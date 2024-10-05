Hall’s ROH TV Review 10.3.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: October 3, 2024

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re coming up on WrestleDream and that is going to include Mark Briscoe defending the Ring Of Honor World Title against Chris Jericho. That’s at least what is taking place in the championship picture around here, because the World Title situation is still nutty. Other than that, it’s hard to say hat we’ll be getting here so let’s get to it.

We run down the card, including Mark Briscoe defending the World Title against Matt Taven in a match that was not advertised in any significant way.

Premiere Athletes/Mark Sterling vs. Dustin Rhodes/Von Erichs

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning that if the Athletes and Sterling win or last the ten minute time limit, they get a future title shot. Daivari headlocks Marshall to start before a dropkick puts Daivari down. Sterling comes in to slam Ross and hands it off to Nese, who gets double dropkicked.

Back up and Nese hits his own dropkick to knock Ross into the corner so the villains can take over. Nese splashes Sterling by mistake though and an enziguri allows the tag to Rhodes to wreck the Athletes. The Canadian Destroyer sends Nese outside but Sterling breaks up the Cross Rhodes. Stereo Claws get rid of Nese and Daivari so Shattered Dreams and the Final Reckoning can finish Sterling at 6:18.

Rating: C-. Counting the match where he won the Six Man Titles, Rhodes has been involved in matches involving the Undisputed Era five times, the Dark Order four times and the Premiere Athletes two times (some of which have been combinations of multiple teams). Some of those matches have been either title matches or Proving Ground matches for the Tag Team and Six Man Tag Team Titles.

I have no idea whatsoever why there are four teams fighting over two sets of titles, with one person holding a piece of both championships. Now though we’ve reached the point where the goofy manager is getting beaten up too. The limited interest that came with Rhodes getting one final run as a champion is already worn thin as he’s out of viable challengers and is just repeating the same low level goofs he’s already beaten. Either fix this or get rid of the titles.

During WrestleDream’s Zero Hour, Atlantis Jr. will defend the TV Title against Brian Cage. To be fair, Cage has won two singles matches over no name opponents in about six weeks so that’s good enough for a title shot. Again: give me a reason to care about what happens on this show when it comes to title matches or get rid of the stupid thing. This is another title match thrown together with no rhyme or reason and it’s been that way for months now.

Nyla Rose vs. Katie Arquette

Arquette kicks her in the ribs off the handshake and is promptly knocked down. The Cannonball into the backsplash into the Beast Bomb finishes for Rose at 1:30.

The Minions are planning a celebration for Athena but Billie Starkz isn’t happy. Athena isn’t happy and tells Starkz to admit she has a problem. Starkz says Athena is the problem for leaving her with Abadon but Athena says get over it because this is her day. That’s enough for Starkz to storm off, with Abadon popping up behind Athena and reach out for her, but Athena doesn’t notice.

Anthony Henry/Beef vs. Anthony Cantena/Wes Barkley

Henry and Barkley start things off but Beef comes in to crush Barkley in the corner. A missed charge allows the tag of to Cantena, who gets dropkicked down by Beef. It’s back to Henry, who gets caught with a quick neckbreaker but is right back with a short powerbomb to Cantena. The tag brings Beef back in and everything breaks down, with Cantena and Barkley’s stereo sunset flips being broken up. Henry’s top rope double stomp finishes Barkley at 3:55.

Rating: C. Henry and Beef are a funny enough act as the team where only one member wants to be there, but it’s hard to imagine this goes anywhere. Unless JD Drake comes back and Henry has to pick his side, there isn’t much of a reason to believe it’s going anywhere. They kept this quick here, which is the right idea for a comedy act like this one.

Infantry vs. Outrunners

Bravo and Magnum start things off and get nowhere so it’s a double tag to Dean and Floyd. They run the ropes until Floyd gets in a hiptoss into an armbar. Magnum comes back in to chop on Bravo, who punches him in the face for a breather. Some loud chops and a suplex get two on Magnum and a jumping elbow connects for the same. Dean misses a charge into the corner though and it’s Floyd coming in to clean house. A boot to the head into a DDT drops Floyd but Magnum is back in with Total Recall for the pin at 7:12.

