Hall’s TJPW Live In Las Vegas Review  

TJPW Live In Las Vegas

Date: April 18, 2025

Location: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Dave Prazak, Nick Knowledge

So here we have Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, another Japanese women’s promotion coming to America. I’ve seen this promotion before and it’s a bit more over the top and goofy compared to Stardom. It makes for something interesting and fun, which is exactly what you want. On occasion. Let’s get to it

Note that I do not follow the promotion so I apologize in advance for any character or plot points I miss.

As usual in TJPW, we open with a mini concert, this time from the Up Up Girls. It’s certainly energetic and that’s a good way to start things off. They go around ringside and while some fans seem to be very happy, some are also looking a bit confused. Then they go in the ring for a singing/dancing routine and this just kind of keeps going. With the song over, the women say something in Japanese, plus thanking the fans. Now get ready for the show.

Yuki Arai vs. Arisu Endo

They both seem popular. Arai works on a wristlock to start but gets reversed into a headlock. Back up and Endo kicks her into the corner, only to get knocked right back down. They go to the mat with Arai working on the leg for a bit, followed by a quick dropkick. Endo is back up with a running forearm in the corner and a running crotch attack against the ropes.

A hard kick to the face drops Endo again and the camera moves around a bit, showing graphics with the wrestlers’ names included. That’s a very smart move as it might be a case where you don’t know who you’re watching. Simple, yet beneficial. Arai’s Sharpshooter is broken up and Endo pulls her into a camel clutch, which you don’t see that often these days. That’s broken up as well and Arai kicks her in the head again for two. Endo snaps off a suplex, only for Arai to come back with a full nelson slam. An ax kick to the back of the head gives Arai the pin at 7:18.

Rating: C+. This was a mostly to the point match and Arai’s kicks looked good, especially the one at the end. That’s a good way to start things off and the fans seemed to like both of them well enough. It helps that they’re both in bright and colorful gear so the energy is certainly high to start and that’s a nice feeling to have.

Ram Kaicho/Viva Van/Yuki Aino vs. Rika Tatsumi/Shino Suzuki/Vert Vixen

It’s a big brawl to start and they fight to the floor/into the back. Commentary calls it a special look at the casino until Kaicho and Tatsumi come in. Tatsumi blocks a shot to the face and it’s off to Suzuki, who takes too long to send her into the corner. Instead Kaicho kicks her down, allowing for the stomping in the corner. Van comes in and teases a basement clothesline, which has Suzuki covering up.

That has Van pausing, but then she chops Suzuki down for daring to move her hands. Suzuki gets sent into the corner for a string of splashes and Aino hits a springboard spinning splash for two. A missed charge allows Suzuki to get over for the tag to Vixen for the power game. Vixen gets a sitout powerbomb for two on Kaicho but it’s off to Van for a spinwheel kick. Vixen fights back and hands it off to Tatsumi for a running elbow in the corner. A dropkick to the knee has Van in more trouble and the Figure Four goes on.

That’s broken up and Van hits her in the chest to take over. Aino comes back in to backdrop Suzuki but gets caught with a running neckbreaker. A belly to belly puts Aino down and Suzuki grabs a sleeper. Aino rams her into the corner for the break but Tatsumi is in with a hip attack. Vixen is in with a brainbuster but walks into a gutbuster. Kaicho is back in with a Venus (reverse) DDT for the pin on Suzuki at 13:45.

Rating: B. This was a wild enough match with a story that you could follow well enough. One of the best things about this place so far is that it seems easy to tell the good vs. the evil so it isn’t difficult to jump into a match. The action was solid enough here too, with everyone getting in some time to shine.

Maki Itoh/Zara Zakher vs. Max The Impaler/Raku

As usual, Itoh sings her way to the ring. Raku has a pillow with her, because that’s a necessary item. Zakher and Raku start things off…and Raku stops for a nap. The arena gets quiet (not wanting to be rude) and Zakher goes for a cover, only to get small packaged for two. Max comes in to throw the pillow outside, earning a dropkick from Zakher. Raku gets taken into the corner for the tag off to Itoh and the fans are rather pleased.

