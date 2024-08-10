Hall’s Smackdown Review – 8.9.24  

Smackdown

Date: August 9, 2024

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

We’re done with Summerslam and that means we are in for the Smackdown return of Roman Reigns, who showed up at the end of the show and took out Solo Sikoa. That should be the start of the Bloodline Civil War and there is a good chance it will be the top story around here for a long time. Other than that, Bash In Berlin is just over three weeks away and we’re going to need a card. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Summerslam main event, with Cody Rhodes defeating Solo Sikoa with an assist from the returning Roman Reigns. That was an amazing reaction when Reigns showed up because you knew it was a huge deal.

Here is Rhodes to get things going. He gets straight to the point by saying he doesn’t want to dwell on the past because it’s all about the future. Rhodes has been thinking about who he wants to defend the title against at Bash In Berlin…and here is the Bloodline to interrupt (minus Jacob Fatu and with Tonga Loa’s eye patch on the opposite eye than last week for some reason). Sikoa blames Roman Reigns for the loss at Summerslam and wants another shot at the title.

Rhodes says Sikoa couldn’t get the job done and got Jacob Fatu hurt on top of that, so no chance is he getting another shot. Cue Kevin Owens with a pair of chairs to send the Bloodline running. Owens goes to leave but Rhodes wants to talk to him. Rhodes was going to give Owens the title shot, but Owens says he doesn’t have the win/loss record to warrant that shot. That doesn’t work for Rhodes, who is going to talk to Nick Aldis about the match because Owens deserves it. That’s fine enough for a one off World Title match.

The Street Profits want the Tag Team Titles back. And the smoke.

A-Town Down Under vs. Street Profits

This is a qualifying match for some kind of a #1 contenders match and B-Fab is here with the Profits. Dawkins gets jumped in the wrong corner to start and Waller sends Ford into the barricade on the floor. Back up and Dawkins unloads on Theory in the corner, only to get sent outside as well. Theory goes to yell at B-Fab and gets dropped by a flipping Ford dive as we take a break.

We come back with Theory hitting his rolling dropkick and not seeming pleased by Waller tagging himself in. That’s broken up and the diving tag brings in Ford to pick the pace way up. A flapjack gets two on Waller, who avoids a frog splash and clotheslines Ford into the corner. Ford superkicks Waller on the floor, setting up Dawkins’ Pounce over the barricade. Back in and the Doomsday Blockbuster finishes Theory at 7:13.

Rating: C+. It was a completely acceptable match and that’s all it needed to be, as the Profits could make for a good set of first victims for the Bloodline’s title reign. The Profits haven’t been doing as much lately but with Bobby Lashley gone, they might be able to get back to what made them work in the first place. The division still needs some fresh blood though, as it still feels like the same teams are always around.

Nick Aldis is with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, with Owens still not wanting the title shot. Aldis is going to talk to Roman Reigns about the title match, which doesn’t sit well with Owens. He goes on a rant about how Reigns doesn’t deserve it, which is enough for Aldis to give Owens the title shot.

We look at Nia Jax beating Bayley to win the Smackdown Women’s Title.

Tiffany Stratton is planning Jax’s championship celebration. Pretty Deadly comes in to ask if she can plan the celebration for when they win the Tag Team Titles. Stratton doesn’t have time for this but here are Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to interrupt her. Green doesn’t like Stratton’s outfit but Stratton says Green must have a ladder to fall off of. Outfit insults ensue.

We look at Blair Davenport costing Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill the Women’s Tag Team Titles last week.

Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

Bianca Belair and Isla Dawn are here too. Fyre can’t get very far with a waistlock to start and a sunset flip attempt is easily blocked as well. A springboard tornado DDT works a bit better and Fyre grabs a Black Widow of all things. Cargill muscles her way out and Jaded finises Fyre at 2:02.

Post match Blair Davenport comes in for the 3-2 beatdown but Naomi makes the save.

We look back at LA Knight winning the US Title at Summerslam.

Here is Knight, with new music, for a chat. The fans are rather pleased to see him and Knight seems rather pleased with their pleasure. Knight has been asked if it felt sweet to beat Logan Paul in his hometown, which gives him a YOU DESERVE IT chant. Beating Paul in his hometown didn’t matter, but you can call him champ, YEAH. He can’t stop being the US Champion but here is Santos Escobar, with Legado del Fantasma, to cut him off.

