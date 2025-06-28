Hall’s Smackdown Review – 6.27.25  

Smackdown

Date: June 27, 2025

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We’re overseas for tomorrow’s Night Of Champions event and that means we have a rare TV show in Saudi Arabia. This could be an interesting week as they certainly have a stacked card. That includes some title matches, featuring Tiffany Stratton defending against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. Let’s get to it.

Here is Cody Rhodes to get things going and the fans seem to appreciate him. The fans sing the song to him, which is quite the nice touch, but here is Randy Orton to interrupt before he can say anything. Orton gets the song treatment as well before bringing up Rhodes’ match with Jey Uso on Raw. He says it should be the Match Of The Year when the Slammys come up (and we go to what looks like a phone camera shot, with a caption talking about technical issues during the show, which apparently shut the show down for about half an hour).

Anyway, Orton talks about how he wants the crown because he lost in the finals last year, but he also lost to John Cena. He needs to right that wrong as well and there is nothing he won’t do to become the King Of The Ring. This includes the RKO, which leaves Rhodes saying no one has let him get a word in edgewise lately. Rhodes knows what it means to be embarrassed by Cena and the RKO will still be deadly, but Orton won’t be King Of The Ring. That was kind of an abrupt ending but they probably had to get out of there after everything went haywire.

Solo Sikoa tells JC Mateo to give Jimmy Uso one more opportunity to come back to the family. Then it’s time to focus on Jacob Fatu.

JC Mateo vs. Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa is here with Mateo, who starts fast and hammers away in the corner. Uso tries to fight back but gets clotheslines down for his efforts. A spinning kick to the face sends Mateo outside but Sikoa tells Uso this is his last chance as we take a break. Back with Mateo planting him down and hitting the standing moonsault for two. The waistlock stays on the ribs but Uso fights up and makes the comeback. The Running Umaga Attack connects but Sikoa offers a distraction, setting up the Tour Of The Islands to give Mateo the pin at 8:13.

Rating: C+. This is the story that keeps going but the Jacob Fatu factor is going to change things up a bit. Uso has someone who might kind of be on his side (though it’s hard to ever tell with this family) and that could make for something interesting. For now though, Mateo gets to look like a monster as he beats a fan favorite, even with some help.

Post match Sikoa helps Uso up but Uso slaps him in the face. Mateo and Sikoa go for the beatdown but Jacob Fatu runs in for the save. Fatu and Uso clear the ring and Uso shoves Fatu out of the way to cut off Sikoa’s shot from behind and dropping Sikoa with a superkick.

DIY rallies the tag division against the Wyatt Sicks but Nick Aldis comes in to ask what is going on. DIY rants again and gets….a match against Andrade and a partner of his choosing for tonight.

Giulia wants the Women’s US Title, but only as a stepping stone. Zelina Vega doesn’t like that and is ready to fight to keep her title.

Women’s United States Title: Zelina Vega vs. Giulia

Vega is defending. They trade some early rollups for two each until Giulia grabs a quick suplex. Vega sends her outside though and tries a moonsault, only to bang up her knee on the landing. We take a break and come back with Vega in trouble and getting sent outside. Vega is able to send her into the steps for some running knees, including the banged up one going into the steps. Back in and the Meteora gives Vega two but Giulia catches her on top, setting up a butterfly superplex. Vega manages a quick Code Red for two but Giulia knees her in the head. The northern lights bomb gives Giulia the pin and the title at 8:18.

Rating: C+. They had to do this as Vega has gotten her run with the title to make her feel more important, but Giulia is the possible star of the future. As she said earlier, this is basically a stepping stone for her and that should be a good thing, as it’s hard to imagine Giulia in the midcard for very long. This was a case of doing the logical thing and they got it right.

Charlotte comes up to Alexa Bliss after last week’s save and insists that she does NOT need friends. Bliss suggests they be “allies of convenience” and that seems to get Charlotte’s attention.

We look at Wade Barrett winning the 2015 King Of The Ring.

Barrett is in the ring for a face to face confrontation between Asuka and Jade Cargill. First up, Cargill says she sees purpose in the finals and plans on taking the whole throne. Asuka agrees that Cargill is strong, but Asuka has experience and skill. Naomi comes in to say she has the real power because she’ll cash in at some point. Cargill goes after Naomi but runs over Asuka in the process, earning herself a knockdown. Asuka leaves and Naomi mocks Cargill.

This sums up one of my biggest issues with Money In The Bank. Rather than focusing on a showdown between two stars who are set for a major match, we need to shift over to Naomi, who very well may have absolutely nothing to do with the match. It’s having to remember that this thing, which may not even be a factor, is there and that takes away so much attention and focus on the match itself. Stop doing that so much.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are here when Aleister Black comes in. R-Truth interrupts, saying he wants John Cena tonight. That isn’t going to happen, but Black follows R-Truth out.

We look at Los Garza winning the AAA Tag Team Titles.

DIY vs. Andrade/???

