Hall’s TNA Impact Review 1.2.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: January 2, 2025

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re back to a regular show after two weeks of the Best Of last year. That means it is time to move things forward towards Genesis where Joe Hendry gets another title shot against Nic Nemeth. We’re going to need something other than that though and there is a good chance that we’ll see something else added this week. Let’s get to it.

In Memory Of Jax Dane.

We open with a Final Resolution recap.

Opening sequence.

Here is Joe Hendry to get things going. Hendry says that his new year’s resolution is to win the World Title and leave them all chanting WE BELIEVE. Cue Ryan Nemeth to interrupt, saying his big brother isn’t going to like this. The reality is that Hendry is a midcarder and no one here should trust what he says. Hendry likes Ryan’s courage and says there is a thing called the Ryan Nemeth Comedy Special, which cured his insomnia. Ryan is ready to beat Rhino tonight, so Hendry says let’s just do it now.

Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth goes after the arm to start and gets absolutely nowhere. Back up and Nemeth knocks him to the floor to take over, setting up a quickly broken chinlock back inside. Rhino fights up and elbows him in the face a few times so Nemeth grabs a chair, which Rhino uses on him for the DQ at 5:25.

Rating: C-. Not much to this one, which granted is kind of the point with Nemeth. He’s not supposed to be anything more than Nic’s less talented brother and that’s about what he’s doing in the ring most of the time. Thankfully they didn’t waste time here or try to make this into some big match, which is the right call for them.

Jordynne Grace isn’t happy that Tessa Blanchard is back and she’s ready to prove herself in the main event.

The Rascalz want the Tag Team Titles. The Hardys come in and the match is made for Genesis.

Kushida vs. Ace Austin

They go with the grappling to start and Austin bails into the corner off a clean break. Kushida takes him down into a headscissors but they’re back up for a dropkick to send Kushida outside. Austin follows him to the floor to slug it out but gets caught in the cross armbreaker on the apron.

We take a break and come back with Austin’s arm still in trouble, with a middle rope knee to the arm making it worse. Austin comes back with a running shot to the face though and they’re both down. A gutwrench powerbomb gives Austin two but Kushida hits a running clothesline for two. Austin catches him on top but Kushida manages a kick to the head. The cross armbreaker is broken up so Kushida dropkicks him out of the air. Austin catches him with a kick to the head though and the Fold is good for the pin at 15:11.

Rating: B. My first thought was “this should be good” and that’s what it was. TNA regularly has a good wrestling match of the week and that is what they presented here. It wasn’t some kind of instant classic, but it had good action and two talented wrestlers who can do some nice stuff with some time. That’s a great thing to see on any show and that was the case again here.

Post match Austin thanks the fans for supporting Chris Bey, who wants Austin to go on his big singles run. Austin wants the World Title but here is Moose to interrupt. Moose isn’t happy that Austin doesn’t want the real top guy around here ad brings up Bey’s name. Austin isn’t having that and challenges Moose for the title right now. Cue Santino Marella to make the match at Genesis instead.

Eric Young, Steve Maclin and Jonathan Gresham aren’t sure what they’re doing next. Then they get in a fight with the System.

From January 26, 2017, we see part of a three way between the DCC, Decay and the Hardys, with the Hardys winning as I try to figure out who picked this of all things to air.

Ryan Nemeth is getting looked at when Nic Nemeth comes in. Ryan explains what happened when Joe Hendry and Rhino come in. Santino Marella pops up to make a tag match.

Here is Mike Santana for a chat. He’s disappointed by what happened at Final Resolution but he’s fought through adversity before. Santana holds up Josh Alexander’s headgear so here is the Northern Armory to interrupt. Alexander goes over Santana’s history around here but points out that he hasn’t won anything since coming back. On the other hand, Alexander is a former World Champion and the standard around here. Santana mocks Alexander’s bare bald head and Alexander is ready to fight. The match seems to be made for next week.

Security is in place to deal with any potential Tessa Blanchard interference.

Frankie Kazarian isn’t happy with the lack of attention and offers Leon Slater the chance to be his trophy holder. Slater is good and leaves, with JDC coming in to not be pleased.

Here is Nic Nemeth on the stage to talk about how Joe Hendry is the #1 contender. Nemeth already beat Hendry at Bound For Glory and he loves getting to represent this locker room as World Champion. Genesis is going to be a special show because they are both going to bring everything they have. Ryan Nemeth comes out to say Hendry will stab Nic in the back the first chance he gets. Nic isn’t happy and leaves, with Ryan blaming the people. There is entirely too much Ryan Nemeth on this show.

Security has been attacked.

Heather By Elegance/Ash By Elegance/Tasha Steelz/Rosemary vs. Masha Slamovich/Jordynne Grace/Spitfire

Slamovich hammers away on Steelz to start fast and the villains are in early trouble. Grace comes in to run Rosemary over and everything breaks down with the villains getting quadruple suplexed. Spitfire hit stereo dives to the floor and we take a break. Back with Heather in trouble but handing it off to Steelz, who gets slammed down as well.

Spitfire’s delayed double suplex drops Ash for two but a cheap shot lets her choke Threat in the corner. Threat gets taken into another corner for some stomping and we take another break. Back again with Ash’s handspring elbow hitting Threat in the corner before Rosemary comes in for some choking. Threat finally manages a suplex and it’s Grace coming in to clean house.

Ash blocks the Juggernaut Driver so it’s a World’s Strongest Slam into a Vader Bomb for two with Steelz making the save. Steelz also pulls Ash over to the corner for the tag, showing she’s smarter than most villains. Everything breaks down and we hit the parade of knockdowns until Slamovich piledrives Steelz for the win at 22:22.

Rating: B-. This was longer than it needed to be as it felt like a bunch of waiting around to get to the Tessa Blanchard stuff after the match. It certainly wasn’t a bad match and it did feel big based on the talent involved and the amount of time they got. Blanchard is the focal point though, even if she wasn’t in the match, and that makes for a bit of a weird setup.

Post match Tessa Blanchard runs in to jump Jordynne Grace as everyone brawls. Rosemary mists Slamovich as Blanchard takes Grace backstage and literally throws her out of the building to end the show.

Results

Ryan Nemeth b. Rhino via DQ when Rhino used a chair

Ace Austin b. Kushida – The Fold

Masha Slamovich/Jordynne Grace/Spitfire b. Tasha Steelz/Ash By Elegance/Heather By Elegance/Rosemary – Piledriver to Steelz

