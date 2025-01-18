Hall’s Smackdown Review – 1.17.25  

Smackdown

Date: January 17, 2025

Location: Perchanga Arena, San Diego, California

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Joe Tessitore

We’re getting closer to Saturday Night’s Main Event and that means we should be in for a bigger push towards the show. Other than that, Cody Rhodes is still dealing with Randy Orton, which could make for a nice build here. Bayley is getting a title shot against Tiffany Stratton so let’s get to it.

The announcers are in the crowd to welcome us to the show as we see some people coming to work.

Here is Rey Mysterio to get things going. Rey is glad to be in his hometown and announces that he is entering the Royal Rumble. He won the Royal Rumble in 2006 and went on to become World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestlemania. Mysterio is impressed by the competition this year but here is Kevin Owens, with the Winged Eagle belt, to interrupt. Owens says he respects Mysterio more than anyone in wrestling, but Owens has done some great things over the course of his own career.

There is one more thing he wants to do though: face Rey Mysterio. Like say at Wrestlemania for the WWE Title. Mysterio points out that Owens isn’t the champion right now, but if things line up, he would love to face Owens at Wrestlemania. Owens goes on a rant about how he’s the real champion and the fight is on, with Mysterio clearing the ring. Of note: Owens is wearing a shirt saying “The Canadian Son Of A Security Systems Technician.” This man is incredible.

Naomi and Bianca Belair still have no word on who attacked Jade Cargill, but Belair makes it clear that they’re cool. Belair even wraps her hair up so Naomi can’t get taken out again.

Nick Aldis makes Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens for tonight. Cody Rhodes comes in to say he’ll have Mysterio’s back but Rey has this. That’s cool with Rhodes, but Aldis has something new to add to the Rhodes vs. Owens title match at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes will sign when Owens does.

Candice LeRae/Nia Jax vs. Naomi/Bianca Belair

Non-title. LeRae gets in a cheap shot to start fast on Belair but she’s back up with a running shoulder. Belair launches LeRae onto Jax at ringside and we take an early break. Back with LeRae pulling Belair down by the hair and Jax pulling Naomi off the apron just in case. Belair manages to get up top for a high crossbody and that’s enough for the tag off to Naomi to pick up the pace.

A quick split legged moonsault gives Naomi two but Jax is back up with a Samoan drop. LeRae tags herself in and hits a backsplash, which isn’t as impressive as the one Jax adds. Jax’s legdrop hits LeRae by mistake and with Jax sent outside, Naomi hits the Bubba Bomb for the pin at 10:35.

Rating: C. This was kind of a weird one with a bunch of things going on and it didn’t quite work. The focus here seems to be on LeRae and Jax having issues, which is going to cause some problems down the line. I’m not sure where it’s going, but LeRae is not exactly feeling on Jax’s level. Not a great match either, but odds are we’ll be getting into whatever is going on with Jade Cargill and the champs sooner than later.

Earlier today, Bayley was in a mostly empty arena and talked about how important it would be to win the title back. She has been champion before bu she never reached her potential so tonight it’s time to get up to the next level by beating Tiffany Stratton.

Michin and B-Fab are in the back when Piper Niven interrupts, saying that it’s clear for Chelsea Green to come in. Green comes in to brag about her success and the result is B-Fab against Niven tonight.

Jimmy Uso is ready for Carmelo Hayes.

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Before the match, Hayes mocks Uso’s lack of solo success, only for Uso to steal his sunglasses and hammer away. Hayes is back up to stomp away in the corner and avoids the running Umaga Attack. A suplex to the apron drops Hayes though and Uso hits a dive onto the announcers’ table as we take a break.

Back with Uso missing a Whisper In The Wind, allowing Hayes to grab a springboard reverse DDT (cool) for two. A double clothesline gives us a double near fall before the pop up Samoan drop gives Uso two. The Superfly Splash is countered into the First 48 (nice) for two but Uso spears him down. Cue the Bloodline to jump Uso for the DQ at 11:52.

Rating: C+. They were getting going here and there was something to it but the ending is what makes sense. The Bloodline is going to want revenge on a lot of people and Uso is certainly on their list. Uso doesn’t have much of his own going on at the moment and this is probably about as big as he’s going to get anytime soon.

Post match the Bloodline takes out Uso and drops Hayes for a bonus. Cue Solo Sikoa who, after a break and a lot of booing….drops the mic and leaves. Fatu says he’s tired of the disrespect and says no one can touch him. If people think he’s crazy, he’s just getting started. Cue LA Knight to go after both of them, which goes as well as expected. Braun Strowman comes in for the real save.

Legado del Fantasma is ready to face the Motor City Machine Guns tonight and they will take the respect.

Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Elektra Lopez is here with Los Garza. Shelley headlocks Angel to start but gets caught in a reverse Beverly Bomb (there’s your old school move name…assuming that’s what it was called). It’s already off to Sabin for the Dream Sequence but some stereo strikes take him down. We take a break and come back with a Gory Bomb/slingshot flipping cutter (cool) getting two on Sabin.