The mystery partner is…Rey Fenix. Well that works. Ciampa gets double teamed to start and the villains are sent outside for stereo dives and we take a break. Back with Fenix striking away at Ciampa as Gargano is on the floor favoring his knee. We go split screen to look at a trailer for the new Jurassic World movie and come back with Fenix knocking Ciampa off the top. Fenix hits a dive and brings in Andrade to clean house. Gargano avoids the running knees in the corner but manages a reverse tornado DDT for two. A Shatter Machine drops Andrade though and we take a break.

Back with Andrade hitting the running knees in the corner and a moonsault gets two. Fenix’s running flip dive takes Ciampa out before Fenix flips back in for a German suplex go Gargano. Project Ciampa gets two on Fenix as everything breaks down. Ciampa misses a running knee in the corner though and it’s the Black Fire Driver into the Message to give Andrade the pin at 14:41.

Rating: B-. This is one of the places where WWE shines and has a good advantage over a lot of promotions. They have the roster depth that allows them to throw something like this together and get a near fifteen minute match of completely acceptable quality. Andrade and Fenix worked well together, though I’m not sure I can picture this being anything more than a one or two off.

We look at John Cena on the Late Show.

We get another yin/yang video on Cena vs. CM Punk. I believe this is the third time we’ve seen this, or something similar, in eight days.

Here is R-Truth to say he is Ron Killings so put some respect on his name. He wants John Cena right now but gets Black Mass from Aleister Black.

The Street Profits talk about what they had to do to get the titles back so they’re ready to face the Wyatt Sicks tonight. B-Fab comes in to say she has their back if needed.

Aleister Black runs into Damian Priest, who says if Black tried that on him, it would go differently. Black isn’t impressed and leaves, with Carmelo Hayes coming in to say stay out of it. This time it’s Priest who isn’t impressed.

Tag Team Titles: Street Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatts are challenging. Lumis hammers on Ford to start and here are a bunch of teams to watch at ringside. Gacy comes in to take over on Ford but Dawkins makes a save. Gacy’s handspring lariat drops Ford as well and we take a break. We come back with Ford and Lumis colliding for a double down, followed by a double tag. Everything breaks down and Los Garza pull Lumis to the floor. The brawl is on and Dawkins gets jumped by DIY and Los Garza for the DQ at 6:08. Not enough shown to rate but this was about the screwy ending rather than the match.

Post match the other teams beat up the Wyatts but Erick Rowan is sent in. The other teams take him out but Uncle Howdy comes in as well. The Profits fight up and really clean house, leaving Howdy staring with them.

Commentary confirms that next week marks the return of Smackdown to two hours.

We look at JC Mateo beating Jimmy Uso earlier tonight and the post match brawl with Jacob Fatu.

Fatu is leaving and runs into Uso, and they seem to respect each other. Uso seems to want the US Title though.

Women’s Title: Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton

Jax is challenging in a Last Woman Standing match. Jax jumps her to start fast but Stratton sends her to the floor for a baseball slide. Stratton sends her into the steps but gets sent into them for her efforts. A Samoan drop onto the announcers’ table plants Stratton again and we take a break.

We come back with Stratton knocking her down, only to be sent hard into the corner. That’s good for an eight count so Jax runs her over again, followed by a splash through a table at ringside. Stratton is up at nine so Jax sets up another table as we take another break. We come back with Jax beating on her with a chair, which is laid on Stratton’s chest. The Annihilator crushes Stratton, who is up again at nine, earning herself a kendo stick shot.

Another table is loaded up but Jax can’t hit a super Samoan drop. Instead Stratton powerbombs her through it for nine and we have Naomi. Stratton cuts that off and hits them both in the head with the briefcase, setting up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever onto them…for nine. Back up and Stratton briefcases her through two more tables at ringside to retain at 17:22.

Rating: B-. They got really close here but it went a bit too long with one or so false finish too many. I wasn’t wild on Naomi being out there either as she was yet again a distraction, as almost every Money In The Bank person winds up being. It’s still a good, hard hitting match, but it needed to be trimmed a bit and with less cashing in teased.

Night Of Champions rundown.

Here is John Cena for the final confrontation with CM Punk before their big fight. Cena says that Punk is out of tricks and can do nothing about it….and it’s Basic Thuganomics. The Titantron says PUNK LIFE and here is Punk, dressed as the Dr. of Thuganomics, complete with the DRUG FREE knuckle jewelry. Punk: “Yo. Check it. This is basic Punkanomics.”

He rhymes about how Cena stole the Pipe Bomb so now he’s stealing word life. Cena steals to hide the fact that he’s in slow motion and has buried more talent than the Undertaker. He doesn’t have any respects, but Punk would do it too…if this company hired his ex. Batista is a better actor and Cena is a “fish belly white Hulk Hogan but somehow more problematic.” When it comes to best in the world, Punk is your vessel, because they chant for him and tell Cena YOU CAN’T WRESTLE.

Cena may work for DC, but to Punk, he’ll always be the Marine. Punk: “That’s straight to DVD, better find a PS3 and now understand you can’t see me.” The Pipe Bomb was fourteen years ago and Cena tried to make it all about himself, because that’s what he did. Punk gets in a Kendrick Lamar/Drake reference to wrap it up, allowing the fans to sing him out. Cena sold this like his mind was blown and the look of shock and awe on his face made up for Punk’s less than amazing rhyming abilities.

