Hall’s ROH TV Review 11.7.24  

We’re getting close to Final Battle, though it’s still far enough away that the show hasn’t been officially announced yet. Last week’s show was quite the lengthy affair at nearly three hours, with the big story being Athena escaping with the Women’s Title against Abadon. That would seem to set up an eventual showdown with Billie Starkz over the title and maybe that starts here. Let’s get to it.

We recap the Righteous coming after the Tag Team Titles last week.

Infantry vs. Tom Mitchell/Trace Parker

Shane Taylor is here with the Infantry. Bravo takes Parker into the corner to start and slugs away, with Dean getting in some choking from the apron. Bravo gives Mitchell a wind up DDT and it’s Boot Camp into a double stomp (Two To The End) for the pin at 2:24.

Spanish Announce Project vs. Shawn Donovan/LSG

Angelico and Donovan fight over wrist control to start until Serpentico comes in off the top with a stomp to the arm. Angelico hits some running clotheslines in the corner, at least until Donovan knocks him into another corner to take over. A Snow Plow gets two on Serpentico, who kicks his way out of trouble and hands it back to Angelico to pick up the pace. Angelico kicks Donovan in the head for two before grabbing an over the back stretch to make LSG tap at 5:15.

Rating: C. This is a good example of how Tony Khan’s booking style not only gets repetitive but also wastes time. Last week, the Project lost to the Infantry. Therefore, this match was designed to rehabilitate them in some way. That’s something that works well enough in theory, but the problem is rather simple: it’s the Spanish Announce Project. While they’re talented, they’re also about as low level of a team as you can get on the good side.

Winning this match doesn’t boost them up or change anything about them, as they’re still nothing but a team who have been around forever and aren’t going to move up the card in any meaningful way. This would be the equivalent of having Demolition beat the Killer Bees in 1988 and then needing to see the Bees win a match over the Brooklyn Brawler and Jose Estrada the next week. That would never happen, as it would just take up time and have no impact. That’s Ring Of Honor in a nutshell, as the show was just extended by about eight minutes and nothing was gained.

Lee Moriarty is ready to fight Matt Taven.

Preston Vance vs. Sammy Guevara

Guevara tries an early GTH but Vance slips out, only to get caught with a dropkick. With Vance on the floor, Guevara gets to spin into his pose for a bit. Vance pulls him to the floor but Guevara changes places and hits a quick dive. Another dive off the barricade is countered into a suplex, allowing Vance to send him hard into the barricade. We hit the chinlock back inside until Guevara pops up for a superkick. Some forearms against the ropes stagger Vance, who is right back with the discus lariat. Not that it matters as Guevara is right back with the GTH for the pin at 6:04.

Rating: C. So Guevara is dealing with the Righteous as they come after the Tag Team Titles so he has a fairly competitive singles match against someone who has nothing to do with the Righteous? One might think there should have been a tag match here as Guevara and Dustin Rhodes haven’t actually teamed together in over a month, but why waste time with that? Vance continues to look decent and continues to do nothing around here, as is the case for a lot of people.

Post match the lights flicker and we hear the Righteous laugh but nothing happens.

The Outrunners have merch. I think it’s going to sell.

Lee Johnson/EJ Nduka vs. The Philly Marino Experience

Johnson headlocks Marino down to start and we’re off to the early chinlock. The rather large Nduka comes in and unloads on Marino in the corner. The good guys take turns hammering away in the corner before Philly comes in. A double clothesline drops the Experience and a spinebuster plants Philly. Johnson’s frog splash finishes at 4:39.

Rating: C. Johnson and Nduka work well enough together and it was a fine way to give them some ring time without being in any danger. I’m not sure I can imagine them getting close to the title picture, but I can go with an effective squash. If nothing else, Nduka continues to look impressive so putting him in the ring in any way seems like a smart move.

We look at Athena retaining the Women’s Title in last week’s main event.

Athena has called a MEM (Minion Empowerment Meeting) for tonight and thinks it’s time to go around the world. Lexi Nair says hello in a variety of languages when Billie Starkz comes in. Athena is not impressed and leaves, with Starkz being amazed that Athena won’t apologize.

Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering

Ellering grinds away on a headlock to start and then runs her over with a shoulder. A gutwrench suplex drops Diamante but she sends Ellering into the corner for the stomping. Diamante’s running corner dropkick gets two but Ellering is back up with a running elbow. The Squish gives Ellering two, only for Diamante to go to the eyes. The rolling cutter finishes for Diamante at 4:41.

Rating: C+. Ellering continues to feel like a fine midcard gatekeper, which is all that she needs to be. On the other hand you have Diamante, who being built up for another shot at the TV Title. There is a story there and the follow up has gone rather well. Now just do the match and see where it goes from there.

Post match Red Velvet comes in to brawl with Diamante in a not so nice move.

We look at Leylah Hirsch beating Diamante in a Last Woman Standing match in July but dislocating her elbow in the process.

Leylah Hirsch vs. Tina San Antonio

Hirsch wrestles her down to start but an O’Connor roll is blocked. San Antonio gets in some shoulders to the ribs in the corner but she misses a running elbow. Hirsch’s German suplex into a running knee finishes at 2:30.

