Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.14.25  

Smackdown

Date: February 14, 2025

Location: Capitol One Arena, Washington DC

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

It’s Valentine’s Day and that means…well very little really as we are likely to be in for a pretty run of the mill show. We have a big hoss fight in the form of an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight and that should be fun. Other than that, we need some non-Chamber matches for the show in a few weeks and we might find some of those this week. Let’s get to it.

Vic Joseph is filling in for Joe Tessitore for one week. Interesting that it isn’t Corey Graves, who has had that spot before.

We look back at last week with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beating Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, followed by the return of Solo Sikoa.

Here is Cody Rhodes for a chat. Now that Jey Uso has chosen to challenge Gunther at Wrestlemania, the Elimination Chamber will determine Rhodes’ challenger. Will it be Logan Paul? Maybe CM Punk? Or Drew McIntyre? What about John Cena? Well the fans seem to favor Punk or Cena, but Rhodes would rather talk about someone it will not be, which would be Solo Sikoa. Cue McIntyre to interrupt because he didn’t like being just a name on a list.

Rhodes gives him a more enthusiastic “ALSO DREW MCINTYRE”, with McIntyre listing off his accolades. Is it the former multiple time World Champion Drew McIntyre? Maybe he has to remind Rhodes who he is, but Rhodes remembers McIntyre beating him. Cue Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to interrupt, with Fatu saying McIntyre already has his spot in the Chamber.

Now it’s time for Fatu to get his spot and go to Wrestlemania to bring the title back home. McIntyre thinks people want to see him fight Fatu right now but nah because McIntyre already has his spot. McIntyre: “Hey Cody, I think he wants to talk to you.” Rhodes is ready to face Fatu at Wrestlemania if that’s what it comes to but we see Solo Sikoa arriving in the back. Fatu says he’s talking to Sikoa first but Rhodes says he’ll be talking to Sikoa last. This was a lot of talking to set up some possible challengers for Rhodes, but we’ll see where that goes in a few weeks.

Post break, Fatu is looking for Sikoa and, shockingly, isn’t happy.

Wade Barrett talks to Trish Stratus, who is in the crowd. She’s excited for Elimination Chamber and she’s going to be at the show in Toronto.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

Non-title and Bianca Belair and Piper Niven are both here too. Naomi wastes no time in rolling her up for two and then does it again for a bonus. Some kicks put Green down again for the splits splash and another near fall. Naomi’s running Meteora gets two and Green is sent outside, where she gets in a pump kick as we take a break.

Back with Green hammering away but Naomi gets in a quick Fameasser for another near fall. The hanging Pedigree gets two but Naomi misses the split legged moonsault. The Rough Ryder gives Green two and a Backstabber out of the corner gets the same. Green can’t hit the flipping Unprettier though and Naomi grabs an X Factor. Now the split legged moonsault can put Green away at 8:29.

Rating: C+. It’s a bad week for midcard champions in the women’s division as both Green and Lyra Valkyria lose in qualifying matches. Naomi getting into the Chamber is a logical way to go as she fits in well, but at the same time I could have gone with seeing what Green could have done in there. Other than that, Green could still probably use a new challenger, and I’m not sure I can picture that being Naomi.

Sami Zayn has a banged up neck after being attacked by Kevin Owens. He knows they have a history of turning on each other and he can’t believe that Owens is going this nuts over not helping him at the Royal Rumble. When Zayn is clear, they’re going to do this again. Anything those two do works fine so this should be no exception.

Michelle McCool is going into the Hall Of Fame. I’m surprised it took her that long.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

Angel knees Sabin in the ribs to start but Shelley comes in to take over without much trouble. The double dive is cut off though and Los Garza gets to pose, complete with Angel TAKING OFF HIS PANTS as we go to a break. Back with the Guns hitting the Downward Spiral/missile dropkick combination for two but everything breaks down again. A powerbomb/World’s Strongest Slam/springboard kick to the face combination gives Garza two but Berto’s moonsault hits raised boots. Now the Guns can hit the stereo dives, setting up Skull & Bones for the pin on Berto at 7:29.

