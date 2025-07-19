Hall’s Smackdown Review – 7.18.25  

Smackdown

Date: July 18, 2025

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

We’re done with Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution and that means we have just over two weeks to go before Summerslam. Tonight the build will be on again, as John Cena and Cody Rhodes sign the contract for their match. That should make for a big moment, but there is more to cover than that alone. Let’s get to it.

We open in the parking lot, where Solo Sikoa and the MFT’s have been in a car wreck. It’s not clear what happened but more on this later. Cody Rhodes comes up to Adam Pearce and makes sure that we’ll have a contract signing later tonight.

Earlier today, Alexa Bliss said she and Charlotte should just go their separate ways but Charlotte has gotten them a Women’s Tag Team Title match at Summerslam. As for tonight, Charlotte needs Bliss by her side. Bliss: “Do I look like a cheerleader?” They both confirm that yes, she does.

Charlotte vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez are here too. They shove each other a bit to start until Charlotte is knocked into the ropes. Back up and Charlotte knocks her to the floor, where Rodriguez gets in a clothesline. Charlotte gets posted and we take an early break. We come back with Rodriguez grabbing something like a Gory Stretch backbreaker before kicking Charlotte down.

The spinning Vader Bomb hits Charlotte but she’s back up to chop away anyway. Charlotte’s high crossbody is rolled through for two but Charlotte is back up to go after the leg. Perez offers a distraction so Bliss snaps Rodriguez’s throat across the top rope. A superkick gives Charlotte the pin at 9:14.

Rating: C. Not terrible, but more about establishing Charlotte and Bliss as a team. One might think that the better way to do this would have been the team face other teams but this is about as good as we can get. If nothing else, I’ll absolutely take Charlotte doing something other than going after the singles titles for a change.

Security asks Adam Pearce about Jacob Fatu, calling him a person of entrance in the car crash. Pearce finds him and Fatu is not happy about having to answer questions.

Video on Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, with Stratton being ready to face anyone and Cargill being ready to be the best.

We look at Aleister Black attacking Damian Priest last week.

Earlier today, Carmelo Hayes didn’t think much of Priest, who seemed ready to beat Hayes up anyway. The match is made for later tonight.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest

Hayes jumps him from behind to start but Priest fights back and takes his jacket off. They go outside where Hayes dropkicks him up against the post to send us to a break. We come back with Hayes keeping Priest in trouble but having a superkick blocked. South Of Heaven is broken up too but Hayes is back with the spinning faceplant.

Priest uppercuts him out of the air but the Razor’s Edge is escaped as well. South Of Heaven is escaped and Hayes knocks him down so that a frog splash can connect for two. Priest knocks him outside again and hits a lifting Downward Spiral onto the announcers’ table. Back in and Old School…is broken up by Aleister Black for the DQ at 8:58.

Rating: B-. They were starting to cook here but they weren’t exactly trying to hide that Black would be doing something to Priest tonight. It’s not a bad thing either, and I do like that Hayes didn’t take another pin. Black vs. Priest could be interesting, as Priest hasn’t really had the chance to fight back yet, so we’re still in the early going.

Post match Black hits Black Mass and Hayes leaves after a quick stare.

The Wyatt Sicks talk about wanting the gold and they are built for this. One by one, they will take out the other teams.

Here is Solo Sikoa, with the MFT’s, for a chat. After an OTC chant, Sikoa says tonight was a perfect example of exactly what Jacob Fatu really is. Fatu only cares about himself and has no discipline. Sikoa turned Fatu’s life around, put money in his pocket, and made him a champion. Sikoa says that if Fatu is once a criminal, he is always a criminal.

We cut to the back, where Fatu arrives in a police car, with one of the officers saying that upon further review, Fatu was NOT the person of entrance and he is free to handle his business. Fatu comes to the ring, with Jimmy Uso sneaking in to even the odds a bit. Tala Tonga cuts Jimmy off but Fatu hits one of those big dives.

Fatu dances but Tala gets up, earning himself a double team down. JC Mateo and Tonga Loa are destroyed as well as Tala and Sikoa leave. Hold on though as Adam Pearce pops up to say if Sikoa wants to get Fatu locked up, let’s see how Sikoa likes it when he and Fatu are locked in a cage at Summerslam. The police officers come out and arrest Sikoa.

We look at Jelly Roll putting Logan Paul through a table while Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre brawled on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre

Vaquer starts fast with some rollup for two each but Fyre gets in a knockdown of her own. That doesn’t last long as Vaquer is right back with the Devi’s Kiss. The SVB finishes for Vaquer at 2:04.

Post match Piper Niven jumps Vaquer but gets fought off.

The Street Profits say the Wyatt Sicks are in a different reality, but they’ll get the belts back. DIY comes in to laugh at them for screwing up the tag team division last week. Watch the next match, because the Profits could learn something.

DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade/Rey Fenix

For a future Tag Team Title shot. DIY takes over to start but Fenix (in a shirt for some reason) comes in to clean house. Fenix and Andrade’s dives are cut off by stereo superkicks but the Guns break up Fraxiom’s dives. The Guns hit stereo baseball sliced into a dive from Sabin as we take a break.

We come back with the Guns getting in a double team double Downward Spiral to DIY. Fraxiom gets to take over for a bit, with a missile dropkick hitting Ciampa for two, with Andrade making the save. Andrade suplexes Axiom and Fenix adds a frog splash for two, with five people coming in for the same. Fraxiom takes over on DIY but Andrade and Fenix are back in for some double teaming but Gargano catches Andrade with a slingshot DDT. Ciampa hits Project Ciampa for two on Axiom and we take another break.

We come back with the Dream Sequence connecting on Gargano but Skull & Bones is broken up. The super Spanish Fly into the Phoenix splash hits Andrade but Fenix makes the save with a Codebreaker to Gargano. Fenix’s corkscrew dive to the floor takes out a bunch of people but Candice LeRae’s distraction lets Ciampa grab a rollup for two. Gargano superkicks Ciampa by mistake and the spinning back elbow into the Message gives Andrade the pin at 15:49.

Rating: B. This was the wild tag match that it needed to be, with Andrade and Fenix, who are new but at least something of an established team getting a surprise win. It was a wild match with everyone getting in something, as tends to be the case with the tag division these days. Fun match and I could go for more of Andrade and Fenix.

Adam Pearce is in the ring to emcee the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Rhodes comes out first and talks about how he got to be WWE Champion. Earlier this week he said “no not flinch and thank you for riding with me”. Rhodes did not flinch when he has faced adversity and now it is time to try to take the title back from one of the most beloved wrestlers in history.

That is the task he has received for Summerslam so he would like Cena out here now. Cena says that he is emotionally exhausted and has a movie for Netflix coming up so there is no way he can have the match. Instead they can have the match in Paris or Perth, Australia. They wanted to give these people fireworks and a night to remember but this is all Cena can give them tonight.

Cena goes to leave but Rhodes takes the jacket off and goes after him (Wade Barrett approves) and the brawl is on, with Cena sending Rhodes into the steps. Cena grabs the title but Rhodes takes it away and knocks him cold. A top rope splash puts Cena through the table and Rhodes grabs Cena’s hand to make him sign (as Rhodes seemed to do somewhere earlier). Also: it’s a street fight. Rhodes holds up the title to end the show. It’s still not great, but that’s an upgrade over another regular match between these two.

