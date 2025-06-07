Hall’s Smackdown Review – 6.6.25  

Smackdown

Date: June 6, 2025

Location: Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, California

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s the night before Money In The Bank and that means it is time to get into the final push to the show. The ladder match lineups are set, so that means it might be time for people to sit on some ladder. In addition to that, we should be getting a push towards the big tag match. Things are starting to pick up around here again and Money In The Bank is a major part of that so let’s get to it.

Here are Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to get things going, meaning we immediately hit the CM PUNK chants. Rollins says he is ready to take everything tomorrow night when he wins the Money In The Bank contract to gain absolute power. That warrants an OTC chant, with Rollins saying no one can hear him on the Island of Irrelevancy.

They are here to take care of anyone in their way, like Sami Zayn, Punk or Reigns. None of them have ever cared about the people, but Rollins always has. He is willing to drag them into the future and no one can stop them. Cue Solo Sikoa/Jacob Fatu/JC Mateo to interrupt for the big staredown, with Sikoa saying they’re standing here. Is Breakker supposed to be Right Hand Man Jey Uso? Is Reed the new Zayn?

Rollins tells him to choose his next word very carefully so Sikoa promises to win the briefcase tomorrow. Sikoa should be scared of Reed and Breakker, but he should be more scared that his family would rather stab him in the back than have his back. Maybe Fatu can stop being the Samoan Werewolf and start being called Sikoa’s B****.

Sikoa is ready to fight but Breakker and Fatu get in their way for one heck of a staredown (and it gets the same OOOO reaction that it received on Raw a few months back). Most of them leave and it’s Jimmy Uso running in to jump Mateo, his scheduled opponent for tonight. Fatu’s turn keeps getting teased and it’s going to be massive if they do it right.

Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo

We’re joined in progress with Uso hammering away in the corner and getting two off a high crossbody. Mateo shrugs that off and knocks him down, setting up the chinlock. With that broken up, Uso avoids a charge to send him crashing out to the floor. Mateo knocks him off the ropes though and we take a break.

Back with Mateo hitting a standing moonsault, which Barrett does not think should be allowed. Uso comes back with a shot of his own and the Whisper In The Wind gets two. The spinning belly to back suplex plants Uso again but he comes back with the superkicks and a spear. Fatu offers a quick distraction but Mateo hits him by mistake, allowing Uso to steal the pin at 11:27.

Rating: C+. It’s quite the choice to have Mateo take a fall so soon but if nothing else, it does make Fatu feel like a more indestructible monster if he never loses. Uso needed a win like this as he’s getting back into the mix with Sikoa and company. It wasn’t a blowaway match, but there is a good chance that it leads to Fatu having more issues with the team, as he should.

Post match Mateo yells at Sikoa that Fatu is the problem. Seething ensues.

Zelina Vega comes up to Giulia, saying she has to earn a Women’s US Title shot.

Damian Priest tells Jacob Fatu that he’s coming for the US Title, which works for Fatu, but Priest better bring it.

Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

Non-title Bakersfield Brawl, which seems to mean street fight, and Chelsea Green/Alba Fyre are here with Niven. Vega gets shoved down to start and it’s time for an early breather on the floor. Back in and Vega’s kendo stick shot doesn’t do much but she slips out of a powerslam and hammers away. A stomp to the back crushes Niven but she drops Vega face first onto the apron.

We take a break and come back with Niven sending her into the buckle and setting up a chair. Vega grabs a quick DDT onto the chair, with Niven rolling out to the floor. A dive takes out the other villains and it’s a super Code Red back inside, with Fyre breaking up the cover. Green jumps Vega on the floor and of course it’s time for a table. The Piper Driver on the floor knocks Vega silly and the table (which has sponsorship logos on it, which is a stretch even for modern WWE) is set up. Cue Giulia to make a save and kendo stick Niven, allowing Vega to hit a powerbomb through the table for the win at 10:44.

Rating: B-. Can this please be the end of the feud already? Vega is out of people in the team to beat already and thankfully it seems time to face Giulia. I’m not sure how well that is going to go for Vega, but at least she is getting some wins like this one to build her up a bit. This was a good enough brawl and Vega overcomes some odds, but I don’t need her to face Green or the Hervice for a long time.

