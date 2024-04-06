Hall’s Smackdown Review – 4.5.24  

Smackdown

Date: April 5, 2024

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Corey Graves

It’s the last show before Wrestlemania and that means the usual: the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, one other match that matters and a bunch of hype videos for Wrestlemania. Other than that it’s a big warmup for the night’s real main event in the Hall Of Fame so let’s get to it.

We open with a look at the bigger Wrestlemania matches, which feels like a pay per view opening rather than a television show.

The entrance set is stripped down again and that’s a nice visual.

It’s time for the KO Show with Kevin Owens (featuring his traditional KO Mania shirt, now up to VII), who gets things started with some good old fashioned sign staring. With that out of the way, Owens brings out Randy Orton as his guest. Owens displays the chairs’ ability to spin before talking about their (Owens and Orton’s, not the chairs’) upcoming triple threat match at Wrestlemania as both of them want Logan Paul’s US Title.

Before Orton can get very far about how annoying he finds Paul, here is Paul live from the Wrestlemania stage at the stadium. Owens finds it interesting that they’re right across the street from the stadium so it’s time to head outside. With the two of them gone, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller pop out from underneath the ring, apparently having missed their cue to jump Owens and Orton. Ok that’s clever.

Back from a break and Owens has stolen a golf cart to head over to the stadium, with Waller and Theory following.

Video on Andre the Giant to set up his namesake battle royal.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Angel, Berto, JD McDonagh, Elton Prince, Kit Wilson, Ricochet, Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Cedric Alexander, Omos, Ashante Thee Adonis, Akira Tozawa, Otis, Ivar, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Apollo Crews, Cameron Grimes

Everyone surrounds Omos to start but only Pretty Deadly go after him. Omos tosses Wilson in a hurry and Prince jumps out to eliminating himself, thereby avoiding pain. Everyone else goes at it with Angel and Berto being thrown out. They pull out Wilde and del Toro (under the rope) as Grimes is tossed. Mahal is eliminated as well but Veer and Sanga throw out Crews. The Creeds get rid of Veer and Sanga, followed by Omos chokebombing McDonagh.

We take a break and come back with Omos wrecking the Creeds on the floor with all three of them gone. After we see Omos clotheslining both of them out but eliminating himself in the process, Alexander is thrown out as well with Adonis following quickly. That leaves us with Ricochet, Ivar, Reed, Otis and Tozawa as Reed and Ivar hit stereo crossbodies.

Reed sends Ricochet to the apron but here is McDonagh to pull Ricochet out. Tozawa eliminates McDonagh (who was still in), leaving Otis to clean house. The Caterpillar connects but Reed throws him out. Reed also throws Tozawa out (onto Otis), leaving him alone with Reed as the final two. They ram into each other a few times until Ivar hits a spinning kick to the face, only to miss the Doomsault. A running clothesline gives Reed the win at 10:08.

Rating: C+. This match hasn’t been the most special in a good while now but it is still something that means a bit for the wrestlers who win. That is what we saw here, as Reed gets a boost after weeks of not having the most success. Odds are it isn’t some big game changer, but it’s better than not winning the thing. It also helped set up McDonagh vs. Ricochet in the future, which should be good.

We look at the Bloodline attacking Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Logan Paul is back in the arena.

The Final Testament is really interested in taking out Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Here is Logan Paul to talk about how stupid everyone is around here, including Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Paul has a camera at the stadium to show Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who are there to take out Owens and Orton. That doesn’t work as they have escaped, meaning here are Owens and Orton to lay Paul out.

Dragon Lee has been attacked.

Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are here too. Cue Dominik Mysterio and Andrade to uneven things even more and Vega knows this isn’t good. We’re joined in progress after a break with Vega slugging away and hitting some running clotheslines. Running knees in the corner hit Lopez for two before she’s right back with a swinging Rock Bottom for two of her own. Vega is back up with a 619 in the corner and a hammerlock DDT but Dominik offers a distraction. That lets Lopez hit Elektrashock for the pin at 2:52.

Post match the beatdown is on but Andrade turns on Legado and helps Rey and Vega to their feet. So there’s Lee’s likely replacement.

Here are Naomi and Bianca Belair for a chat. Neither of them like Damage CTRL and it was Naomi who got Belair’s attention about them. They needed each other to fight Damaged CTRL and things have been going well, but then they met newest partner: Jade Cargill! She’s ready for Damage CTRL and sign pointing ensues.

Dragon Lee is officially out of Wrestlemania but Andrade takes his place. Carlito doesn’t seem pleased

New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller/Austin Theory

It’s a big brawl to start with the Republic sending them outside. That’s fine with the villains as they send Date into the barricade and we take a break. Back with Bate suplexing his way to freedom, allowing him to hit a bunch of suplexes. Dunne comes back in to clean house, including a bunch of shots to Theory’s jaw. The Birminghammer finishes for Dunne at 7:23.

Rating: C. This was another one of those matches where you can’t get much out of the thing due to the limited amount of television time. It wasn’t much of a match as a result, with the break eating up so much of their time. The titles could go in any way or multiple ways) at Wrestlemania and the ladder match makes it even more complicated.

Post match Judgment Day IMMEDIATELY runs in for the big beatdown.

Long video on Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Bayley talks about the history she has made and it’s time to do it again.

Here is LA Knight for a chat. Knight is ready for Wrestlemania and says AJ Styles will be phenomenal at getting taken out on Sunday. Instead of crying like Styles has been doing he owes a thank you for Knight making people talk about him. Knight talks about how ready he is for Sunday to wrap it up.

B-Fab talks about how ready Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are.

Wrestlemania rundown.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso

Jey slugs away to start and low bridges Sikoa to the floor. We take an early break and come back with Sikoa knocking him into the corner. The running Umaga Attack misses so Jey hits one of his own. Jey’s spear is cut off but the second connects, setting up the Superfly Splash. That’s enough for Jimmy Uso to come in for the DQ at 6:32. Not enough shown to rate but it was fine enough for a match that wasn’t going to have a finish.

Post match the beatdown is on but Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins run in for the save. Jimmy is left alone and takes the whipping ala Rock to Rhodes. That lets Rhodes talk about what it means to be a champion, which he will get to do on Sunday. When his story ends, a better one begins. That good line wraps us up.

