Hall’s Supercard Of Honor 2025 Review  

Supercard Of Honor 2025

Date: July 11, 2025

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

It’s time for the first major show of the year and that means we have a few big matches already set. In this case, we have Bandido defending the World Title against Konosuke Takeshita in what should be a heck of a showdown. Other than that, there are some matches being added today so some of this will be a surprise. Let’s get to it.

We run down the card.

Zero Hour: Blake Christian vs. Jay Lethal

Lee Johnson is here with Christian. Lethal goes after him to start but Christian flips to his feet for a strut. After some applauding, Lethal flips away as well and gets in a strut of his own. Lethal can’t get a Figure Four so Johnson offers a distraction, earning himself a suicide dive. Christian hits a suicide dive of his own before starting to work on the arm. Back in and Christian’s strutting Old School is broken up and the Lethal Combination brings him down.

Lethal goes for the leg and grabs a Figure Four, sending Christian straight to the ropes. The Lethal Injection is blocked and Christian is back with a running Spanish Fly. A Swanton misses and banged up the knee again, allowing Lethal to kick the leg out. Something like a reverse powerbomb plants Christian but Johnson offers another distraction. Christian’s bad leg is fine enough to run the ropes for something like a superplex into the Vanilla Choke for the tap at 8:10.

Rating: C. I guess we really are going with Christian as a thing, which isn’t exactly the most thrilling way to go. At the end of the day, Christian is one of a bunch of guys in the midcard on both rosters and that isn’t going to give me much of a reason to believe he’ll pull it off. At least they’re trying and he’s different enough though so it’s worth a try, in theory.

We recap the Dark Order vs. the Frat House, who have been feuding for a few weeks now, with the Order making them pay a big bar tap. It’s a match with an actual story and that’s better than nothing.

Zero Hour: Dark Order vs. Frat House

The Order beats up the pledges on the way to the ring and then jump the Frat House to start fast. The Frat House is knocked outside and Reynolds is backdropped onto the pile. Back in and Garrison starts to take over on Reynolds, followed by some running boots in the corner for two. Stomping in the corner and a slam get two more but Reynolds backflips out of a double belly to back suplex.

A DDT allows the tag off to Uno so house can be cleaned as everything breaks down. Uno gets spinebustered into a 450 for two but he neckbreakers his way out of trouble. The tag brings in Silver for the triple flipping slam, only for Jacked Jameson to break up the pin. Jameson is ejected but Preston Vance gets in a shot with the paddle. Cue Negative One for a distraction though, allowing the Order to fight up. Uno’s discus lariat finishes Vance off at 10:29.

Rating: C+. This is the definition of a goofy, give the fans something fun match and that’s not a bad thing on a Kickoff show. Let the annoying team lose a match, with the glorified mascot costing them the fall. It’s a fine way to go and nothing was overly bad, so call this a perfectly acceptable offering.

Taya Valkyrie, Johnny TV and the MxM Collection are here, with TV wanting the Collection to receive a welcome back from Japan. They even got Ribera jackets! They also have their own fragrance called SEED (“Let it grow inside you!”). And that’s that.

Zero Hour: Lady Frost vs. Diamante

Diamante shakes her hand to start and then hits a forearm to the face to start fast. They forearm it out and Frost flips over her a few times, only to have a cartwheel cut off. The shoulders in the corner have Frost in more trouble and Diamante stomps her down. An elbow drop gives Diamante two but Frost fights back up. A twisting high crossbody gives Frost two and she flips into a slam to plant Diamante again. Diamante is able to catch her going up though and a hanging Cross Rhodes out of the corner finishes Frost at 5:57.

Rating: C. This was another match that didn’t really need to be on the show and was added with no story. That doesn’t make for the best offering but it’s the kind of thing that Ring Of Honor tends to do. Diamante has had flashes of being impressive, but it isn’t going to matter if there is no followup. That is where Ring Of Honor tends to falter, as there is every chance that Diamante won’t be featured anytime soon.

