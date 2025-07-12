Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.11.25  

Smackdown

Date: July 11, 2025

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

It’s the last show before a rather busy weekend, which will see both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution. That means we are probably going to be getting the last push towards both shows tonight, which should keep things busy. Other than that, we have the Wyatt Sicks getting their shot at the Tag Team Titles. Let’s get to it.

Here is LA Knight to get things going. Knight says predictions and spoilers are common themes in wrestling, including coming out of Paul Heyman’s mouth. Heyman seems to control some power like Seth Rollins, who needed some backup. Knight gets serious when he talks about Rollins ordering his goons to try to take him out.

They’re fighting at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He wants dignity, he wants justice, and he wants to hurt Rollins. Just because Rollins isn’t scared, it doesn’t mean he won’t get a beating. Cue Heyman, who talks about looking into the future for himself and his guys. Their future is the future of this entire industry. As for Knight, Heyman sees nothing, because he has no future.

Cue Solo Sikoa and company, which has Heyman a bit confused. Sikoa talks about how nothing has really changed for Heyman, who needs to get out of here before he goes through a table again. That’s enough for Heyman, who walks out. Sikoa mocks Knight before saying he’s gotten rid of Jacob Fatu. Knight is offered the same chance but won’t leave, with the MFT’s surrounding the ring.

Cue Jimmy Uso to throw Knight a chair though and the save is made, with Uso and Knight standing back to back with a chair each. Nick Aldis comes out to make the tag match for later tonight. Knight being treated as more of a main event star is a good thing, as he can certainly back it up on the microphone.

Alexa Bliss comes up to Charlotte (dressed as a cowgirl) and they seem to be on the same page. Bliss doesn’t think Charlotte would be a great cheerleader, though Charlotte says she cheers for herself.

Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss

Their partners are here too. It’s a brawl to start with Sane clearing the ring, only to get dropped by Perez. Back up and Ruca hits a big flip dive onto everyone and we take a break. We come back with a Tower Of Doom putting everyone down. Ruca gives Perez a running knee but Sane catches Ruca on top.

The top rope double stomp connects on Ruca but she’s back up with a double Sol Snatcher (an inverted flipping cutter, which always looks impressive). Raquel Rodriguez breaks up the cover though and the seconds get in a brawl on the floor. Charlotte cleans house and Bliss gets her feet up to block the Insane Elbow. The Sister Abigail DDT finishes for Bliss at 10:00.

Rating: B-. Bliss continues her successful streak since returning and that’s a good thing to see. The fans are going to react to whatever she does and it would be dumb of WWE to not try and capitalize on it. At the same time, I’m hoping this doesn’t lead to Bliss and Charlotte winning the titles, as it’s hardly the most interesting option.

Evolution rundown.

Tag Team Titles: Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits

The Profits are defending. Dawkins drives Gacy into the corner to start and gets a rather crazy laugh. Gacy elbows his way out of trouble but Dawkins is right back with a Sky High. Ford (looking like he’s in 1997 Shawn Michaels tribute gear) goes up top but Lumis pulls Gacy outside. Ford’s mocking of Lumis’ crawl takes us to a break.

We come back with Ford getting in a sunset bomb for a needed breather, allowing the tag off to Dawkins. House is quickly cleaned and Dawkins hits the big running flip dive. Back in and Dawkins hits a Swanton for two on Gacy, who is right back with the Upside Down clothesline. Lumis sends Dawkins into the announcers’ table and we take another break.

We come back again with Dawkins getting over for the tag off to Ford. A spinebuster cuts him off in a hurry for two but the Doomsday Blockbuster gets the same on Gacy. Cue Erick Rowan to take Ford out though, earning himself a Pounce into the timekeeper’s area. Ford’s frog splash misses though and an assisted sitout powerbomb/neckbreaker combination finishes Ford to give us new champions at 17:23.

Rating: B. What a weird world as Gacy and Lumis have titles in WWE. This was the right way to go, as the Wyatts needed to do something to validate everyone being so afraid of them. Someone is going to have to rescue the titles, despite the Wyatts not really doing anything wrong. Good match here too, with the Profits getting to show off their impressive athleticism.

The tag division doesn’t think that’s good, with DIY saying this wouldn’t happen if they had just listened to them. Rey Fenix and Andrade come in to mock DIY, which sends Ciampa into another tailspin.

Video on Goldberg vs. Gunther.

Here is Jelly Roll to perform a song live but Logan Paul cuts him off. Paul doesn’t like celebrities and influencers coming into their world, because it’s disrespectful to wrestlers like him. Paul starts talking about his podcast signing a new deal but Roll cuts him off. Roll says no one cares about the podcast, but Paul calls Roll an outsider.

Cue Randy Orton, who goes on one heck of a rant about how Paul is the real outsider. Roll deserves respect but here is Drew McIntyre to Claymore Orton. McIntyre is taken out by security so Paul jumps Orton, with Roll making the save. Paul is taken out by security but stops to break Roll’s instruments. They might as well announce the Summerslam tag match from here.

Post break, Roll says he’ll be at Saturday Night’s Main Event to watch Orton vs. McIntyre.

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

Black misses a running boot to start but slips out of a suplex. Some strikes puts R-Truth in the corner but he comes back with the Lie Detector. Black rolls outside and gets sent hard into the post, meaning it’s time to grab a chair. That’s taken away and R-Truth grabs a rollup for the pin at 2:08.

Post break Damian Priest cuts off Black from wrecking R-Truth. Black wrecks Priest instead.

Here are Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus for a face to face meeting. Stratton says she picked Stratus because she has beaten everyone else. Why wouldn’t she want to face one of the best of all time? Stratus says she doesn’t need to win to be the best ever, but when she does, Stratton will leave with nothing. Stratton says she learned about Trish on those VHS tapes, with Stratus asking if she heard that on TikTok. Stratus praises her but says she’ll be winning the title. Cue Naomi to tease a cash in but Jade Cargill runs out to jump her from behind.

Saturday Night’s Main Event rundown.

Jimmy Uso/LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa/JC Mateo

Knight stomps Sikoa down into the corner to start but he fights his way out of trouble. Uso gets caught in the wrong corner, only to drop down with the uppercut for a breather. Sikoa pulls Uso out to the floor though and hits the Samoan drop onto the announcers’ table. We take a break and come back with Sikoa hitting a running Umaga Attack in the corner, only to miss the second attempt.

Uso flips out of a suplex though and hits an enziguri, allowing the diving tag to Knight. The jumping neckbreaker out of the corner drops Mateo, followed by the jumping top rope elbow. Sikoa’s Superfly Splash gets two, with Sikoa making the save. The fight goes outside but here is Paul Heyman with his phone. The distraction lets Tala Tonga kick Knight in the face…as Uso rolls Sikoa up for the pin at 9:03.

Rating: C+. The ending was a way to set up Sikoa vs. Uso for the US Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event and I’ve seen worse ideas. At the same time, Knight gets to deal with Heyman again, as this was a rather nicely put together deal. The action was fine enough, but what mattered here was advancing two stories at once and they made it work.

Post match Knight drops Sikoa with the BFT but gets speared down by Bron Breakker, followed by a Tsunami from Bronson Reed.

Results

Alexa Bliss b. Kairi Sane, Sol Ruca and Roxanne Perez – Sister Abigail DDT to Sane

Wyatt Sicks b. Street Profits – Powerbomb/neckbreaker combination to Ford

R-Truth b. Aleister Black – Rollup

Jimmy Uso/LA Knight b. Solo Sikoa/JC Mateo – Rollup to Sikoa

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.