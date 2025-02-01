Hall’s Smackdown Review – 1.31.25  

Smackdown

Date: January 31, 2025

Location: Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s the night before the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start putting the final touches on one of the biggest shows of the year. We have a four match card for the pay per view so there is a good chance that we are going to get some more focus put on those matches. Other than that, we are probably getting some new Royal Rumble entrants. Let’s get to it.

Various people came to work.

Michael Cole is apparently the host and brings in Pat McAfee to quite the hero’s welcome. McAfee talks about the greatness of Indianapolis and how ready they are for the whole big weekend.

Joe Tessitore is in the ring and talks about how Kevin Owens has not gotten the chance to show his side of everything. Cue Owens for a chat and he’s looking rather serious. Owens promises to win the title but he doesn’t like Tessitore treating him unfairly last week. He also doesn’t like everyone saying they’re going to face Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania so cue CM Punk to interrupt. Owens: “Can I help you?” Punk: “No you can’t help me.”

Punk knows he must be annoying but he heard his name invoked so it was an invitation. Just so Owens knows, when Punk wins the Royal Rumble, we could be seeing Owens vs. Punk at Wrestlemania. Owens says there are some guys in the Royal Rumble that he likes more than Punk. Like 29 more or so.

Owens loves the idea of Punk not getting to main event Wrestlemania but Punk brings up Owens losing at the Royal Rumble over and over. Punk has also never lost to Logan Paul (OUCH) but he has also never manipulated his best friend to help him win the WWE Title. Even if Punk never main events Wrestlemania, he can beat Owens up right now. Owens walks away instead.

Miz about Andrade to Nick Aldis and of course Andrade is behind him. Andrade thinks that’s a challenge so the match is on for tonight.

Jimmy Uso is ready to fight.

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Before the match, Hayes mocks NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who happens to be here. Hayes elbows Uso down but a headbutt slows things down. A running clothesline cuts Uso off and there’s a running Umaga Attack to rock him in the corner. With Uso on the floor, Hayes hits a big running flip dive for the knockdown.

Hold on though as Hayes stops to yell at Haliburton, allowing Uso to get in a shot of his own. The running Umaga Attack misses inside, leaving Uso to hit a pop up Samoan drop for two. The First 48 gives Hayes two bu Uso’s superkick gets the same. Hayes drops him again and hits his own Superfly Splash for two more. They trade rollups until Uso puts him away at 8:32.

Rating: C+. Nice back and forth match here, with Hayes taking yet another loss. I get that he’s the guy who is there to make other people look good, but it would be nice to see him do something other than get a countout win over Braun Strowman a month or two ago. Uso getting a bit of momentum makes sense, but he needs something to do sooner than later.

Rumble By The Numbers!

30 entrants each

1,370 entrants

36 winners

2.6% of the entrants win

22 won the World Title at Wrestlemania

1:03:01 that Bayley lasted last year, setting the record for a woman

3:05:32 that Bianca Belair has spent in the Royal Rumble, setting the record for a woman

3 back to back winners…until Cody Rhodes did it last year

61% of winners who have won the World Title at Wrestlemania

5 seconds, the shortest amount of time for a woman (Chelsea Green)

1 second, the shortest amount of time for a man

2,561 days since John Cena has been in the Royal Rumble

5 years since Roman Reigns has been in the Royal Rumble

10 Wrestlemania main events for Reigns…if he wins this year

60,000 fans in attendance, at least

11 winners who won their first World Title at Wrestlemania

Chelsea Green, with Piper Niven, swears revenge on Michin before she wins the Royal Rumble.

Women’s United States Title: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

Green is defending and Piper Niven and B-Fab are here too. Michin knocks her around to start before snapping off a German suplex. With Green on the floor, a suicide dive takes her down again but it’s too early for Eat Defeat back inside. Back up and green takes over, meaning it’s off to the chinlock. Michin fights up and hits a Cannonball before getting out of the Unprettier. Eat Defeat sends Green outside and a kendo stick shot to Michin is enough for the DQ at 6:15.

Rating: C. This is a feud that has been going on for a good while now and in theory that ending looks to set up another match between the two of them. I’m not sure how necessary that is, but in theory it should be the big blowoff to wrap it up. Michin did look sharp here and Green looked fine in defeat, but this was more to set up something else later on anyway.

Post match Michin takes the stick away and clears Green off. So what about Green and Niven teasing extra help last week?

Bianca Belair and Naomi are friends no matter what happens in the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte is rather rich and returning at the Royal Rumble.

Here is Damian Priest for a chat. Priest wants his name to live forever and that starts by winning the Royal Rumble tomorrow. Cue Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, with the fans seeming rather interested. Fatu talks about how similar he is to Priest but only Fatu was locked in a box. Priest: “That’s it?” The fight is on and Tonga is dropped but gets back up and the numbers advantage has Priest in trouble. Cue LA Knight for the save with a chair to clear the villains out. A challenge is made for later tonight. Barrett: “MAKE MY LOINS TINGLE NICK ALDIS!”

The Motor City Machine Guns hope they’re on the same page with Los Garza for tonight’s eight man tag. That seems to be ok, but Los Garza says they’re coming for the Guns if the Guns win the titles.

