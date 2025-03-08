Hall’s Smackdown Review – 3.7.25  

Smackdown

Date: March 7, 2025

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s pretty rare that you see an event take place which turns WWE completely upside down, but that is what we are dealing with following Elimination Chamber. John Cena turned evil for the first time in over twenty years and there are a lot of people who are less than thrilled with the whole thing. There is a good chance we’ll be dealing with that here, plus the US Title is on the line as LA Knight gets his rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura. Let’s get to it.

Earlier today, as people were coming to work, Drew McIntyre jumped Damian Priest.

Elimination Chamber recap, though we don’t see the Cena beatdown.

Here is Randy Orton to get things going. Orton talks about how crazy things have been lately but ever since he started, John Cena has always been at the top. Now though, he’s just a bottom for Rock, which gives a new meaning to the term “Rock Bottom”. That brings him to Kevin Owens, with Orton admiring the wrestler but not liking the person. Orton thinks Owens’ jealousy has destroyed him, like Owens’ jealousy made him try to destroy Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

That brings us back to Orton, who had to come back from a career ending surgery. Owens was trying to give Zayn such a career ending injury at Elimination Chamber. That’s what brought Orton out, and he was hearing those voices for the first time in many years. Now he’s ready to prove that Pat McAfee is the second best punter in WWE. This was a very serious and fired up Orton, which you don’t see very often.

Chelsea Green yells at Nick Aldis about her title match tonight but Tiffany Stratton doesn’t want to hear it. Piper Niven accuses Stratton of censorship and gets a match tonight as a result.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

Non-title. Stratton jumps over her to start and tells Niven to come on, earning herself a big shoulder. Niven’s backsplash misses and Stratton hits a basement dropkick but Niven sends her to the floor. The flip dive off the apron wipes Stratton out and we take an early break. Back with Stratton firing off some clotheslines and a handspring elbow in the corner. Another basement dropkick gives Stratton another two and the Swanton connects for another near fall. Niven powers her down and loads up the Vader Bomb, only to miss so Stratton can nail the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin at 7:43.

Rating: C+. Well, the fans are responding to Stratton a bit more positively so things are at least going in the right direction. It’s another example of the simple, classic story here with Stratton having to find a way around the monster. That worked out well, though the buzzsaw that is Charlotte is still waiting for her at Wrestlemania.

Post match Charlotte runs in and takes out Stratton’s knee, setting up the Figure eight to make it even worse.

Nick Aldis explains the issues in the tag division and yes he does have a chart to explain the whole story (which is actually rather helpful). The solution: a #1 contenders match this week and the Street Profits (not in the #1 contenders match) get their title shot next week.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza

For the #1 contendership. Angel tags himself in to start and is immediately dropkicked by Wilson but Garza TAKES OFF HIS PANTS and all six get in to brawl. Pretty Deadly and the Guns are kicked to the floor, setting up the stereo dives from Los Garza as we take a break. Back with Shelley taking Pretty Deadly down, allowing the tag off to Sabin, who catches Berto with a tornado DDT for two. Everything breaks down and we hit the parade of knockdowns until Sabin hits a dive onto a bunch of people. Skull & Bones is loaded up but Prince reverses into a backslide for the clean pin on Sabin at 7:06.

Rating: B-. There was a lot of action for such little time, especially when you factor out the break. Pretty Deadly winning isn’t the biggest shock but them winning clean certainly is, as that is just not something that happens. This sets up some interesting possibilities, which is a nice sign for the division. There are several stories going on at once, though the reactions to them are only so strong thus far.

We look back at Jade Cargill returning at Elimination Chamber and beating Naomi down.

We look at some reactions to John Cena’s turn.