Matt Taven wants the Pure Wrestling Title.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aaron Solo

Solo’s running shoulders have no effect as Ishii drops him with a single clothesline. Another try goes better for Solo as he drops Ishii and they trade more forearms. Ishii hits another running shoulder and a Saito suplex gets two. A German suplex plants Solo, who is right back with a superkick to put Ishii down. Solo hits a frog splash for two but Ishii’s big lariat gets the same. Ishii isn’t having this and hits the sliding lariat, setting up the brainbuster for the pin at 5:30.

Rating: C+. While Solo isn’t exactly top level competition, they had a nice competitive match with Ishii eventually getting to take him out. Ishii is getting boosted up for a big main event level run in AEW as he helps go after the Death Riders, so giving him a win here is fine. Maybe it should have been on AEW, but he’s already over enough there anyway.

The Righteous come out for a tag match but Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes jump them for the brawl.

Nick Wayne vs. Ryan Clancy

Wayne kicks away the handshake offer but Clancy spins around and takes him down without much trouble. A posing monkey flip out of the corner drops Wayne, who is fine enough to send Clancy outside to take over. Back in and a neckbreaker gives Wayne two and he grabs a neck crank. Clancy fights up and gets in a Russian legsweep for two of his own. A dropkick sends Wayne to the floor, only for Wayne to knock the referee into the ropes to crotch Clancy on top. Wayne’s World finishes at 7:28.

Rating: C+. This was a good showcase for Clancy and that’s what the idea seemed to be. Wayne isn’t someone who should be out there dominant but rather winning by cheating, with Christian Cage being able to beam with pride later. Nicer than I was expecting here, even with the extended time.

The Infantry and Shane Taylor Promotions try to find Dustin Rhodes but have to beat up security instead.

From February 21, 2021.

Six Man Tag Team Titles: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Mexisquad

Shane Taylor/the Soldiers of Savagery are challenging and Maria Kanellis-Bennett is on commentary. Hands are shaken but the fight is on in a hurry with everyone going to the floor. Back in and Flamita ducks Khan’s running big boot in the corner, allowing Flamita to hit a quick takeover. A dropkick puts Khan down again but he powers Flamita into the corner, allowing the tag off to Moses.

That means a big running charge takes Flamita over (commentary is rather pleased) but he’s right back up with a twisting Stunner. Shane comes in to chase Rey Horus around until a shot to Shane’s face sends us to a break. Back with Bandido getting the hot tag to come in and hammer on Shane. That’s fine with Taylor, who shoves him into the corner for the tag off to Flamita. A walk across Bandido’s shoulders sets up a running hurricanrana with the champs sending all of them outside. That means trio of dives, followed by a trio of flips to take them down again.

Back in and a 450 gets two on Shane as commentary tries to figure out if the champs winning can be an upset. Flamita flips Bandido around to take out Khan’s legs, because that’s just something he can do. One heck of a toss splash gives Flamita two on Moses with Khan making the save. Horus accidentally DDT’s Flamita and Moses nails a double clothesline to the floor. That leaves Shane to Rock Bottom Flamita into a splash for two and Welcome To The Land gives us new champions at 12:32.

Rating: C+. This wasn’t quite the level of awesome that you expect from the Mexisquad but they have been champions for so long and I don’t think that a single loss is going to change anything for them in the long run. What matters here is that we have some fresh champions, which probably needed to happen after the long layoff. Throw in Shane getting a big win before next week’s World Title match and it is a rather well put together title match.

AR Fox vs. Josh Woods

Mark Sterling and Ariya Daivari are here with Woods. An early elbow drops Fox but he pops back up to knock him outside for the big dive. Back in and Woods starts going after the knee, setting up a German suplex to drop Fox again. Sterling gets in some choking from the floor and some knees to the back give Woods two.

Fox sends him into the ropes for a running hanging DDT and the fans are getting a bit more into things. A Sling Blade into a Swanton gives Fox two and it’s time to fight over a suplex. Instead they crash out to the floor, with Fox getting up or a quick cutter. Back in and Rolling Chaos Theory is countered so Fox hits a Death Valley Driver into a 450 for the pin at 11:56.

Rating: C+. So commentary mentioned that Fox is going to be facing Nick Wayne on Collision. That’s all well and good, but how long is that match going to be? Maybe ten minutes or so? Did we really need to spend nearly twenty building both of them up on a show that is WAY less likely to be seen than Collision in the first place? That’s what I was getting at earlier: it feels like wrestling for the sake of filling time, which makes no sense when you’re on a show that has no set time limit, either high or low.

Post match Wayne comes in to lay out Fox. Again: this is all to set up a match on Collision.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Butcher

Butcher tries to wrestle to start and gets taken to the mat for an early leglock. With that not working, they go to the floor with Butcher hitting a clothesline and slapping on a half crab to put Shibata in trouble. The rope break gets Shibata away but the PK is cut off with a clothesline. Shibata goes with the sleeper instead and now the PK finishes Butcher at 4:29.

Rating: C. That’s quite the odd choice for a main event, as Butcher go in some offense but Shibata just got back up and won with his usual. It’s not a bad match to give Shibata a win, but he isn’t exactly doing anything at the moment so this isn’t coming off like a big step. Butcher is fine as a low level monster though and he’s done quite well for himself all things considered.

