July 3, 2025

Location: ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We are eight days away from Supercard Of Honor and last week, Ring Of Honor seemed to remember that the show was taking place. We now have a few matches set for the show and there is a good chance that we’ll get some more tonight. Or they’ll announce it at the very last second. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Alex Zayne vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta wrestles him to the mat to start but drops down, allowing Zayne to hit some springboard knees to the back. An armdrag sends Yuta to the floor but he breaks up another springboard. A top rope forearm drops Zayne again and Yuta elbows him in the face, though he makes sure to let the referee know that HE HAS UNTIL FIVE.

Back up and Zayne strikes away, setting up a running flipping ax kick. Yuta goes to the eyes though and grabs something like an Angle Slam. Cattle Mutilation doesn’t work so Yuta elbows him again and bites his head in the corner. Zayne is right back with a running hurricanrana out of the corner and a facebuster gets two. Something off the top misses for Zayne though and Yuta hits a running knee for the pin at 6:44.

Rating: C+. Are we really setting up Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson in the future? Unless that match winds up being about three seconds long, I have no idea what I would want to see from it. Zayne is someone who can do the flips but doesn’t really stand out, but at least he’s getting a chance to show what he can do.

Video on Athena vs. Thunder Rosa.

The Infantry and Trish Adora wish us a happy 4th of July.

Spanish Announce Project vs. Midnight Heat

Angelico and Pearl start things off but Gibson comes in, earning an armdrag down. It’s off to Serpentico for a hurricanrana out of the corner but a slingshot backbreaker puts Serpentico down. A whip into the corner sets up a sleeper from Pearl and it’s already back to Gibson. Serpentico gets caught in a Russian legsweep/backbreaker combination for two but he grabs a jumping Downward Spiral. That’s enough for the tag back to Serpentico so house can be cleaned. La majistral gets two on Pearl so Angelico ties him up in a leglock for the tap at 5:14.

Rating: C. You know what you’re going to be getting with the Project (which is a name that doesn’t make a ton of sense as they haven’t been announcers in years) and that’s exactly what happened here. They didn’t have anything out of the ordinary here, though Midnight Heat continues to be a nice team who are fine when they get in the ring. Do a bit more with them if you can.

The Frat House recruits recruits but the Dark Order came in and beat them in a game of Flip Cup. The Frat House accuses them of cheating but the Order agrees to pay the tab anyway. Reynolds: “Put it under Griff Garrison.” Bartender: “Who the heck is Griff Garrison?” Ok that was good for a smile.

Serena Deeb vs. B3cca

Pure Rules. Deeb takes her down without much trouble to start and B3cca uses her first rope break rather quickly. A surfboard has B3cca in more trouble before she switches to a camel clutch. We’ll make that a sleeper (as switching submissions is Deeb’s thing) and B3cca uses a second rope break. Deeb neckbreakers her over the ropes and a double arm trap faceplant into a Serenity Lock makes B3cca tap at 4:38.

Rating: C. Pretty much a squash here and I’m still not sure why I should be interested in a women’s pure rules division. The men’s division is barely ever used and now we’re not only getting a women’s division but also a title? Maybe you should give us a reason for it happening before a title is set up? Also, if you just have to do the tournament, maybe actually set it up?

Post match Trish Adora comes out to take notes.

We recap Konosuke Takeshita challenging Bandido for Supercard Of Honor. By this I mean they just air it again.

Supercard Of Honor rundown.

Infantry vs. Top Flight

For the Tag Team Title shot at Supercard and the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions/Leila Grey are here too. Riccaboni: “The stakes could not be higher!” Wouldn’t the title match itself have higher stakes? Dean works on Darius’ arm to start but Darius is back up with a snappy headlock takeover. It’s off to Dante for a running clothesline in the corner to Bravo but Shane Taylor offers a distraction. That lets Bravo get in a cheap shot on the floor and a double backbreaker connects back inside.

Darius gets tied in the Tree of Woe for a double dropkick and a double clothesline gets two. Darius fights out of the corner with a double knockdown and it’s back to Dante to clean house. Some suicide dives connect to the Infantry and a high crossbody gets two on Dean. Darius comes back in with a springboard Downward Spiral and Leila Grey and Trish Adora get in a brawl on the floor. Lee Moriarty uses the distraction to clock Darius with the Pure Title to give Dean the pin at 9:27.

Rating: C+. So we get the Infantry getting another chance at the titles. It’s not like they’re better or worse than any team but for some reason they’re getting the nod this time. While I could still go for Top Flight getting a chance to do something important, it’s not like the Sons Of Texas are going to lose their titles in Texas (not when they’re this close to a year with the belts) so go with the Infantry to give them a win here.