Here is Bianca Belair for a chat. She should be on top of the world because she is on the way to Wrestlemania but two of her best friends are fighting. Belair doesn’t believe that Naomi did this and Jade Cargill won’t talk to her so she needs some answers from Naomi right now. Cue Naomi, who says she and Belair need to get their Tag Team Titles back. Belair flat out asks Naomi if she did it but Naomi goes on a rant about how Cargill took advantage of Cargill or not. She doesn’t say yes or no so Belair wants a flat out answer. Naomi admits that she did it and Belair is in tears.

Naomi said she did it for Belair, who says they are done and walks out. As Belair leaves, Naomi gets angrier and says she should have pushed Cargill sooner and harder. Naomi: “YOU UNGRATEFUL B****!” Cue Jade Cargill, who shares a quick look with Belair (whose face seems to say “do what you have to do, I’m out”) and Naomi is quickly destroyed again. Naomi as a villain is an interesting way to go, but she doesn’t seem to be the new big bad or anything close to it.

We look at the issues between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

McIntyre blames Priest for costing him the chance to be the World Champion at Wrestlemania.

We look at Cody Rhodes surprising Lex Luger with an induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Unfortunately, we don’t get any Summerslam 1993 balloons.

Charlotte talks about how the women’s division is soft but B-Fab comes in to say no one is interested in bowing down to her. The challenge is issued for next week. I’m not a big fan of Charlotte, but B-Fab is going to get massacred here, and that’s what should happen.

Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa

Sikoa bounces off of Strowman to start and is knocked to the floor for his efforts. The ensuing charge sends Strowman into the steps though and Sikoa adds a running Umaga attack as we take a break. Back with Sikoa managing a Samoan drop, allowing him to stop for some posing. Another Umaga attack connects but Sikoa takes too long loading up a third one, allowing Strowman to run him over. Strowman hits the running powerslam but Tama Tonga comes in for the DQ at 6:56.

Rating: C+. Again, there was only so much that could be done with so little time but Sikoa was wrestling more of a power style here, which worked well for him. The ending was a good thing to see as you don’t need Strowman losing another match. I’m not sure how far Strowman can go against the evil group, but at least he looked dominant enough at different parts of the match.

Post match Strowman clears the ring but here is Jacob Fatu for the big showdown. The brawl is on with Strowman getting the better of things to start, only to be sent over the barricade. They fight over to the tech area and Strowman slips out of a Samoan drop, setting up a chokeslam through a table (and through the water bottles). Fatu gets up and backs away anyway.

LA Knight is ready to face Shinsuke Nakamura and get the US Title back. All it takes is one BFT to put Nakamura back to factory settings and it’s time to give Old Glory a better representation than it’s had lately.

Chelsea Green yells at Piper Niven for not being ready for the street fight. Zelina Vega comes in to say she’s coming for whomever comes out as Women’s US Champion tonight.

Women’s US Title: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

Green is defending in a street fight (and yes she is dressed as Cactus Jack from the 2000 Royal Rumble because she is that awesome) and has Piper Niven with her. Michin on the other hand is in an Eagles jersey and brings the weapons with her to start slugging away before the bell. They get inside for said bell and Green gets drop toeholded face first into an open chair. It’s already time for a table (yeah you knew that was coming) and we take a break.

Back with Michin spraying her with a fire extinguisher and loading up another table, only for Niven to break it up. Green manages to go Coast To Coast but cue B-Fab to beat on Niven on the floor. Michin fights up with kendo stick and hammers away. A Cannonball crushes a trashcan against Green for two and now the table is brought in.

Eat Defeat sends Green onto the table, which breaks before anything happens. Michin hits a top rope backsplash onto Green onto the broken table but someone in a hoodie (those freaking hoodies) pulls Green out. A kick to the head rocks Michin and it’s Alba Fyre, apparently now part of Green’s team. Fyre hits a Canadian Destroyer onto a chair and Green retains at 10:03.

Rating: B-. This was the usual street fight style match but what matters in the end was about having Fyre joining the team. With Isla Dawn gone, it’s nice to see Fyre having something to do, as she’s far too talented to be left off the shows. If nothing else, Green continues to be awesome, with the Jack cosplay being outstanding.