Fans: “YOU SUCK!” Escobar: “No you suck. And you suck sir.” Escobar doesn’t buy him as a champion and it is just an opening act to Escobar’s reign with that title. Knight says he didn’t hear a word of that because everyone in Tulsa was telling Escobar that he sucks. Escobar getting a shot is fine, but he has to win this (scheduled) #1 contenders match first.

Giovanni Vinci is coming to Smackdown and looks to be the version he was back on NXT (living the rich life etc).

Santos Escobar vs. Andrade

For a future US Title shot and Legado del Fantasma is here with Escobar. We’re joined in progress with Andrade flipping over him and hitting a clothesline. Legado gets in a cheap shot though, allowing Escobar to nail a jumping knee for two. Cue Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin to cut Legado off though, with Escobar taking Andrade outside and sending him into the post. Back in and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker sets up an armbar on Andrade. They go up top and fight over a superplex until Andrade settles for a sunset bomb to send us to a break.

Back with Andrade hitting a running forearm to put Escobar down. A moonsault to the floor takes Escobar down again and a high crossbody gives Andrade two. Three Amigos give Andrade two more and they go up top for a slugout. Escobar’s super poisonrana gets two but Escobar knocks him down and hits the double moonsault for the same. Cue Carmelo Hayes for a distraction, though Andrade hits the spinning elbow for two anyway. Back up and Hayes pulls Escobar out of the corner to avoid the double knees, allowing Escobar to roll him up with tights for the pin at 11:48.

Rating: B-. I was getting into this and they did a nice job by having the first false finish with Hayes getting involved. Escobar getting the title shot makes sense as he has a history with Knight, but it’s nice to see him having to win a match instead of just having it handed to him. That being said, Andrade had been getting some momentum in recent weeks and the loss here kills a good bit of that off.

We look at the Bloodline beating DIY to win the Tag Team Titles.

DIY is ready to become #1 contenders to get their titles back.

Tribute video to Kevin Sullivan.

A-Town Down Under yell at Nick Aldis and get Waller a match against Kevin Owens next week.

DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

#1 contenders qualifying match. Wilson takes Gargano into the corner to start and it’s already time for a standoff. DIY sends them outside but the dives are cut off. The posing is broken up though and we take an early break. Back with Gargano avoiding a charge in the corner, allowing the tag off to Ciampa. A double powerbomb gets two on Prince but the Shatter Machine is broken up as everything breaks down. Wilson elbows Ciampa in the face but Gargano’s slingshot spear cuts off Spilled Milk. The Shatter Machine into Meet In The Middle finishes Prince at 7:10.

Rating: C+. Again there is only so much that can be done when you have a break in the middle of a seven minute match, but at least the right team won. DIY should still be in the title picture as the former champions, though I’m not sure I see the need for them to get another title shot after the beating they took. At the same time, DIY could use a win of any kind sooner than later. If nothing else, the musical needs the attention.

Solo Sikoa is told someone isn’t here.

Here is the Bloodline for a chat. Solo Sikoa requests acknowledgments and reminds us that he is the Tribal Chief now. If Roman Reigns wants the leis back, come get them. Cue Reigns, who wastes no time in taking out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Reigns gets in the ring for the showdown with Sikoa and the brawl is on with the Superman Punch dropping Sikoa. Reigns retrieves the leis but the Tongans jump him, only to have Reigns fight back. Sikoa gets away with the leis before Reigns spears Tama through the barricade and chairs Loa down to end the show.

Reigns being around makes anything feel important but this beatdown showed that Jacob Fatu is really necessary. With Reigns running through the Tonga’s in short order, Sikoa is going to need his big monster to give Reigns a real problem on the way to the showdown with Reigns.

Results

Street Profits b. A-Town Down Under – Doomsday Blockbuster to Theory

Jade Cargill b. Alba Fyre – Jaded

Santos Escobar b. Andrade – Rollup with tights

DIY b. Pretty Deadly – Meet In The Middle to Prince

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.