A missed charge allows the tag back to Shelley though and house is quickly cleaned. Berto gets caught in the corner with the Guns working on the knee, setting up stereo Figure Fours on Los Garza. Those are broken up and something like a springboard kick to the face Hart Attack drops Sabin for two. Everything breaks down and here is Pretty Deadly, whose interference doesn’t work so well. The Skull And Bones finishes Berto at 11:59.

Rating: B. Good action packed match here and maybe even a few bonus points for the interference not mattering. What matters the most here is that the Guns are on their way back to the title scene and that should be a big one. Perhaps either at the Royal Rumble or Saturday Night’s Main Event. Also one more note: I love that Shelley will usually pump his fist or something similar after he gets a pin. The point is to win a match so yeah, he should be excited that his team won.

Kevin Owens (now in a Rey Mysterio shirt) won’t sign the contract until Randy Orton signs.

Piper Niven vs. B-Fab

Chelsea Green is here with Niven, who powers B-Fab down to start. Back up and B-Fab kicks her in the face for two, followed by a Maivia Hurricane for the same. There’s a pump kick to the floor, where B-Fab takes out Green as a bonus. Back in and the Piper Driver finishes B-Fab in a hurry at 2:16.

Post match the beatdown is on but Michin makes the save.

We get a tribute to Bob Uecker, who really was good when he was around. He was awesome on commentary for the six man tag at Wrestlemania III as he was asking good questions and breaking stuff down like no other celebrity would do.

We look back at Tiffany Stratton winning the Women’s Title a few weeks back.

Stratton is ready to beat Bayley because she doesn’t have to recreate moments. Right now, she is those moments. Nice, short stuff here.

Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens

Owens back him into the corner to start but gets armdragged for his efforts. A wristlock doesn’t work well for Owens either but he knocks Mysterio outside for an early breather. Back in and Mysterio snaps off an anklescissors, only to get dropped for a backsplash. They go outside again, with Mysterio getting in a hurricanrana, setting up the sliding splash and we take a break.

Back with Mysterio fighting out of a chinlock and avoiding a charge to send Owens into the post. A sitout bulldog gives Mysterio two and the spinning DDT gets the same. Owens drops him again and hits an (Eddie Dance) frog splash for two of his own because Owens knows how to do mean things like that. Mysterio comes back with a Code Red for two more, only for Owens to hit a heck of a Stunner for another near fall. The Swanton hits raised knees though and a 619 lets Mysterio go up. Owens gets smart by bumping the ropes and the pop up powerbomb is good for the pin at 15:35.

Rating: B. I’m not sure if there is any surprise that two people with so much talent had a good match. They were trading big spots here and Owens got to get crafty to win. At the same time, you can feel the difference between the old days when someone would get embarrassed in their hometown and here, as Mysterio lost a good, competitive match. That’s a world of difference and it helped boost Owens up on the way to a title shot.

Post match Owens loads up the package piledriver but Cody Rhodes (who is officially medically cleared) runs in for the save.

Post break, Nick Aldis yells at Cody Rhodes, saying next week at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhodes and Owens will sign the new contract. As a bonus, Shawn Michaels can be the moderator.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows, including Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

DIY yells at Pretty Deadly, telling them to get serious. With DIY gone, Apollo Crews comes in to say he told them so, only for DIY to beat them down.

Video on Charlotte, who is apparently rather rich. And coming back.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stratton is defending. Feeling out process to start with Stratton getting out of a headscissors but backing away in a hurry. Stratton runs her over and flips away but has to block the Bayley To Belly. Bayley knocks her outside and we take an early break. Back with Stratton pulling her into the post and working on the shoulder. Bayley gets to the apron, where she is taken down by the arm again for another crash.

Stratton charges into an elbow though and a ram into the apron gives Bayley two. A hard forearm cuts Bayley off though and a running hip attack sends her into the apron for a nasty crash. Somehow Bayley is back with the Her To Belly on the floor and we take another break.

Back again with Stratton going to the arm again, setting up a Swanton and a powerbomb for two. They head outside again where Bayley gets in a suplex, only to be distracted by former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez (who Bayley brawled with this week on NXT). Back in and another Bayley To Belly gets two and a sunset bomb sends Stratton into the corner for two more. The Rose Plant is countered into an Alabama Slam and the Prettiest Moonsault Ever finishes for Stratton at 20:05.

Rating: B-. I was a bit surprised at the ending as I was expecting Perez to get involved but she just stared at Bayley and then Stratton retained clean. That’s a good win for Stratton to pick up as she is going to have to build herself up after basically stealing the title. Good first defense here, and Perez vs. Bayley is likely coming sooner than later as a bonus.

Results

Naomi/Bianca Belair b. Nia Jax/Candice LeRae – Bubba Bomb to LeRae

Jimmy Uso b. Carmelo Hayes via DQ when the Bloodline interfered

Piper Niven b. B-Fab – Piper Driver

Kevin Owens b. Rey Mysterio – Pop up powerbomb

Tiffany Stratton b. Bayley – Prettiest Moonsault Ever