Pretty Deadly/DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns/Los Garza

After some early tags, Berto and Prince start things off with the former hitting a springboard elbow to the face. We go split screen for a quick movie ad and come back with Berto hitting a rolling moonsault for two on Ciampa. The Dream Sequence hits Ciampa and a triple dive takes the villains out as we take a break.

Back with Angel getting the hot tag to clean house, allowing him to TAKE OFF HIS PANTS! The high crossbody gives Angel two and everything breaks down. The fans declare this awesome until Sabin tags himself in, setting off an argument with Berto. Los Garza walks out and it’s 4-2, only for Sabin to grab a tornado DDT for a breather. Ciampa accidentally kicks Prince in the face and Sabin gets a rollup pin at 12:10.

Rating: B-. The ending was a nice way to set up the Guns as more of a threat to DIY tomorrow and that’s a good way to go. They’ve got a nice story going for the titles at the moment with some other teams around as well. That’s more than you usually see and it’s working nicely so far.

Here’s how an actor trained for stunts in a movie.

Tama Tonga looks at the Tag Team Titles. With Tonga gone, DIY yells at Pretty Deadly but still seems to want their help. Pretty Deadly says DIY is on their own tomorrow.

McAfee and Cole bring out Tyrese Haliburton for a chat. McAfee shows Cody Rhodes and Cole crowd surfing on the Kickoff Show. And that’s that.

Video on Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez are here too. Morgan runs the ropes to start but gets taken down by a quick armdrag. Back up and Naomi does her hips to the face before kicking Morgan down. Rodriguez offers a distraction though and Morgan knocks her down for a break. Back with Naomi getting choked down until a Stunner breaks it up. Naomi hits a high crossbody but Morgan’s middle rope Codebreaker gets two. The Rear View connects but Rodriguez breaks up the split legged moonsault. Instead, Naomi rolls her up for the pin at 10:25.

Rating: C+. This was just a quick match to give Naomi a win over a bigger name. Naomi has done enough things around here but she hasn’t had much singles success in a long time. She’s someone who can be in the Rumble and fill in a log of time, but a win like this might give her the slightest bit of a better chance in the match.

Post match the villains jump Naomi and Belair, with Morgan being powerbombed onto the two of them.

Video on Jacob Fatu smashing Braun Strowman on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Miz vs. Andrade

Miz snaps off an armdrag to start and hammers away in the corner, setting up a hurricanrana of all things. They switch places and Andrade gets in a quick Lionsault as we take a break. Back with Andrade getting in a dragon screw legwhip into a running forearm. The running knees in the corner give Andrade two but Miz is back with a DDT for two. They head up top and Andrade hits a super Spanish Fly, followed by an exchange of rollups for two each. That’s enough for Andrade, who smashes him with the spinning back elbow for the pin at 10:00.

Rating: C+. Andrade continues his start and stop pushes and it’s nice to see him get another win here. Beating the Miz has a bit of value to it and I could go for seeing Miz as a whipping boy for a bit. They didn’t have a ton of time here, but at least Andrade got the win clean and it looked good.

Santos Escobar offers Damian Priest a spot in Legado del Fantasma but he’s not interested. R-Truth pops in and tells Priest to pick a show, though he seems to think Adam Pearce is now Nick Aldis. LA Knight comes in to say he and Priest are partners tonight but they can fight on Saturday if they have to.

Tiffany Stratton runs into Zelina Vega, who wants to be Women’s Champion. Stratton isn’t impressed.

Video on John Cena in the Royal Rumble.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are in the ring and bring out Tiffany Stratton for a chat. She brags about being championship material and now everyone finally knows it. Stratton doesn’t care who is coming for the title but here is Candice LeRae to interrupt. She wants revenge for Nia Jax and is entering the Royal Rumble. The arguing is on but here is Nia Jax to take Stratton down. The Annihilator leaves her laying.

Tama Tonga/Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest/LA Knight

Fatu is knocked to the floor to start so Priest goes after Tonga. That works fine for the villains, who take over on Knight in the corner. Priest fights up and gets out of the corner, only to get taken down by Fatu. The chinlock doesn’t last long and Fatu is sent outside, allowing the tag back to Knight. A DDT into the jumping top rope elbow hits Fatu but Tonga grabs Knight’s foot to slow him down.

We take a break and come back with Fatu missing the running Umaga attack in the corner. Priest comes back in to clean house, including sending Fatu hard into the steps. Back in and the Old School crossbody hits Tonga for two but the Razor’s Edge is countered into a sleeper. That’s broken up as well so Tonga grabs his running jumping DDT. Fatu and Knight fight into the timekeeper’s area, leaving Tonga to get caught with South Of Heaven for the pin at 14:55.

Rating: B. It was a main event style tag match, mainly because it was a main event tag match. I’m surprised at Tonga taking another all but it’s nice to see Priest and Knight picking up some wins. None of these losses are likely to matter until Solo Sikoa is back, whenever that actually happens.

Post match Fatu lays out Priest to end the show.

Results

Jimmy Uso b. Carmelo Hayes – Rollup

Michin b. Chelsea Green via DQ when Green used a kendo stick

Motor City Machine Guns/Los Garza b. Pretty Deadly/DIY – Rollup to Ciampa

Naomi b. Liv Morgan – Rollup

Andrade b. The Miz – Spinning back elbow

Damian Priest/LA Knight b. Tama Tonga/Jacob Fatu – South Of Heaven to Fatu