A facewash in the corner sets up a weird half crab, sending Raku over to the ropes. Raku hits her in the head and hurts her own hand so she switched to chops to the chest. Itoh gets taken down with a faceplant, allowing Max to come in and run Zakher over. Max hits a double shoulder for a double knockdown, followed by a double belly to back suplex.

It’s time to get creative, so Max picks Raku up and throws her at Itoh and Zakher. That lets Raku hit a double splash for two but misses….it looked like a ballerina spin into the corner. Itoh grabs a half crab so Max picks her up for the easy save. Raku accidentally chops Max and Itoh grabs a tornado DDT. Itoh’s running Death Valley Driver to Raku sets up the Itoh Deluxe (a Liontamer Texas Cloverleaf) for the tap at 9:46.

Rating: B-. This was a wacky enough tag match with Raku doing the sleep thing and Max in there as the monster. Itoh is a weird star in her own right and Zakher was there as enough of a straight woman for the others to bounce off most of the time. The sleep stuff was a bit out there but it seems like a regular deal for her and at least it was quick.

Max drags Raku away, apparently due to a bad case of sleep.

International Princess Title: Suzume vs. Jada Stone

Stone is challenging. They stare at each other to start and Stone hits a rather sudden running dropkick. Suzume’s crossbody is countered into a slam but she avoids the standing moonsault. Stone rolls outside and that means a slingshot dive to take her out again. Back in and Suzume rolls into a rollup for two, followed by a basement dropkick. Suzume starts in on the leg before grabbing a crucifix hold in the ropes. Stone is back up with a cartwheel into a kick down, setting up the split legged moonsault for two.

The surfboard goes on, with Suzume rolling out to the floor for a breather. Said breather seems to work as she’s back in with a high crossbody for two, followed by a jumping cutter for the same. Stone is right back up with a Last Chancery, but has to stop to adjust her top. With nothing else working, Stone hits a corkscrew moonsault for two so she goes up again. This time Suzume bulldogs her back down, setting up another jumping cutter to retain at 12:35.

Rating: B-. Stone was getting to show off here as she is quite the athlete. She was flying around here and showcasing just how good she is in the ring, which is always nice to see. Suzume was good as well and more than held her own, making for a nice match here. They were going back and forth here and a title change felt possible, so they definitely pulled me in.

Respect is shown post match.

Princess Tag Team Titles: Kyoraku Kyomei vs. Wakana Uehara/Yuki Kamifuku

Kyomei (Hyper Misao/Shoko Nakajima) are defending. Before the match, Misao (a superhero) introduces herself and Nakajima, who is apparently a giant monster. We start with Misao sending Yuki into the corner for some heroic choking. Misao whips out some spray to blind Yuki, with commentary wondering how that could be legal. Nakajima and Uehara come in for a test of strength until Uehara switches to a dropkick.

They go to the floor where Nakajima hammers away to take over and it’s back inside for a ram into Misao’s boot. A rocking horse sends Uehara’s head into Nakajima’s boot but Uehara manages an elbow to the face. Yuki comes back in with a dropkick and a running boot in the corner (makes sense as she has some long legs). Misao gets in a knee to the face and it’s already back to Nakajima. House is quickly cleaned and Misao comes back in for a rollup, even with feet on the ropes, for two.

Yuki is fine enough to hit another big boot to Misao so Uehara comes back in to work on Nakajima’s arm. Nakajima powers up and manages a double arm DDT and goes up, only to be superplexed down by Yuki. The challengers get stereo holds but they’re both broken up, one through a rope and the other with it just being released. Misao hits a high crossbody but Uehara dropkicks Nakajima. The middle rope Fameasser gives Uehara two but Misao plants her down. Nakajima’s top rope backsplash retains the titles at 13:14.