Rating: C. Give the Outrunners the Tag Team Titles. Why not? There’s no division to speak of, Dustin Rhodes has gotten his oh so special run as a double champion and can still have his meaningless Six Man Titles and the fans actually seem to like the Outrunners. Do something with them before the hype is over.

Post match the Infantry shake hands but leave in a huff.

Beef is fired up about his team with Anthony Henry, who says they are not a team. Henry is in a team with JD Drake, so Beef asks for Drake’s number. There’s a one in a million chance, which is good enough for Beef.

Since WrestleDream is a celebration of professional wrestling (….sure), here’s a classic ROH match from October 1, 2005 (and from a previous review).

Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi

Joe, with Jay Lethal, gets a pop but Kobashi gets an ovation. They shake hands to start and it’s time for some high intensity circling. The feeling out process continues until Joe hits the first chop for a loud gasp from the crowd. Kobashi takes him into the corner and shows him a real chop before a shoulder sends Kobashi outside. Joe hits the big suicide elbow into the barricade for two back inside and we take a break.

Back with Joe taking him outside for the big running boot in the chair. It worked so well the first time that Joe tries it again, only to charge into a shot to the face. Joe gets planted on the floor and they head back inside for some more hard Kobashi chops. We hit the front facelock for a bit until Joe suplexes his way to freedom. They strike it out hard with the sweat literally flying off of their chests.

Kobashi gets the better of things as we take another break and come back with Joe making the comeback and striking away even faster. Some Kawada kicks send Kobashi flying into the corner and it’s time for the facewashes. The MuscleBuster connects for two and Joe is stunned by the kickout. Another kick to the head sets up Joe’s STF, which is switched into a crossface and then something like an octopus hold on the mat as Kobashi FINALLY gets a foot on the ropes for the break.

Kobashi manages a half and half suplex and they’re both down again. Back up and Kobashi goes nuts with the rapid fire chops in the corner, leaving Joe’s chest looking rather disturbed. Another half and half suplex gets two and a sleeper suplex gives Kobashi the same. Joe tries to chop away but some spinning backfists set up a huge lariat to put him away at 24:21.

Rating: A. This is a great example of a match which was made better by the crowd’s reaction. The match felt like an event, as Kobashi is a living legend and having Joe face him in such a high profile match is the kind of thing you do not get to see very often. Joe is the biggest name in Ring of Honor history and Kobashi is far above him, but Joe hung in there and had him in real trouble in a classic. Great match, as you may have heard before.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Matt Taven vs. Mark Briscoe

Taven, with Mike Bennett, is challenging. A rollup gives Taven an early two but Briscoe is back up with a headlock. Briscoe chops him down and they slap hands, with Taven knocking him into the corner. Bennett’s distraction doesn’t work though and Briscoe is back with a Blockbuster off the apron. Back in and Briscoe misses the Froggy Bow, allowing Taven to hammer away and take over.

A neckbreaker sets up the chinlock but Taven’s Lionsault hits raised knees (which oddly gets commentary to stop talking about Chris Jericho rather than the other way around). Briscoe gets two off a high collar suplex but Taven hits Just The Tip for the same. Aurora Borealis hits Briscoe for two but a second attempt hits raised knees (again). The Froggy Boy also hits raised knees (we get the concept) so Briscoe hits a fisherman’s buster. The Jay Driller retains the title at 9:32.

Rating: B-. So to recap: Matt Taven has had one singles match since ROH relaunched under Tony Khan (defeating Darius Martin in February 2022) and has lost to Briscoe’s teams in some recent AEW tag matches. This is on the same she where there Premiere Athletes get a Proving Ground match rather than an actual title match despite losing to Dustin in multiple matches in recent weeks. At the same time, Brian Cage is getting a TV Title shot based on winning a few squash matches and possibly due to being on the winning team in a six man tag almost two months ago. Eh just give Dustin Rhodes all the titles. Should be fine.

