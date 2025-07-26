Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.25.25  

Smackdown

Date: July 25, 2025

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

This is going to be a weird show, as while we are just over a week away from Summerslam, but yesterday Hulk Hogan passed away. That is the kind of loss that you do not have happen very often as there are very few people close to Hogan’s level. I’m not sure what to expect tonight but it should be interesting. Let’s get to it.

We open with the roster and a bunch of legends on stage for the tribute to Hulk, with HHH talking about how big of an influence he was to everyone. They wouldn’t be here without Hogan and that is the case for a lot of wrestlers. We get the ten bell salute.

We get the video on Hogan’s career, naturally set to Real American with HHH narrating talking about how big of an influence he was on everyone. This turns into a biography of Hogan’s childhood and career, rising up through the AWA and eventually the WWF. We see some of his celebrity appearances before moving on to the big rivalries. Then it was off to WCW, with his good guy phase getting all of three seconds before we focus on the NWO.

Hogan came back to the WWF in 2002 and had one more legendary Wrestlemania match with the Rock at Wrestlemania XVIII (that’s still incredible). We jump ahead to the 2005 Hall of Fame induction and everything that he did after his career was over. He was brought back time after time and kept connecting with the fans. He passed away at 71 years old and we get one final look at his career, plus some applause from the fans. This got some time but there were all kinds of things that they didn’t touch. That’s part of the issue with someone who had such a long career, but dang this was touching.

After a break, commentary talks about Hogan and his star power.

Here is Logan Paul for a chat. He’s glad to be back in Cleveland but the reality is he made this city. He has nothing in common because he made it out and the people here didn’t. For tonight though, he’s giving back by hosting a live edition of Impaulsive. He doesn’t like Jelly Roll, who interrupts to say that he’s tired of Paul being a jerk and inspiring other kids to be jerks. Paul says at Summerslam, he gets to tag in a 6’7 300lb Scottish warrior while Randy Orton gets to tag in…Jelly Roll?

That brings Roll up to the apron, with what sounds like threats of murder. Roll talks about how he doesn’t like Paul and sees him as a punk a** b****. Cue Drew McIntyre but Roll starts singing Orton’s theme song and it’s time to even the odds. Orton punches McIntyre in the face but gets knocked outside, leaving McIntyre to knock Roll down and…not punch him. Instead Orton is back up to brawl with McIntyre, leaving Roll to slug Paul down. The big right hand is loaded up but Roll grabs a Boss Man Slam (and a decent one) to plant Paul instead. Not bad, but Paul is right about Roll not being much of a match for either villain.

Video on Andrade and Rey Fenix, who are ready to win the Tag Team Titles.

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Charlotte is here with Bliss and, begrudgingly, holding pom poms and Raquel Rodriguez is here as well. Feeling out process to start until Bliss knocks her to the floor. Rodriguez comes up but Charlotte is right there for the staredown as we take an early break. We come back with Bliss running her over with a shoulder, setting up some stomping.

The basement Blockbuster connects, with Charlotte waving the pom pom just a bit. The Sister Abigail DDT is loaded up but Rodriguez offers a distraction. A quick springboard moonsault gives Perez two but Bliss is back with a DDT. Bliss goes up but dives onto Rodriguez to save Charlotte instead of trying Twisted Bliss. Back in and Perez grabs a rollup, with a rope, for the pin at 7:20.

Rating: C+. Perez getting wins is a nice thing to see, though I’m not sure what we’re going to see with the title match. At the end of the day though, this story is doing well for Charlotte, who is coming off as much more of a human than she has been for years. Granted it helps to have her doing something new, but Bliss’ charm has helped quite a bit.

Post match Charlotte checks on Bliss, who is bleeding from the nose.

Jade Cargill is ready to win the title at Summerslam. Cargill leaves and Chelsea Green, with the Secret Hervice, comes in to say she should be getting the title shot over “Crown Stealing Cargill.” The Hervice goes off to secure the perimeter and cue Cargill behind her and the beating is on, with Cargill knocking her into the arena. And we have a referee!

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Greens

Cargill knocks her to the floor to start and we take an early break. We come back with Green posing and Cargill getting run over with some elbows to the face. A chokeslam plants Green as Alba Fyre shows up for a distraction. Green hits a Zig Zag for two but Unprettier is countered into Jaded for the pin at 5:10. Not enough shown to rate but it was pretty much destruction.

Post match the beatdown is on but Tiffany Stratton runs in for the save. The villains are cleared out and Cargill picks up the title, leading to a tug of war.

Charlotte checks on the rather bloody Alexa Bliss, saying what happened tonight can’t happen at Summerslam. They do affirm their partnership.

Classic Hogan moment: the first WWF Title win.

