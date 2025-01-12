Hall’s Smackdown Review – 1.10.25  

Smackdown

Date: January 10, 2025

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Joe Tessitore

It’s a bit more back to normal this week and that should be nice to see. The big story here is a United States Title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion LA Knight. Other than that, we have some fallout from Monday’s Tribal Combat where Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa. Let’s get to it.

We open with a rather lengthy recap of Raw.

Here is Paul Heyman, who is rather proud that Roman Reigns is once again the one and only Tribal Chief. Now he gets to announce what is next for Reigns, and invites Cody Rhodes out here to hear it. Heyman says that Rhodes has earned the respect of everyone, from the people to Heyman to Reigns himself. That is why Reigns wanted Rhodes to hear this in person: Reigns wants his title back and he’s winning the Royal Rumble to get there.

Rhodes doesn’t seem to have any issue with this but here is Kevin Owens to interrupt. Owens couldn’t believe it could get worse, but then Rhodes SHOOK THE ROCK’S HAND! Rhodes has already gone everywhere and now he is willing to let Reigns get a title shot? That’s enough for Rhodes, who runs into the crowd for the brawl, leaving the Bloodline to corner Heyman. Jimmy Uso runs in for the save so Heyman can escape but a chair shot just angers Fatu. Rhodes runs back in for the real save.

Post break Jacob Fatu yells at security but gets thrown outside by LA Knight. Commentary isn’t sure that was wise.

Women’s US Title: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

Green, with Piper Niven, is defending. The threat of Eat Defeat takes Green outside in a hurry so Michin grabs a Tarantula instead. They go outside where Greens ends her into the barricade and we take a break. Back with Michin fighting out of a chinlock, only to get caught in the same thing.

A belly to back suplex takes Green down for a breather and Michin hurricanranas her way out of the corner. The Cannonball gets two on Green but her lifting Downward Spiral gets the same. Michin goes after Niven (now in a Secret Service look) and hits a high crossbody on Green, who rolls through and grabs the trunks to retain at 8:43.

Rating: C+. Green and Niven are a good choice for a villainous pair as they could frustrate a lot of challenges for a long time. What matters here is that Michin has one more reason to get a rematch after more cheating. I’m not sure how that could go, but at least they have that as an out if necessary.

Post match Niven drops a backsplash and Michin is crushed.

We look at the tag teams arguing after last week’s title match went haywire. Nick Aldis makes some matches, likely with title implications.

Los Garza vs. Pretty Deadly

Garza clears the ring to start and hits some dives, followed by Garza’s rolling moonsault for two on Wilson back inside. A running knee against the ropes rocks Wilson but Prince makes a blind tag to neckbreaker Berto out to the floor. We take a break and come back with Berto missing an enziguri but diving over for the tag anyway. Angel’s high crossbody gets two on Wilson, who starts screaming for DIY to come help them. That doesn’t happen so Prince gets crotched on top and it’s a double swinging gorilla press slam (FTY) to pin him at 8:55.

Rating: C. This was something of a weird match as Los Garza are kind of faces but still in a heel stable and beat the resident goofy villains clean. That wasn’t the best thing in the world but at least they didn’t waste a lot of time here. Perfectly nice match here, and I could go for Los Garza moving up a bit.

US Title: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura is defending. Knight powers him into the corner to start and grabs a swinging neckbreaker but Nakamura bails out to the floor. A running knee rocks Knight for a change but he’s right back with a backdrop over the top. Nakamura gets rammed into the announcers’ table, only to come back with some postings as we take a break. Back with Knight winning a slugout and hitting the spelling elbow for two. Knight is almost sent into an exposed buckle but Nakamura is back with the sliding German suplex.

With Nakamura up top, Knight jumps the corner for the top rope superplex and a near fall of his own. Since nothing else is working, Knight goes Colt Cabana (you never go Colt Cabana) with the Billy Goat’s Curse (reverse Boston crab), sending Nakamura over to the rope. Nakamura kicks him down for two but the running knee hits the exposed buckle. The BFT knocks Nakamura silly, only for the Bloodline (minus Solo Sikoa) to run in and take out Knight for the DQ at 14:08.

Rating: C+. This got a pretty good deal of time and it worked out rather well with a logical ending. What mattered here was having Knight look strong and possibly move on to something else, as he has already won the US Title and can go up the ladder a bit. That might not be what we are seeing here, but at least they are doing something different.

Post match Knight gets crushed, including the triple jump moonsault. Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes make the save and Rhodes wants the tag match for tonight.