Post match Giulia lays Vega out without much trouble.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are here, with Jey being a bit banged up. Jimmy Uso comes in and they’re all ready for tonight and tomorrow.

Aleister Black thinks LA Knight stole a win from him, so now it’s time to take something from Knight. Say in a match with no special rules. If Knight wins, Black will shake his hand and admit defeat.

Here is LA Knight for a chat before his match. This is his third year in a row in Money In The Bank (fan: “THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM!”) and he knows some people in this match. He has some respect for Penta and Andrade, but there are some dummies in this match too. Those dummies are people like El Grande Americano Gable, Solo Sikoa and Seth Rollins. Knight isn’t going to let Rollins burn it down because it’ll be a hot night with him in Los Angeles. As for Aleister Black, it’s time for him to be disappointed again when he gets to Los Angeles. Knight: “Well we’re in Bakersfield tonight but he’s not making it to LA!” Eh close enough to a save.

LA Knight vs. Aleister Black

They start fast by trading some early rollups for two each, leaving with a rather intense staredown. A lockup sees them fighting around the ropes until Black headlock takeovers him down. Knight pops up for a snap suplex but a DDT is blocked. Black kicks him away but Knight hits a hard clothesline for two more. A snap suplex gives Black two of his own and tries a springboard but gets knocked out to the floor, with Knight crashing after him.

We take a break and come back with Knight dropping him and trying the jumping top rope elbow. That’s broken up but Knight counters the counter and tries a torture rack, which is countered as well. Black goes with the kicks to take over but Knight counters into a Burning Hammer to send Black outside. And cue Seth Rollins to jump Knight for the DQ at 10:16 (Charles Robinson freaking out at the interruption is great).

Rating: C+. Ah that makes more sense, as there was no reason for either of them to lose, as Knight has Money In The Bank and Black hasn’t been back that long yet. Rollins interfering to help take out the competition for Saturday is a logical way to go and we can run this back later if needed. If nothing else, Black wanting to go after one of the bigger teams could be interesting.

Post match Black is not happy with Rollins for costing him a match but Bron Breakker is in with the Super Spear. Knight takes one of his own and the villains stand tall.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announce the King and Queen Of The Ring tournaments, which will start with four four way matches (ERG), setting up the semifinals, with the finals taking place at Night Of Champions. The winners get title shots at Summerslam.

Jade Cargill is ready to win the Queen Of The Ring but she is asked about her relationship with Bianca Belair. Cue Charlotte to interrupt, telling her to choose her friends wisely. And Charlotte is winning the tournament. Tiffany Stratton comes in to say good luck to both of them, though she didn’t seem overly sincere.

Legado del Fantasma is ready to prove that they are the real family of lucha libre at Worlds Collide.

Chad Gable and American Made are here, with Gable saying he’s ready to win the AAA Mega Title at Worlds Collide. Andrade and Penta come in to mock him but Nick Aldis makes a tag match for later.

Here is Tiffany Stratton for a chat. Last year she became the youngest Miss Money In The Bank in history and the It Girl of WWE. Now it’s time for someone else to win the briefcase, and that means their world will be revolving around her. She asks Bakersfield what time it is but here is Rhea Ripley to interrupt. Ripley says she’s never been in Money In The Bank because she has never had to before. She does know what it’s like to be a champion and she will be again. Cue Stephanie Vaquer to interrupt and it’s time for a (scheduled) six woman tag.

Rhea Ripley/Stephanie Vaquer/Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi/Roxanne Perez/Giulia

Vaquer and Giulia start things off with an exchange of near falls and Giulia breaks up the Devil’s Kiss. Naomi comes in and everything breaks down with Vaquer giving Naomi the Devil’s Kiss and the villains bailing out to the floor. Back in and Naomi sends Vaquer throat first into the middle rope to take over, with Giulia getting in some choking in the corner. Perez’s stomp in the corner gets two and Giulia hits a snap suplex for the same.