Here is Cody Rhodes for a chat. He starts us off by talking about wrestling losing a giant yesterday. While there are some things about him that are complicated, what isn’t complicated is Hogan’s contributions to the WWE. While Rhodes is a WWE Superstar, Hogan was the first WWE Superstar (that’s a stretch and a half) and Rhodes wants to say thank you.

However, Rhodes has something else going on and that is Summerslam, which will be about violence. The tricky thing is Rhodes doesn’t want to wrestle this John Cena. He doesn’t want to face someone who is counting the days until he is out the door. No, Rhodes wants to fight the REAL John Cena. If Rhodes is going to be the best, he needs to beat the best and that means going through one of the best of all time.

If this is Cena’s last Summerslam, Rhodes wants Cena to wrestle like it’s his first. He wants Cena saying hello to Stu the cameraman, running to the ring and bringing the hustle and loyalty. As for the respect, they can beat it out of each other. We pause for a CODY RHODES chant and a quick stand up on the ropes before Rhodes says he needs this to mean something. The only person who can make that happen is Cena, and he’ll make that happen next week. Good stuff here on both counts, as Rhodes is doing a bunch of the build on his own.

We recap Jacob Fatu getting into it with Solo Sikoa last week, setting up their cage match at Summerslam.

Fatu talks about how he loved Sikoa but now he’s going to be locked in a cage with him. That’s enough for him to come after the US Title. The Miz pops in to yell about how Fatu doesn’t know who he is, but Miz isn’t someone who is just beaten up. He’s the main character, so he’s facing Fatu tonight. Fatu isn’t impressed but Miz slaps him. Fatu says come on with it and Miz backs away.

Video on Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest. Black talks about how Priest fights to prove who he is while Black fights to prove who Priest is. Priest is ready to prove himself when they fight next week.

The Miz vs. Jacob Fatu

Miz kicks him in the face to start but gets knocked into the corner. The stomping is on and Miz is in trouble…but here are Solo Sikoa and the MFT’s. The distraction lets Miz send Fatu into the post and we take a break. We come back with Fatu crushing him in the corner and firing off some headbutts. The running Umaga Attack connects in the corner so Miz is pulled outside, only for Fatu to hit the big suicide dive. Tala Tonga charges at Fatu but gets sent into the post, followed by a superkick to Sikoa. The pop up Samoan drop finishes Miz at 7:01.

Rating: C. There was a lot going on here, but it was a good example of what Miz does best: talk a lot and then put someone over in a good way. Fatu gets to overcome some interference and pin a former WWE Champion. That’s where Miz shines, and it’s not like a loss is going to hut him in the slightest. Fatu vs. Sikoa should be a heck of a showdown, though I’m not sure I can imagine Fatu getting the title back so soon.

Post match the beatdown is on but Jimmy Uso runs in for the save with a chair. Tala shrugs off a chair shot but Fatu is back up. House is cleaned and the running Umaga Attack, with a chair, is loaded up in the corner. Tala makes the save though and Fatu is beaten down. Sikoa screams at Fatu about this being what happens when you betray him.

The Street Profits and B-Fab want the Tag Team Titles. DIY come in to say they have a plan of their own and they want the Profits to stay out of the way. Angelo Dawkins is in a Cleveland Guardians jersey so I’m on their side.

Classic Hogan Moment: Wrestlemania III against Andre.

Zelina Vega comes up to Giulia but runs into….Kiana James, Giulia’s official representation. Vega calls James “Clipboard Karen” but James has already got the title rematch set up.

Summerslam rundown, now with nights assigned.

Tag Team Titles: Andrade/Rey Fenix vs. Wyatt Sicks

The Sicks are defending and get jumped to start fast. Andrade hits Three Amigos on Gacy but Lumis is back up to take Fenix out. We take an early break and come back with Andrade hitting the running knees in the corner. Lumis is dropped onto raised knees and the Message connects….but Nikki Cross pulls the referee out for the DQ at 7:05.

Rating: C+. It was nice while it lasted, but it didn’t last very long. There is only so much you can get out of so little time with a lame ending, but the bigger issue here is that the Wyatts continue to feel beatable. That’s not exactly what they’re going with though, as they’re treated as these unstoppable monsters with the tag team division having to come together to fight them.

Post match Erick Rowan comes in for the beatdown so here are the other tag teams….who are beaten down as well. The Street Profits come in to take out the Wyatts (naturally, as the Profits were in Guardians jerseys) but Nick Aldis is sick of this. Therefore, at Summerslam, it’s Tables, Ladders And Chairs for the titles. The huge brawl stays on, with Tommaso Ciampa hitting a big dive to end the show. Makes sense and after the one they did earlier this year, it should be a heck of a fight.

Results

Roxanne Perez b. Alexa Bliss – Rollup while holding the rope

Jade Cargill b. Chelsea Green – Jaded

Jacob Fatu b. The Miz – Pop up Samoan drop

Andrade/Rey Fenix b. Wyatt Sicks via DQ when Nikki Cross interfered

