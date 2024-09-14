Hall’s Smackdown Review – 9.13.24  

Smackdown

Date: September 13, 2024

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

It’s back to USA as the FOX run has ended after five years. The new era is starting with a bang too as Cody Rhodes is defending the Smackdown World Title against Solo Sikoa in a cage. That should be more than big enough but now we get to see where things are going for Bad Blood as well. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence, complete with new theme song and logo.

Here is HHH to say it felt like yesterday when he was main eventing the first episode of this show against the Rock. Now it’s 25 years later and we’re starting big.

The cage is lowered.

We recap Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa. Rhodes retained the title at Summerslam with an assist from the returning Roman Reigns. Now Sikoa wants a rematch and it’s inside a cage to keep things interesting.

Smackdown World Title: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Rhodes is defending inside a cage. Sikoa knocks him into the corner to start and hits an elbow early on. A bulldog doesn’t do much to Sikoa but ramming him into the cage a few times does. Sikoa is right back with a backdrop into the cage and a splash against it makes things worse. There’s the running hip attack to drive the back of Rhodes’ head into the cage and the front of his head is busted open.

Sikoa misses the running headbutt in the Tree of Woe but he’s fine enough to send Rhodes into the cage again. A toss powerbomb sends Rhodes into the cage as this is mostly dominance so far. Rhodes manages a quick Cody Cutter and they fight to the top, with Rhodes slamming him into the cage. They both go up to the top of the cage, with Sikoa getting a rather scary looking superplex to bring Rhodes back down.

A pair of Spinning Solos gives Sikoa two but the Samoan Spike is blocked. Rhodes hits a quick Cody Cutter for two and they’re both down again. Sikoa is back up to send him into the corner for the running Umaga Attack and a Samoan drop. Sikoa actually goes up and a Superfly Splash gets two.

Another Umaga Attack connects but Rhodes flips over him and Cross Rhodes gives Rhodes two of his own. With Sikoa down, Rhodes goes up and hits a high crossbody for a rather near fall. Rhodes goes for the door but gets is slammed onto his head to give Sikoa an opening. The Samoan Spike is blocked though and another Cross Rhodes retains the title at 16:20.

Rating: B+. This was a heck of a match and probably Sikoa’s best match ever. The title didn’t exactly feel like it was in jeopardy for the most part but what mattered was Rhodes had to work for the win. It felt like a big fight for Rhodes and could have been a pay per view title match on one of the lower level shows. That’s a great way to start the new run on USA and it was a rather solid performance from both guys.

Post match the Bloodline runs in and the big beatdown is on, with Jacob Fatu hitting the triple moonsault. Fatu goes up top….and Roman Reigns is back. Reigns locks himself in the cage and cleans house, even shrugging off Sikoa’s comeback. Reigns has the big staredown with Fatu, who is ready to fight, but Sikoa pulls him out. The Tonga’s come back up and beat on Reigns but Rhodes makes the save. Reigns slowly turns to look at Rhodes, seemingly thanking him without actually saying or doing anything.

Post break Nick Aldis says everyone has been sequestered in their dressing rooms but Solo Sikoa has an offer for a match, which Aldis doesn’t know just yet.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Chelsea Green is here with Niven. Michin slugs away to start and sends Niven outside, where a big dive can connect. With Niven down, Michin kendo sticks Green and, after shrugging off Niven’s shot back inside, hits a belly to back superplex. Eat Defeat ends Niven at 2:02.

Post match Green and Niven lay Michin out, including the Unpretty-Her onto a trashcan.

We look at some classic Smackdown moments over the years.

Rob Van Dam, Vickie Guerrero and Gunther/Ludwig Kaiser are here.

Kevin Owens/??? vs. A-Town Down Under

Owens’ partner is…..a bald guy that no one recognizes. Owens admits that the guy isn’t his first choice but his original partner had travel issues, so this is (after a whisper from the partner) Ricky! Hold on though as a production member comes over to say Owens’ partner is here. That means a Stunner to Ricky and we have a substitute.

Kevin Owens/Randy Orton vs. A-Town Down Under

It was going to be him or Sami Zayn. Owens hammers on Waller to start but they quickly head outside, where Owens is dropped onto the announcers’ table. Waller mocks Orton’s pose, which Cole says is not a good move for his career. We take a break and come back with Owens hitting a clothesline but Waller breaks up the tag attempt. Waller loads up a superplex and Graves points out that THIS NEVER WORKS.