Zero Hour: Von Erichs vs. Premiere Athletes

Nese punches away at Marshall to start, earning himself a slam and elbow drop. Ross comes in to grind away with a headlock on Daivari but Nese sneaks in for a cheap shot from behind. A suplex gets Ross out of trouble but Mark Sterling offers a distraction, meaning the referee doesn’t see the tag. Ross’ rollup gets a VERY delayed two as the referee is trying to gets Marshall back on the apron.

Marshall gets knocked off the apron again to break up another tag attempt but the Magic Carpet Splash misses. Back up and the tag goes through a few seconds later, allowing Marshall to come in and clean house. Nese’s super hurricanrana brings Marshall down so Daivari gets an actual carpet out. The Magic Carpet Splash (with CARPET) gets two, leaving Nese to walk into a pop up spinebuster for two. Ross Claws Sterling and the moonsault gives Marshall the pin on Nese at 8:40.

Rating: C. If there is some appeal to the Von Erichs, I’m not seeing it. They’re as generic of a tag team as you could get, with their only appeal seemingly being their famous relatives. They’re a perfectly mediocre team, so of course they’re approaching a year as two thirds of the Six Man Tag Team Champions. Just find someone more interesting. That shouldn’t be too difficult.

And now, the show proper.

The opening video looks at how this is the wild west, with a focus on the bigger matches.

Hechicero vs. Michael Oku

Rocky Romero and Amira are here too. They shove each other in the face to start until Oku takes him down for a headlock. That’s reversed into Hechicero’s headlock takeover but they wrestle up to another standoff. Oku hits a dropkick but Hechicero pulls him into a choke to slow Oku down again. Hechicero starts cranking on the arm, including a spinning hammerlock slam for two.

Back up and Oku slugs away, setting up a running clothesline and DDT for two. They both miss running dropkicks in the ropes though and they crash down at the same time. Hechicero is sent to the apron but he comes up choking anyway. Oku knocks him out to the floor though, followed by a frog splash high crossbody for two back inside. The half crab sends Hechicero over to the ropes and he pulls Oku into a nasty looking leglock. With that broken up, Hechicero grabs a running headscissor driver for the pin at 11:29.

Rating: B. This was the technical off that is going to be at least somewhat entertaining just about every time. Hechicero can wrestle that style as well as anyone in the world and Oku was more than hanging with him. Good opener here, and it would have been even get more than “these two are both technical wrestlers.

Atlantic Jr. vs. AR Fox vs. Adam Priest vs. Lee Johnson

The winner gets $50,000. Priest is sent outside to start fast, allowing For to give him a big dive. That leaves Fox to send Atlantis to the apron, followed by the big dive to the floor. Fox’s step up moonsault takes Priest out again but Priest cuts off another flip back inside. Johnson is back in with a basement lariat to Atlantis, who makes Johnson DDT Priest.

Back up and Priest pulls Atlantis to the floor to keep up the beating, only for Fox to be back up with a running dive. Priest DDTs Atlantis but Fox grabs a swinging neckbreaker to put Priest down. Everyone gets a breather so a bunch of them go up top. Fox gets dropped onto the turnbuckle, leaving Johnson to hit a frog splash. Priest makes the save but Fox catches him with a slingshot Canadian Destroyer for the pin at 9:15.

Rating: B-. Take four fast paced wrestlers and let them run around as fast as they can until someone gets a pin. The match isn’t likely to have any kind of long term impact but it’s a fun way to get the crowd into things. Fox specializes in this kind of match and that was the case again here, with Priest looking good in defeat.

We recap Blue Panther challenging Lee Moriarty for the Pure Wrestling Title. Panther beat him in a non-title match in Mexico so it’s time for the more important rematch.

Pure Wrestling Title: Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

Panther is challenging under Pure Rules and takes Moriarty to the mat by the leg to start. They trade some arm cranking until Moriarty gets a leglock. That’s reversed into a Fujiwara armbar (how Panther beat him in Mexico), sending Moriarty to the ropes for his first break. Moriarty starts back on the arm until Panther lifts him up into an inverted Gory Stretch. That’s escaped as well and Moriarty grabs an abdominal stretch, which doesn’t last long.

Instead Moriarty pulls him into a reverse cross armbreaker, sending Panther over for his first break. Panther is right back up with a Figure Four, meaning Moriarty uses his second break. A running clothesline gives Panther two but Moriarty is back up with a springboard forearm for the same. Moriarty cranks on the arm and Panther uses his second break as well.