Rating: C+. As usual, the Guns can do just about anything with anyone and having an underrated team like Los Garza in there made it better. I’m not sure what is next for the Guns, as we’ve covered them against DIY. Maybe the Street Profits are up next, but we might be waiting a bit to get there.

Video on Damian Priest.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga find Solo Sikoa, who said he needed time away after losing to Roman Reigns. It’s time to start taking over everything and that starts with Fatu winning tonight so he can get the title back in the family. That sounds more like the ending rather than the beginning.

Here is Shinsuke Nakamura for a chat. He has been waiting for a worthy challenge for weeks now but there are no warriors here. Cue LA Knight to interrupt, saying Nakamura is out here looking for a test, but that’s clearly a lie. Knight had him beat when Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu interfered. He’s the test Nakamura is looking for but here is the Miz to interrupt. Miz isn’t impressed with Knight, who mocks Miz for saying the same things for years. Why can’t Miz start his own Farewell Tour?

Miz mocks Knight for saying it’s ok for men to cry, but Knight says Miz and Drew McIntyre have to be at the top of the list of crybabies. Miz says Knight doesn’t have his resume and now he wants the US Title. Knight: “Dude you suck.” The threat of a BFT sends Miz outside but here is Nick Aldis to make the match. This felt like a way to fill in time on a long show.

Miz vs. LA Knight

We’re joined in progress with Knight hitting a running knee in the corner and snapping off a powerslam for two. A hot shot cuts Knight off though and Miz hits a running crotch attack to the back. The chinlock doesn’t last long so Miz grabs a neckbreaker for two. They go outside for Knight’s rams into the announcers’ table, only for Shinsuke Nakamura to offer a distraction.

Miz sends Knight into the table for a breather as we take a break. Back with Knight hitting his jumping neckbreaker for two but Miz catches him with the corner clothesline. A Downward Spiral out of the corner (and off the clothesline as Miz as something new) sets up a DDT for two as things slow down a bit. Back up and Knight grabs the BFT out of nowhere, setting up the jumping top rope elbow for the pin at 10:18 shown.

Rating: C+. Not a bad match at all here as Knight thankfully gets a win over someone with some status. That’s the kind of win he needs and WWE might be on the way to getting him back on track. Maybe he gets another shot at Shinsuke Nakamura at Elimination Chamber, possibly on the way to a bigger match with Drew McIntyre down the line.

Liv Morgan suggests she’ll win the Elimination Chamber and face Nia Jax should Jax win the title back tonight. This matters more as the Wyatt Sicks logo pops up as Bliss talks. Can we just not with that? Please?

Miz runs into Andrade, who offers to teach him something after his loss. With Andrade gone, Carmelo Hayes comes up to say people don’t respect people like them. Miz suggests a partnership but Hayes leaves for his match.

R-Truth vs. Carmelo Hayes

This is after R-Truth got confused by Hayes calling himself “Him”. Hayes jumps him to start but R-Truth is back with the John Cena offense. A Stunner staggers Hayes, who is right back with the First 48 for two. Nothing But Net finishes for Hayes at 2:21. It’s nice to see Hayes getting back on track, at least for now.

The Street Profits don’t know why people are made at them but once Angelo Dawkins is cleared to return, the rest of the tag division is in trouble. They want the smoke. I want to know why Ford’s sunglasses keep appearing and disappearing in between shots.

DIY interrupts Pretty Deadly, who are ready for their Tag Team Title shot next week. Tommaso Ciampa threatens violence.

In his car, Kevin Owens talks about how everyone has betrayed him in the last six months an invites Sami Zayn to come find him at Elimination Chamber. Then Zayn will know pain.