We recap Tiffany Stratton cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase last week to beat Nia Jax and win the Women’s Title. This might as well have had a big sign that said FILLER.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under

Waller punches Shelley in the face to start and it’s off to Sabin, who gets caught in a cravate. An armbar keeps Sabin in trouble but he’s right back up to trip Waller off the apron. The big dive is cut off and we take an early break with Shelley in trouble. Back with Shelley fighting out of a chinlock and handing it back to Sabin to strike away.

Sabin hits a dive onto both of them but Waller drops Shelley back inside. A dive is broken up though and everything breaks down, with the Dream Sequence hitting Waller. With Theory being sent outside after a rather nasty crash, Skull & Bones finishes Waller for Shelley at 12:06.

Rating: B-. I could have gone for more of this as the two teams were beating each other up and got going near the end. The Guns are best known for their fast paced matches and looking as good as anyone around, but at the same time, the villains were more than able to hang in there, which was something of a surprise.

Pretty Deadly isn’t happy with DIY not coming out there but Johnny Gargano explains the idea of “HEAT”. The title shot is totally coming. With DIY gone, Apollo Crews mocks Pretty Deadly for being dumb.

Here is Tiffany Stratton for her big celebration. She hits the catchphrase and claims that she was playing dumb with Nia Jax the entire time. Now she wants some respect on her name and to know what time it is (5:11am EST by my watch) but here is Jax to interrupt. Jax threatens violence and says time’s up but here is Bayley to interrupt. Bayley thought Stratton was stupid and knows that Jax is stupid and thinks she should get the first title shot. Cue Naomi and Bianca Belair but Jax says no one cares about Naomi. The brawl is on and Stratton gets to interrupt. Nick Aldis pops up to make a four way #1 contenders match.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Bianca Belair

It’s a brawl to start with Bayley being sent outside, leaving Jax to (mostly) suplex both of the other two. Jax bails to the floor from the threat of the other three before pulling Belair outside for a ram into the barricade. Bayley goes after Naomi inside but Jax pulls Bayley outside for another crash. Belair hammers on Jax until Bayley breaks up the cover before a Tower Of Doom leaves all four of them down.

We take a break and come back with Jax being knocked out to the floor, leaving the KOD and Bayley To Belly to be broken up. Naomi is back up with the split legged moonsault for two on Jax and everyone tries to pin Jax in a row. Cue Candice LeRae for a distraction, leaving Naomi and Belair to hit dives to the floor. Back in and Belair takes over on Bayley but LeRae breaks up the KOD. That’s enough for Bayley to Rose Plant Naomi for the win at 17:18.

Rating: B-. This got some time and was working well, with Bayley getting the win to move on to what should be a nice first defense for Stratton. I’ll take that over another Jax vs. Bayley match, which has kind of been done to death at this point. Not a great match or anything, but it did what it needed to do.

Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso are ready to go. Rhodes leaves and Carmelo Hayes comes in, only for Uso to mock Hayes for throwing up so many bricks (as in misses, which Hayes says never happens).

Bayley is excited for her title shot, which is next week.

Cody Rhodes/Jimmy Uso vs. Tama Tonga/Jacob Fatu

Rhodes works on Tonga’s arm to start before it’s off to Jimmy, tho is taken into the wrong corner. A pop up Samoan drop cuts off Jimmy’s comeback attempt and we take a break. Back with Tonga working on Jimmy’s leg and then gabbing a nerve hold. Fatu adds a heck of a running Umaga Attack in the corner but Jimmy knocks him off the ropes.

A Whisper In The Wind is enough to set up the tag off to Rhodes, who hits a dive onto both of them. Tonga grabs a running DDT for two but he gets caught in a PowerPlex. Fatu makes the save and here is Kevin Owens to distract Rhodes. The chase is on and Jimmy is left alone, with the triple moonsault finishing him off at 12:18.

Rating: B-. Standard main event style tag match here with the interference being a good way to get the Bloodline a win after the big loss on Raw. I’m not sure where things are going for the team but this is the kind of thing that at least gives them some stability. Rhodes vs. Owens is already set so this was just another step in getting ready for their match.

Rhodes and Owens fight off and go through a table to end the show.

Results

Chelsea Green b. Michin – Rollup with trunks

Los Garza b. Pretty Deadly – FTY to Prince

LA Knight b. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ when the Bloodline interfered

Motor City Machine Guns b. A-Town Down Under – Skull & Bones to Waller

Bayley b. Bianca Belair, Nia Jax and Naomi – Rose Plant to Naomi

Tama Tonga/Jacob Fatu b. Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens – Triple moonsault to Uso