A pair of suicide dives drive Panther into the barricade but Moriarty isn’t interested in trying for a third. Instead he grabs the Border City Stretch, which is enough for the third rope break. Moriarty is rather pleased but Panther knocks him to the floor for a flip dive off the apron. Back in and Moriarty catches him on top for a superplex. Moriarty grabs an ankle lock and then an STF in the ropes to make Panther tap at 13:18.

Rating: B. The big deal here is that Moriarty is now the longest reigning Pure Wrestling Champion of all time, though going so long between title defenses probably made that easier. The match was rather good, especially when you consider that Panther is in his mid 60s, though the title still doesn’t feel overly important. Moriarty needs some more competition for the title, but it isn’t like there is a story to the title matches most of the time.

We recap the Tag Team Title match, with the Infantry challenging the Sons Of Texas. The Infantry earned the shot then insulted the champions so here we are.

Tag Team Titles: Infantry vs. Sons Of Texas

The Sons are defending and Trish Adora is here with the Infantry. Hold on though as we get a vignette of Sammy Guevara flying, but Dustin Rhodes wants him to be serious. Then Guevara gets him to dress like the Green Lantern and Rhodes looks like he wants to die. It’s a brawl at the bell with Rhodes and Bravo heading to the floor. All four get back inside but Adora breaks up a double Shattered Dreams.

Everything breaks down again and the champs hit running dives to the floor, setting up the double pose back inside. Back in and Guevara dropkicks Dean, allowing for some bowing. Bravo trips Guevara to the floor though as one fan in the front row insists on standing up. Guevara is put in a fireman’s carry for a face first ram into the post and it’s time to start taking turns on him in the corner.

The chinlock goes on to keep Guevara down but he’s right back up with some chops in the corner. A slingshot cutter gives Bravo two and Rhodes is knocked off the apron to avoid a quick tag. As tends to be the case, the tag goes through shortly thereafter and Rhodes gets to come in and clean house. Cross Rhodes gets two on Dean as Guevara and Bravo fight out to the floor.

Shattered Dreams hits Dean but Shane Taylor pops up for a belt shot to Rhodes. A very delayed cover gets two and the bloody Rhodes is back up for a Canadian Destroyer. Guevara hits a huge springboard moonsault to the floor to take Taylor out, followed by the Final Reckoning to Bravo. Guevara adds the Swanton to retain the titles at 15:03.

Rating: B-. As usual, the match was fine but it’s not like there is any reason to get interested in the Sons Of Texas. They’re coming up on a year as champions and while I’m sure that’s supposed to be interesting, it continues to be Rhodes getting a rather insane push all things considered. Just give us more of a division and more interesting champions. That shouldn’t be asking too much.

Post match the Infantry jumps the champs, with Anthony Ogogo coming in to…not hit Rhodes, as the Von Erichs run in for the save. Rhodes issues the challenge for an eight man tag tomorrow at All In. Note that the Six Man Champions, who have been champions since last July with three title defenses and have not defended their belts since April, will be in action together, but not in a title match.

We recap Nick Wayne vs. Titan for the TV Title. Titan went to a draw in their Proving Ground match so it’s time for the title to be on the line.

TV Title: Titan vs. Nick Wayne

Nick, with Mother Wayne, is defending. Titan jumps him with a running dropkick in the corner but Wayne is right back with a dragon screw legwhip over the ropes to slow him down. They go to the floor for another dragon screw legwhip and Titan is in early trouble. A leglock sends Titan over to the ropes but he’s able to keep his mask on in the corner. The figure four sends Titan to the ropes again as the fans sound like they’re chanting HAPPY BIRTHDAY (apparently Wayne’s birthday was yesterday, so the fans are nice but a bit tardy).

Titan is able to get back up with a running dropkick to send Wayne outside, where a dive takes him down again. They get back to the apron and chop it out, with Titan knocking him down and hitting a top rope double stomp. The knee is too banged up though and they need a breather on the ramp. Back in and the Figure Four has Titan in trouble again, only for him to make the ropes again. Titan gets up and rapid fire strikes away to leave them both down.

