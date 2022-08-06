Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.5.22  

Smackdown

Date: August 5, 2022

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of Summerslam, unfortunately set to that song about Nashville being a crazy town.

The Bloodline arrives (with the Usos driving in what can’t be a good idea).

Pat McAfee gives us a telestrated recap of him kicking Happy Corbin low at Summerslam. We see the impact about ten times before cutting to the back, where a bunch of people are laughing at Corbin. Ricochet laughs a lot and gets a match with Corbin tonight as a result. The telestrator gag went on so long that it became funny.

Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

Corbin throws him into the corner to start but Ricochet kicks him in the face, setting up the big flip dive to the floor. Back in and Ricochet’s springboard is broken up but he’s fine enough to block Corbin’s slide under the ropes. Corbin has to dodge the apron moonsault and posts Ricochet as we take a break.

Back with Corbin holding a chinlock before hitting a backdrop for two. Ricochet fights up and hits a handspring elbow, setting up a springboard clothesline. The running shooting star press gives Ricochet two but a moonsault is countered into a torture rack neckbreaker (that was nice). A sunset flip out of the corner gives Ricochet two but Corbin is back with a heck of a Deep Six for two. Ricochet goes up but gets shoved off onto the apron, leaving Corbin to go up and stare at McAfee. The distraction lets Ricochet hit the Recoil into the shooting star press for the pin at 11:46.

Rating: C+. This was a power vs. speed match and that is going to work every time. It’s very nice to see Ricochet getting a big win as Corbin’s bad luck continues. I’m not sure where that is leading, but a motivated midcard Corbin is a nice thing to have as it fits him well. Leave him around here doing things like this and he’ll be fine.

Post match McAfee throws Ricochet a football, which Ricochet throws back. McAfee signs it and punts it into the crowd for a nice moment.

Sami Zayn knocks on Roman Reigns’ door. Post break the Usos open the door but say it’s not a good time for Reigns. They’ll text him.

We look back at Liv Morgan beating Ronda Rousey at Summerslam, albeit with some controversy.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

If Nakamura wins, he gets an Intercontinental Title shot next week. Kaiser sends him into the corner to start but Kaiser blocks a kick. Good Vibrations has Kaiser in more trouble but he grabs a tilt-a-whirl faceplant as we take a break. Back with Nakamura hitting a running knee on the apron, only to have Kinshasa broken up with an uppercut. Kaiser suplexes him down for two but has to stomp his way out of an armbar. Nakamura hits a spinning kick to the head and Kinshasa connects for the pin and the title shot at 8:46.

Rating: C. They kept this one pretty much to the point and it worked well enough. I don’t need to see the match again, but they built Kaiser up a bit by giving him a win over Nakamura so this one meant a bit more. Nakamura vs. Gunther should be a heck of a match and it can work well as Gunther’s first test.

We look back at the Viking Raiders taking out Xavier Woods.

Kofi Kingston isn’t used to being alone around here but he promises revenge on the Vikings.

Sami Zayn knocks on Roman Reigns’ door again but gets the Usos. Sami asks if he didn’t get the text because of bad reception but he is sent to the production truck to make sure Reigns’ entrance goes well.

Here is Liv Morgan, with her arm in a brace, for a chat. The fans don’t seem to like her but that is why she is here. She wants to address the elephant in the room, but we first pause for the YOU TAPPED OUT chants. Liv appreciates being called out and says the title means everything to her. It is why she got through the armbars, and yes she tapped, but only once she thought the referee counted three. Cue Sonya Deville to interrupt and mock Morgan before promising to take the title at Clash At The Castle. Why WWE felt the need to have Morgan tap out in her first title defense and then talk about it is beyond me.

Gauntlet Match

The winner gets a Smackdown Women’s Title shot at Clash at the Castle. Sonya Deville is in at #1 and Aliyah is in at #2. Deville wastes no time in taking her down for a chinlock. Aliyah fights up but gets pulled into a reverse DDT (Deville’s Advocate) for the pin at 2:16. Raquel Rodriguez is in at #3 and Deville goes right after her knee to take her down too. The chinlock goes on again but Rodriguez powers up with a side slam. The spinning Vader Bomb elbow sets up the Tejana Bomb to get rid of Deville at 4:43 (total).