Vaquer flips out of a suplex though and it’s off to Bliss to pick up the pace. Everything breaks down and Perez takes over on the floor as we take a break. Back with Naomi kicking Bliss down in the corner but Bliss escapes rather quickly. It’s off to Ripley to clean house, including a toss Razor’s Edge to Perez. Bliss gives Giulia the Sister Abigail DDT and Perez counters the Riptide into a DDT for a double down. Back up and Naomi won’t tag Perez, who walks into Eat Defeat and Riptide for the pin at 12:03.

Rating: B-. This was your big preview for the women’s ladder match and as usual, pinfalls means a grand total of nothing for Money In The Bank. The good thing is they have toned down the number of BUILDING MOMENTUM matches in recent years, which takes away a lot of the sting from this season. As for the match, it was smart to let Ripley remind us that she’s still a force, as she hasn’t been featured much lately.

Solo Sikoa tries to calm JC Mateo down about Jacob Fatu, who isn’t all that bright. And yes, of course Fatu is nearby.

The Wyatts cut off Sign Of The Night with Uncle Howdy talking about how his grief continues. He has watched the loyalty, trust and brotherhood in the tag division but everyone wants to forget about them. They are not back for nostalgia or closure, but to destroy everyone.

DIY tries to rally the tag division to fight against the Wyatt Sicks but the rest of the teams seem pretty ok with fighting on their own.

Worlds Collide rundown.

Money In The Bank rundown.

Penta/Andrade vs. American Made

Chad Gable is here and El Hijo del Vikingo is in the audience. Penta and Andrade start fast with dives to the floor before the bell and the fans approve. We get inside for the opening bell and Andrade hitting the running knees in the corner. Penta comes in for some shots of his own and his little dance, followed by the rather loud chops. Julius gets a running start and step up though and smashes Andrade in the face with a running knee.

We take a break and come back (with the director audibly counting commentary in) with Penta coming in to clean house. Gable goes after his mask so Vikingo jumps the barricade and they brawl into the crowd. That leaves Penta to hit the Canadian Destroyer for the pin on Brutus at 7:56.

Rating: C+. I’m not exactly expecting Penta or Andrade to have much of a chance on Saturday, but putting them together made for a fast paced enough match. Andrade is one of those guys who can be moved into a midcard spot at the drop of a hat and that is more or less what he’s doing again. On the other hand you have Penta, whose charisma is carrying him a long way, though I’m not sure what he is going to do next.

Post match the winners celebrate but here are Seth Rollins and company to interrupt. The beatdown is on and Penta gets Tsunamied.

Post break Paul Heyman says they don’t fear the future because they ARE the future. Rollins has told them everything that would happen and then it has all come to pass. They are the vanguards of the future of WWE and tomorrow, Rollins will become Mr. Money In The Bank again. Then he will cash in and become the new World Champion again, with Heyman….being cut off by Cody Rhodes. Cue Jey Uso and we take a break.

We come back with the villains gone and Rhodes asking the people what they want to talk about. Rhodes talks about John Cena calling him desperate last week. This is ironic coming from Cena, who threw 21 years of good will away and is now with Logan Paul, which is like seeing Michael Hayes with the Hardys. Cue Cena, who gets his big introduction, which allows Logan Paul to sneak in for the big beatdown.

Paul and Cena clean house, leaving Cena to say that no one is coming to save them. This is your future, with Paul holding up the Raw World Title. Cena tells the people to humble themselves for Paul, before the good guys are taken out again. Cena: “You want OUR TRUTH? The truth is right here!” The fans want truth and Cena says that is because they are all a bunch of losers. Paul and Cena hold up the titles to end the show. These two make for great heels together, and at least Cena has mostly settled down on one idea rather than seemingly changing what he was talking about every week.

Results

Jimmy Uso b. JC Mateo – Rollup

Zelina Vega b. Piper Niven – Powerbomb through a table

LA Knight b. Aleister Black via DQ when Seth Rollins interfered

Rhea Ripley/Alexa Bliss/Stephanie Vaquer b. Roxanne Perez/Naomi/Giulia – Riptide to Perez

Penta/Andrade b. American Made – Canadian Destroyer to Brutus