A springboard tornado DDT plants Wayne again and he bails to the floor. The bad knee is enough for Titan to hit a running flip dive, followed by a top rope double stomp back inside. Mother Wayne puts the foot on the rope but gets caught, which is enough for the ejection. Titan grabs something like a Muta Lock, sending Wayne over to the ropes for a change. Wayne catches him on top but gets shoved off. Cue Kip Sabian to crotch Titan on top, setting up Wayne’s World for two. The brainbuster retains the title at 16:12.

Rating: B. This was good enough, with Wayne and Titan having good chemistry together. What matters here is that they set the match up and then delivered it well enough. Wayne already has enough going on and he really doesn’t need to be the champion, but at least his matches are going well. Just find a bit more developed story for him.

Post match Christian Cage comes out to hug Wayne and the Patriarchy poses together.

Red Velvet is frustrated about her injury, but she’ll be back to show that she is the real champion when she beats the interim champion. Note that she hasn’t defended the title since April, which was her first defense since January. But we absolutely need an interim champion.

Interim Women’s TV Title: Mina Shirakawa vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Persephone vs. Miyu Yamashita

For the vacant title and Red Velvet is at ringside. Persephone bails to the floor to start, leaving the other three to trade headlocks. Back in and Persephone shoulders Sakazaki but has to kick away from Shirakawa’s leglock attempt. Shirakawa’s dancing is broken up as well, with Yamashita taking her place. Yamashita gets kicked out to the floor though and Shirakawa hits a dive, only for Persephone to dive onto both of them.

Sakazaki is back up with a dive of her own, followed by a missile dropkick to Persephone back inside. The Upside Down has Yamashita in trouble before she trades kicks to the head with Sakazaki. Shirakawa is back in with some kicks of her own, followed by a quick dance. Persephone breaks that up and gives Shirakawa a fall away slam for two. A top rope Sling Blade gives Shirakawa two more but Persephone floats over to hammer on Shirakawa.

Yamashita breaks that up with a kick to the face so Persephone grabs her in a bridging backslide for two more. Yamashita slips out of a Razor’s Edge and grabs a quickly broken choke, followed by some hard kicks to the head. An AA gets two with Shirakawa making the save, only to be knocked outside again. Back in and the figure four has Persephone in more trouble, so it’s Sakazaki breaking it up with the Magical Girl Splash. Sakazaki and Persephone knock each other to the floor, leaving Shirakawa to figure four Yamashita for the tap and the title at 13:45.

Rating: B-. The problem here is the match was thrown together earlier in the day, so there is only so much you can get. At the end of the day, it’s four women with no story thrown together for the sake of setting up basically the #1 contender to Red Velvet at some point in the future. It’s nice to see Shirakawa win a title, though I’m not sure if it could feel more minor.

Post match Red Velvet comes in for the staredown.

Syuri is coming. That’s a big one.

We recap Athena defending the Women’s Title against Thunder Rosa. Athena has been champion for the better part of ever and Rosa wants the title. End of build.

Women’s Title: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa

Athena, with Billie Starkz, is defending. They fight over a lockup to start and get nowhere so it’s time to fight over wrist control instead. Rosa grabs the arm and runs the corner to snap it over the top. A springboard dropkick lets Rosa crank on the arm again, which is reverses with a ram into the post. They go outside where Athena Rock Bottoms her onto the barricade to start in on the back.

A double arm crank with a knee between the shoulders has Rosa in more trouble but Athena can’t believe it when Rosa kicks out. Athena ties her up in the ropes and cranks on the neck, followed by a backsplash for a quick two. Back up and they kick it out until Rosa sends her hard into the corner. Rosa is up with a big boot and the running elbow in the corner, followed by a running basement dropkick.

A northern lights suplex gives Rosa two and they’re both down for a bit. Athena gets in a shot of her own but Rosa hurricanranas her out to the floor. That means a dive to take Athena out again and a top rope double stomp gets two back inside. Athena is ready to walk out so Billie Starkz can get in a cheap shot.