Women’s Title: Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton

Jax, with Candice LeRae, is challenging and powers Stratton into the corner to start. Stratton tries to flip away but gets dropped with a headbutt for two. Jax misses a hip attack on the apron, only to come back with a pop up Samoan drop for two more. The big legdrop gives Jax another near fall and now the hip attack can send Stratton into the post.

We take a break and come back with Stratton flipping out of a powerbomb attempt for two. Stratton hits….we’ll call it a spinebuster for two but Jax sends her flying again. A super Samoan drop is broken up and Stratton hits a top rope double stomp for two. Jax is right back with the super Samoan drop for two more and a middle rope legdrop gets the same.

We take another break and come back with Stratton hitting a moonsault to the floor, followed by the Swanton for two more. For some reason Stratton thinks she can pick her up in a fireman’s carry and collapses just as fast. The Annihilator misses though and Stratton grabs a second spinebuster (thanks for clarifying that Vic) but LeRae runs in to break up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the DQ at 16:57.

Rating: B-. This was a way to get us past the rematch and that’s what it needed to be. Stratton is likely on to something better in the near future, though Jax adding herself into something is pretty normal around here. Having two breaks in there didn’t help things, but Stratton was doing what she could in a longer match like this. On the other hand, Jax more than held up her side, which I’m not sure she would have been able to do in her first run with the company.

Post match the beatdown is on but Trish Stratus jumps the barricade and makes the save. Jax wrecks Stratton and Stratus anyway. Then Charlotte comes out and, as mockingly as she can, challenges Stratton for WrestleMania. Well at least it’s officially set.

Nick Aldis shows Naomi and Bianca Belair a video showing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez near the scene of Jade Cargill’s attack. They’re going to Raw to deal with this themselves.

We look at Undertaker on Legends & Future Greats.

Trish Stratus comes up to Tiffany Stratton in the back and offers to team with her against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber. Didn’t they not get along last time?

Drew McIntyre comes up to Jimmy Uso to mock him for not qualifying for the Elimination Chamber. At least Jimmy married up! McIntyre calls him Jey, earning himself a superkick.

Braun Strowman is ready to get some gold so he’s coming for Cody Rhodes.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu

They stare at each other to start before trading shots to the face, with Strowman being knocked to the floor. Priest gets the better of a fight with Fatu but Strowman runs them both over with a crossbody. We take a break and come back with Strowman pulling Fatu to the floor to break up the running Umaga Attack. Fatu isn’t having that as he sends Strowman into the barricade but gets kicked down by Priest.

The Old School crossbody is countered into a Samoa drop though, followed by a Swanton for two. They go up top but here is Strowman to turn it into a Tower Of Doom, leaving all three down. Priest takes Fatu outside for a Downward Spiral onto the announcers’ table, only for Strowman to drop Priest in a hurry. Back in and Fatu hits some running Umaga Attacks on Strowman before wrapping a chair around Strowman’s neck.

Strowman gets up and unloads with the chair…but here is Solo Sikoa to Samoan Spike Strowman down. Cue Cody Rhodes to go after Sikoa, who Spikes Tama Tonga by mistake. Fatu yells at Sikoa but gets taken out by Priest. Back in and Strowman misses a charge into the post, setting up South Of Heaven to give Priest the pin at 16:14.

Rating: B-. They were teasing a big time hoss fight here but we only got a pretty good one. This needed to be more of a train crash with less time, but going that long hurt it a bit. Priest is the biggest deal right now and it makes sense to put him in the Chamber, as you don’t want Fatu in there if he’s going to take a loss. Nice enough main event here, though it never got to that next level.

Priest and Rhodes share a bit of a moment to end the show.

Results

Naomi b. Chelsea Green – Split legged moonsault

Motor City Machine Guns b. Los Garza – Skull & Bones to Berto

LA Knight b. The Miz – Top rope elbow

Carmelo Hayes b. R-Truth – Nothing But Net

Tiffany Stratton b. Nia Jax via DQ when Candice LeRae interfered

Damian Priest b. Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu – South Of Heaven to Strowman