Owens knocks Waller down and then does the same to Theory, setting up the Swanton. Waller pulls Orton down though and the tag is delayed again. Owens fights out of the corner though and rolls outside, then runs around the ring and slides back in right in front of Orton (that was brilliant) for the tag. Everything breaks down and the villains are dropped onto the announcers’ table. Stereo hanging DDTs set up an RKO and Stunner to give Orton the pin on Waller at 9:20.

Rating: C+. There wasn’t much in the way of drama about who was winning here and that is not a bad thing. It’s ok to have a match where you can just see the bigger stars beat up the goofy villains and that is what happened here. Owens rolling over to the corner was a smart spot and I liked this well enough, though it’s time for Owens to move on to something new.

Post match, Orton says “Sorry Ricky!”.

Nick Aldis has a contract in hand for a tag match at Bad Blood: Solo Sikoa/Jacob Fatu vs. Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns. Sikoa and Fatu have already signed the contract (which Aldis points out they haven’t read) but Rhodes comes in to say he’s done with the Bloodline, making it Reigns’ problem alone. He won’t be signing the contract and walks away. Aldis has to talk to Reigns.

More classic moments, set to a different Smackdown theme.

Booker T., Queen Sharmell, Sheamus and Michael Hayes are here.

Here is Nia Jax for a chat. She talks about her dominant year since her return and now it’s time for her do annihilate someone else at Bad Blood. While she doesn’t know her opponent, she’s ready to beat anyone. Cue Bayley to say Jax has had a better year than her return, but it wasn’t like she had a hard bar to clear. Bayley wants her rematch but Jax says she doesn’t need a posse like Damage CTRL. Bayley asks why Tiffany Stratton is always around and wonders who owes whom what.

Cue Stratton, who doesn’t like what Bayley is saying. Bayley points out that she beat Stratton last week, with Stratton saying it was Jax’s fault. That doesn’t work for Jax, but Naomi comes out to even the odds a bit. Naomi wants the title shot too, so Jax suggests a tag match next week for the title shot. But if Jax and Stratton win, whoever takes the loss is gone from Smackdown permanently. That’s a big stipulation and enough of a twist to keep things from feeling stale.

Roman Reigns has an answer about the tag match and will address things after the next match.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

They’re 2-2 in their first four matches and Hayes jumps him before the bell. The beatdown is on as we officially start but Andrade takes it to the floor for a moonsault. A big boot drops Hayes and they fight onto the barricade, where Andrade hits a jumping reverse Spanish Fly for the big crash. Thankfully they both seem ok as we take a break. Back with Hayes hitting the First 48 but Andrade hits the spinning back elbow for two and they’re both down again.

The double jump moonsault only hits knees but Nothing But Net misses. Instead Andrade is back with a Canadian Destroyer to send Hayes into the corner. The running knees in the corner connect but Hayes avoids a split legged moonsault. Hayes puts him on top for a kick to the head but gets reversed into the super swinging double underhook neckbreaker for the pin at 9:52.

Rating: B. Good stuff here, as has been the case with the entire series. Odds are this sets up Andrade as the news challenger to the US Title and that’s what it should be. They have had a competition now and one of them has won the series, at least in theory. It was a positive for both of them here and that is always nice to see.

Post match LA Knight comes out and says Nick Aldis has names Andrade the next challenger to the US Title, with the title match coming next week.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are ready for all comers. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton come in to say that Naomi needs to keep her nose out of things, with Jax reminding the champs that she beat both of them on the way to becoming Queen Of The Ring. Belair and Cargill are not impressed.

Here is Roman Reigns to respond to the challenge. With Nick Aldis joining him, Reigns takes the mic and says he doesn’t change. Aldis doesn’t need Aldis or a contract, because this is family business. He doesn’t need a partner, and especially not Cody Rhodes. No matter what he has, he is still the Tribal Chief and the ONLY Tribal Chief and this is still his show and WWE.

Cue a rather serious Cody Rhodes (he doesn’t even do the WHOA) to say it WAS Reigns’ WWE. It hasn’t been since Wrestlemania, which is enough to make the both drop their mic’s. Cue Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for a distraction, allowing the Tonga’s to jumps them from behind. Reigns and Rhodes fight them off and Reigns signs the contract, with Rhodes doing so as well. That’s certainly a Smackdown main event for the show and I like it a lot better than another middle of the road title defense.

We actually get some credits (ok two of them) to end the show.