This goes rather terribly, but the distraction lets Athena powerbomb Rosa off the ramp through a table. We pause to make sure that Rosa can continue, followed by Athena hitting a backbreaker for two. Rosa catches her on top and gets a triangle choke in the corner, only for Athena to come back with a superbomb. A bow and arrow finally makes Rosa tap at 18:52.

Rating: B. That belt is going to be in Athena’s coffin at this point. There is pretty much no one left to give her a real run for her money for the title, hence bringing in people from AEW. It’s a good match, but Athena has gone so far as the champion that there might be too much pressure on whomever beats her for the title. That being said, Rosa was a good choice for the challenger, though it’s still hard to imagine Athena actually losing the thing.

All In rundown.

We recap Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Bandido is World Champion, Takeshita wanted a title shot, the show needed a main event.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bandido is defending and comes out wearing an Aztec headdress, which is very clearly barely hanging on. Bandido’s wristlock doesn’t get him anywhere but the fans are rather pleased either way. They fight over wrist control and an exchange of legsweeps go to a standoff. An exchange of teased dives gives us a double gun pose before Bandido knocks him down. Bandido anklescissors him down, with even Callis having to appreciate it. Takeshita gets rolled down for a double stomp to the ribs but Bandido misses a charge into the post.

Bandido gets posted on the floor as well and Takeshita starts in on the arm. The Fujiwara armbar goes on, sending Bandido straight to the ropes. Back up and Bandido flips over him, setting up a quick dragon screw legwhip. A spinning sunset flip gives Bandido two more but Takeshita hits a Helluva Kick into a Blue Thunder Bomb for the Sami Zayn inspired inspired two. Bandido kicks him in the face but the 21 Plex is blocked, allowing Takeshita to go after the mask.

Callis comes to ringside for a distraction, meaning Bandido’s dive can hit a raised chair. The mask is partially torn and Bandido is bleeding, so Takeshita gives him a brainbuster onto the stage. Even commentary isn’t sure why Takeshita leaves him on the stage, as a countout means no title change. Bandido beats the count so Takeshita bites the cut before slapping on a chinlock. That’s only good for two arm drops though and Bandido muscles him over for a suplex.

A poisonrana sends Takeshita to the floor, meaning Bandido is right there with the running flip dive. Back in and a frog splash gives Bandido two more and they seem to mistime something, though Bandido makes a nifty save with a rollup for two. Angel’s Wings gets two and Bandido grabs Cattle Mutilation. Takeshita gets out and it’s an exchange of clotheslines for a double knockdown.

Back up and Bandido wins a slugout but the 21 Plex is blocked again. Instead it’s the X Knee into the 21 Plex for two and they’re both down for a needed breather. The super fall away slam gives Bandido two more but a shooting star press hits raised knees. Back up and Bandido hits a running superkick before taking the knee pad down. Another X Knee connects but Takeshita is back up with a kneeling tombstone. The running knee gives Takeshita two but Raging Fire is countered into a small package to retain Bandido’s title at 29:23.

Rating: A-. That lived up to the expectations, as this was the “here’s a match that is going to be great no matter what” and then they went out and nailed the whole thing. It was an awesome main event and the time didn’t feel long. Bandido gets a heck of a win under his belt and that is exactly what they were going for here. Great match and one of the best in Ring Of Honor in a long time.

Post match Hechicero comes out and seems to be the next challenger.

Results

Blake Christian b. Jay Lethal – Vanilla Choke

Dark Order b. Frat House – Discus lariat to Vance

Diamante b. Lady Frost – Hanging Cross Rhodes

Von Erichs b. Premiere Athletes – Moonsault to Nese

Hechicero b. Michael Oku – Headscissor driver

AR Fox b. Adam Priest, Atlantis Jr. and Lee Johnson – Slingshot Canadian Destroyer to Priest

Lee Moriarty b. Blue Panther – STF in the ropes

Sons Of Texas b. Infantry – Swanton to Bravo

Nick Wayne b. Titan – Brainbuster

Mina Shirakawa b. Yuka Sakazaki, Persephone and Miyu Yamashita – Figure four to Yamashita

Athena b. Thunder Rosa – Bow and arrow

Bandido b. Konosuke Takeshita – Small package

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.