Shotzi is in at #4 and we take a break. Back with Rodriguez powering out of an abdominal stretch and hitting another side slam. Another Vader Bomb elbow sets up another Tejana Bomb for the pin at 10:06 total. Xia Li is in at #5 and starts working on Rodriguez’s leg in the corner. A half crab puts Rodriguez in more trouble but she breaks out and hits a fall away slam. The spinning elbow sets up another Tejana Bomb to eliminate Li at 12:57 total.

Natalya is in at #6 and goes right after the knee, including a chop block. The legs are tied up on the mat with Natalya getting to punch Rodriguez in the head for a bonus. Somehow Rodriguez rolls through and muscles her up for two off a suplex. Natalya is right back with the Sharpshooter but a rope is grabbed. Some right hands in the corner have Rodriguez in more trouble but she Tejana Bombs her way out for the tap at 15:35 total.

Shayna Baszler is in at #7 to complete the field and we take a break. Back with Rodriguez fighting out of a leglock but getting her knee stomped to cut her off again. Rodriguez makes another comeback and tries the spinning elbow but gets caught in the Kirifuda Clutch. Rodriguez tries to flip out but Baszler rolls her up and gets the pin for the title shot at 22:05 total.

Rating: C+. Oh yeah things have changed around here and that is a good thing. Baszler is someone who seemed ready to move into the title picture years ago but she was stuck with Nia Jax for the better part of ever. This match was set up well, with Rodriguez getting the superhero push before getting caught in a rollup after surviving the holds. Nice job here, and the result is rather nice.

Sami Zayn bothers the Usos again but this time is told he’s not seeing Roman Reigns tonight. Now either get it together or lose the Bloodline shirt.

Viking Raiders vs. Jim Mulkey/Tommy Gibson

As I chuckle at the jobbers’ names, Ivar slams Erik onto Gibson (who Cole doesn’t think is any relation to Hoot). A super World’s Strongest Slam plants Mulkey and a spinebuster sets up a double pin at 1:28. Total dominance.

Post match Kofi Kingston charges the ring and beats the Vikings up with a kendo stick.

Kofi Kingston vs. Erik

Erik wastes no time in catching a kick and planting Kingston hard. Kingston gets up and hits a high crossbody for two but Erik grabs a full nelson slam onto a knee for two more. Back up and Kofi knocks him to the floor for the over the top dive but he has to avoid an Ivar kendo stick shot. Back in and Kofi rolls Erik up for the pin at 3:44.

Rating: C-. This was kind of a weird one as the Raiders have been unstoppable monsters for a few weeks and here they lose despite having a numbers advantage. There I no shame in losing to a former World Champion so it’s hardly some shocking upset, but it’s a bit of an odd way to go. The interesting thing for Kofi is that he is so associated with the New Day that it was pretty much impossible to imagine someone else coming out there to save him.

A tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Titles starts on Raw. I THOUGHT IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE BETTER NOW!!!

Video on Gunther.

Here is the Bloodline (minus the recovering Paul Heyman) for a chat. After getting his acknowledgment, Reigns talks about how he respects Brock Lesnar but Lesnar put Paul Heyman in the hospital (yes hospital). Cue Drew McIntyre who says he’s ready to fight Reigns right now….but then everything goes black and white. A woman appears in the entrance and Karrion Kross returns to take out McIntyre. The woman, Scarlett, brings her hourglass to the ring and Kross stares at Reigns to end the show. Kross is pretty polarizing, but leather jacket/hair Kross instead of whatever the old Raw version was could work.

Results

Ricochet b. Happy Corbin – Shooting star press

Shinsuke Nakamura b. Ludwig Kaiser – Kinshasa

Shayna Baszler won a gauntlet match last eliminating Raquel Rodriguez

Viking Raiders b. Jim Mulkey/Tommy Gibson – Double pin

Kofi Kingston b. Erik – Rollup