Santos Escobar isn’t happy with Los Garza. Andrade comes in to seemingly recruit Berto.

TKO is launching a boxing promotion in partnership with Saudi Arabia.

We get the long look at the John Cena turn.

Here is Cody Rhodes (with a HORRIBLE looking eye) for a chat. Rhodes talks about how he didn’t see what happened at Elimination Chamber coming. John Cena turned on him after earning the title shot at Wrestlemania. Rhodes spent two years driving Cena around to learn everything he could.

Now though, Cena has given up and, with Rhodes trying to keep his composure, he talks about how Cena had acted like his friend. Then at some point, Cena said the title was going to get heavier every day and now Cena believes that he is the last of his kind. Now the title has never felt lighter so if Cena wants some, come get some. This was the fired up Cody that it had to be and it worked well enough.

Miz pitches Nick Aldis an interview with Cody Rhodes next week on Melo Don’t MizTV. Carmelo Hayes comes in to mock Randy Orton, who pops up and gets a match with Hayes next week.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is back on May 24.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy jumps him to start and knocks McIntyre to the floor, where a dive is cut off with a right hand. A quick charge sends McIntyre over the announcers’ table and we take a break. Back with Jimmy hitting a Samoan drop and nailing the running Umaga attack. A superkick gives Jimmy two but the Superfly Splash misses. The Claymore finishes Jimmy at 7:16.

Rating: C+. This was a win that McIntyre has been missing after something of a string of losses and it evens things up after his loss to Uso a few weeks back. That’s all this needed to be, as McIntyre is likely on to bigger and better things in the near future. Jimmy still needs something to do, and a loss like this isn’t the best sign for his immediate future.

Post match Damian Priest runs in to jump McIntyre. Security can’t quite keep them apart and Priest gets in a few more shots.

Shinsuke Nakamura is ready to finish LA Knight for good.

Video on DIY vs. the Street Profits for the Tag Team Titles next week.

DIY is ready to retain the titles next week because they are the best team. They hold a moment of silence for the Street Profits, with Byron Saxton screwing it up.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

US Title: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Knight is defending and knees him down to start but Knight is back up with some right hands. They go to the floor, with Nakamura hitting a running knee to take over again. The sliding German suplex drops Knight again but Knight knocks him outside, this time for a baseball slide.

We take a break and come back with Knight hitting his jumping neckbreaker into a powerslam into the jumping elbow for two. Nakamura cuts off the superplex attempt though and hits a nasty belly to back superplex for another near fall. Kinshasa is cut off so Nakamura goes up, only for Knight to run the ropes for the superplex. There’s the top rope elbow but Nakamura heads outside to grab a chair.

The referee takes that away so Nakamura tries the mist, which hits the referee by mistake. Knight’s rollup gets no count so Nakamura kicks him in the head again and a Meiko Satomura Scorpio Rising connects. Nakamura grabs the chair again but gets caught with the BFT, meaning another referee can run in to count the pin and give Knight the title back at 11:10.

Rating: B-. They did a nice job with the fake out of having the rollup with the referee down, only to have Knight get the title back anyway. It’s a bit of a weird way to go as Nakamura only won the title a few months ago and now Knight has it back. That’s good for Knight though, as he was kind of floating around without much to do. It’s a big win for him and hopefully he gets to have a bit of a better reign this time around.

The big celebration ends the show.

Results

Tiffany Stratton b. Piper Niven – Prettiest Moonsault Ever

Pretty Deadly b. Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza – Backslide to Sabin

Braun Strowman b. Solo Sikoa via DQ when Tama Tonga interfered

Chelsea Green b. Michin – Canadian Destroyer onto a chair

Drew McIntyre b. Jimmy Uso – Claymore

LA Knight b. Shinsuke Nakamura – BFT onto a chair