Rating: C+. Misao is about as over the top of a character as I can remember in this promotion but she’s also one of the few people who stand out around here. I remembered her name the second I heard it again and that’s a good sign for what she’s doing. The match was only fairly good, with Yuki’s long legs making her stand out more than just about anyone else. It was a bit more goofy though, which can be annoying for a title match.

TNA Knockouts Title: Miu Watanabe vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich is defending. They fight over arm control to start until Watanabe gets a headscissors for two, with Slamovich backing away in a hurry. Watanabe runs her over with a shoulder and a backbreaker gets two. Slamovich is back up with some big kicks for two and we’re off to a seated abdominal stretch. A whip is blocked though and Watanabe runs her over (with the size differential being mostly ignored), only for Slamovich to fire off some hard clotheslines.

They go to the mat with Slamovich grabbing a weird double arm crank, sending Watanabe to the ropes for a quick break. With the holds not working, they strike it out with Watanabe getting dropped again. Watanabe is right back up with a giant swing for two, followed by a kind of side powerbomb for the same. Another slam drops Slamovich but seems to fire her up, as tends to be the case in wrestling. A spinning kick to the chest knocks Watanabe silly and something close to a package piledriver retains the title at 10:45.

Rating: B-. Slamovich was working hard here in a big spot against a prominent name in Watanabe. It made for a nice showdown and it’s fun to see the Knockouts Title included on an important stage. Slamovich has come a long way and has become quite the star in TNA and elsewhere, which is a great sign for her future. The ending came a bit out of nowhere, but at least Slamovich won clean.

Princess Of Princess Title: Mizuki vs. Miyu Yamashita

Mizuki is defending and this is the company’s top title. Yamashita works on the arm to start but Mizuki comes back with a dropkick. Mizuki heads up top but gets caught by the leg and kicked in the head. They go up to the stage, where Yamashita misses a running kick and gets taken down with a running double stomp. Yamashita is back with an AA onto the stage and it’s time to head back to the ring.

Some kicks to the chest give Yamashita two and Mizuki is back with a running dropkick against the ropes. Yamashita is knocked outside for a big dive but she’s able to block a suplex back inside. Something close to an Anaconda Vice sends Mizuki over to the ropes, where Yamashita kicks her in the head again. A desperation sleeper only gives Mizuki a quick breather but she’s back with a double stomp.

Yamashita is back up with a fireman’s carry for some knees to the head, setting up an AA for the big crash. They forearm it out until Yamashita hits a German suplex. Mizuki gets a crucifix driver for two but gets kicked in the head to leave them both down. Some kicks to the head cut Mizuki off but she’s back with a suplex. A running double stomp gives Mizuki two and a tabletop suplex retains the title at 17:37.

Rating: B-. It felt like a showdown with Mizuki overcoming the bigger and stronger challenger to retain. That’s a story that will always work and it certainly did here, with both of them working hard to make it work well. Mizuki is a smaller star and had to fight from underneath, which she made into a good story here. Yamashita did her thing as well and made for a solid challenger.

Post match Mizuki asks if you’re happy but says she can’t really speak English. Yamashita says she isn’t happy and shoves Mizuki away. Mizuki calls the locker room out to thank the fans to end the show.

Results

Yuki Arai b. Arisu Endo – Ax kick

Ram Kaicho/Viva Van/Yuki Aino b. Rika Tatsumi/Shino Suzuki/Vert Vixen – Venus DDT to Suzuki

Maki Itoh/Zara Zakher b. Max The Impaler/Raku – Itoh Deluxe to Raku

Suzume b. Jada Stone – Jumping cutter

Kyoraku Kyomei b. Wakana Uehara/Yuki Kamifuku – Top rope backsplash to Uehara

Masha Slamovich b. Miu Watanabe – Package piledriver

Mizuki b. Miyu Yamashita – Tabletop suplex

