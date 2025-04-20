Hall’s Super X Grand Prix Championship Wrestling Luchamania 2 Review  

Luchamania 2

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Neonopolis, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: TMD, Joe Dombrowski

This is from Super X Grand Prix Championship Wrestling in case you need quite the mouthful of a promotion. As you can probably guess, this is going to be a lucha themed show and that could go in a variety of ways. Hopefully we have some good quality here because these things can go nuts in a hurry. Let’s get to it.

We open fast with Juventud Guerrera getting in a fight with Gringo Loco. Apparently their singles match will be merged into a tag match with Jack Cartwheel and Super Crazy, who were scheduled for a singles match of their own. Running an angle at the start of a show is kind of a weird way to go.

Speaking of weird, we go with a split screen of commentary and the empty ring.

The ring announcer polls the fans on the new main event and gets a special cheer for the nonfunctional microphone.

We then stall for a good while as we wait on the opening match, with commentary making Monday Nitro jokes.

Mondo Avion/BackSeat Boyz vs. Team FSW

The latter would be Dahmir Morningstar/Jimmy Jack/Phil Godfrey. Jack, who appears to be a country boy, atomic drops Avion to start and it’s quickly off to Morningstar, who gets taken into the corner. JP Grayson comes in with a middle rope shot to the ribs but Morningstar hits a quick dropkick for two. The rather big Godfrey comes in for a backdrop but it’s off to Tommy Grayson to stomp away.

We pause for Godfrey’s headstand so Tommy strikes away, only to get caught with a fall away slam. It’s back to Jack vs. Avion with the latter hitting a dropkick to take over. JP comes back in to stomp away in the corner but Jack suplexes both Graysons. The tag brings in Morningstar to pick up the pace and strike away, only to be sent shoulder first into the post. Tommy hits a basement dropkick to drop Morningstar and a Paisan Elbow into a legdrop gets two.

We hit the chinlock for a bit, followed by a modified Vader Bomb out of the corner for two more. A triple kick in the corner gets another near fall but Morningstar finally gets in a high crossbody for a needed breather. Godfrey comes in to clean house, including a side slam. JP cuts him off with a missile dropkick and a double lifting slam plants Jack. Avion’s top rope splash is enough for the pin at 13:57.

Rating: B-. Fairly by the numbers but still effective six man here, with enough high flying to make it feel like the traditional lucha match. It was a fun way to get the show going and the fans seemed into it so they were going well to start here. The Boyz were a good heel team, with Avion not really feeling that different from his partners. Jack and Godfrey aren’t your traditionally sized lucha guys, but they were fine in what they were doing.

Commentary talks for a good while between matches. I’m not sure if this is planned or some sort of delay but how can you not have your second match ready? This isn’t exactly a major show so you can’t have your wrestlers set to go? The entrances for the second match start about fifteen minutes after the previous match ended. That’s pretty much fifteen minutes of dead air and that’s not a good idea at all.

El Mexikal vs. Aztek King vs. Norman Harras vs. Vaquero Fantasma

Commentary has been turned WAY down, to the point where it’s almost just a whisper. Fantasma rolls across the ring to start and they all stare at each other a bit. Some dropkicks leave Fantasma and Mexikal in the ring, where they pose instead of fighting. An exchange of armdrags send both of them down and that’s up for a standoff. Fantasma dives over the top onto Harras before King and Mexikal get back inside.

A spinning faceplant puts Mexikal down but Fantasma is back in with a crossbody. Harras seems to miss a shot to Fantasma, who reverses a suplex into a rollup for two. Back up and Harras plants Fantasma for two before kicking him outside. King comes back in with a clothesline, followed by a big dive out to the floor. Mexikal and Fantasma get back inside to trade running shots in the corner until Fantasma gets two off a rollup. Mexikal kicks Fantasma in the head and hits a corkscrew shooting star press for the pin at 7:34.

Rating: C+. This was the usual all over the place match, albeit without as many high spots. Instead it was four guys running around and doing their thing, with Harras being a bit less high flying than the others. That’s a perfectly fine thing to see and more what you might have expected from a show like this one.

And now, more stalling between matches. Thankfully they trim it down here to only about nine minutes.

Arkangel Divino vs. Ultimo Maldito

We do get some graphics here, which is nice as fans might not be familiar with these guys. Maldito flips him off rather than shake hands before being backed into the corner. That doesn’t last long so Divino shoulders him down and hits a running hurricanrana. Maldito rolls outside so Divino takes him down with a big running flip dive. Back in and a basement superkick gives Divino two and a Lethal Injection connects for the same. Maldito comes back with a discus lariat for two and they head outside, with Divino getting chopped up against the post.

Back in and something like a dropkick version of Shattered Dreams gives Maldito another near fall. Divino is back with a Code Red for two more and a superkick connects, setting off an exchange of strikes to the face. A Canadian Destroyer plants Maldito again and we get a double down. An armdrag sends Maldito outside and Divino hits a moonsault to take him out again. Back in and Divino’s moonsault hits raised boots, followed by a bottom rope moonsault for two. A super hurricanrana gives Divino the pin at 8:28.

Rating: B-. Nice enough match here as they aren’t hiding that this is a basic good vs. evil match. As usual, it’s a good sign when you have a match where you can tell what is going on despite not being familiar with the wrestlers. They were working a basic match but did it fairly well, which I’ll definitely take over screwing up a bunch of stuff.

Respect is shown post match. That’s a nice Maldito.

The time between the matches is cut way down here, making it feel almost normal.

Rey Horus vs. Laredo Kid

Kid won’t shake hands to start and tells the fans to shut up. Horus gets knocked into the corner to start and a flip dive connects. Back up and a big slap rocks Horus again before Kid gets to rain down right hands in the corner. Horus fights up and snaps off a hurricanrana to the floor, setting up the required big dive. Back in and Kid kicks him down for two more, complaining about the count in the process. Horus grabs a standing Spanish Fly for two but Kid might kick him low. A Michinoku Driver gives Kid two but Horus is right back with a Code Red into a rollup for the pin at 6:45.

Rating: C+. Another perfectly watchable match here but they can’t have two of the better stars on the show go a few more minutes? They were just getting going and then it was time to wrap it up in less than seven minutes. I’m not sure why these matches are going so short but it’s not helping what could be some good matches.

And now, more stalling, with commentary talking about a Ric Flair cosplayer to fill time. Eventually they talk about the main event, but we’re pushing twenty minutes between the end of the match and the start of the entrances of the main event. That’s insane.

Juventud Guerrera/Super Crazy vs. Gringo Loco/Jack Cartwheel

The brawl is on to start and it’s Cartwheel and Guerrera (who is in great shape) in the ring. Cartwheel takes him into the corner but Guerrera fights out as the other two come in. Loco and Cartwheel collide so Cartwheel grabs the referee to hide. That doesn’t work overly well but Cartwheel is back up with a handspring elbow to Crazy in the corner.

An assisted moonsault gets two on Crazy and Loco’s Swanton gets the same. Crazy fights up for a knockdown and it’s off to Guerrera to pick up the pace. The Juvy Driver hits Cartwheel for two but Loco is back up. Cartwheel misses a dive off the top though and gets caught with another Juvy Driver for the pin at 7:01.

Rating: C+. The biggest surprise here was Guerrera being in crazy good shape. You have Crazy who is huge compared to his ECW days but Guerrera didn’t look that good twenty years ago. The match was a pretty standard story and that’s not a bad way to go, with Guerrera looking good in his comeback for the win. Cartwheel taking the pin was a bit weird, but it could have been a lot worse.

Results

Mondo Avion/BackSeat Boyz b. Team FSW – Top rope splash to Jack

El Mexikal b. Aztek King, Norman Harras and Vaquero Fantasma – Corkscrew shooting star press to Fantasma

Arkangel Divino b. Ultimo Maldito – Super hurricanrana

Rey Horus b. Laredo Kid – Code Red

Juventud Guerrera/Super Crazy b. Gringo Loco/Jack Cartwheel – Juvy Driver to Cartwheel

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.