Hall’s TNA Impact Review 1.9.25  

Date: January 9, 2025

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentator: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re still on the way to Genesis and that means we should be getting some more of the card set up. In this case that could make for an interesting show, as there are several spots to be filled in on the card. Joe Hendry is still on his way to another World Title shot and we should be getting some hype towards it this week. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

The System vs. Eric Young/Steve Maclin/Jonathan Gresham

Edwards charges into Gresham’s bot in the corner to start and it’s off to Young to hammer on Myers. A quick necksnap across the top rope takes over on Young though and the villains take him into the corner. JDC sends him back into the corner to cut off a comeback attempt and we hit the chinlock. It’s too early for the Roster Cut though as Young cuts off Myers with the Death Valley Driver. Maclin comes in to clean house with a backbreaker getting two on JDC. Everything breaks down and the KIA finishes JDC at 6:30.

Rating: C+. They weren’t wasting time here as the System takes a loss in less than seven minutes. The team isn’t doing so well right now and the idea of Moose losing their lone title at Genesis isn’t out of the question. For now though, the trio of unlikely good guys are fine for what they are, especially in a fast spot like this.

Post match the System lays the winners out and wrap a chair around Gresham’s neck, which is sent into the post for a crash.

Video on Joe Hendry, looking at his childhood and rise up the ranks to the #1 contendership. We look at his education in judo and music to make him quite the mixture of talents. This is a really good package and a great “get to know you” idea to make you want to see Hendry the person win rather than Hendry the character.

Savannah Evans vs. Lei Ying Lee

Lee is being brought in by Xia Brookside for revenge on Evans, who injured both of them. Lee starts fast and takes Evans out with a dive on the floor, followed by another for two back inside. Evans powerbombs her down for two and we hit the chinlock. Back up and a clothesline drops Evans but Lee is right back with Thunderstruck for the pin at 4:20.

Rating: C. It’s nice to see Lee back in the ring and getting a win but I’m still not seeing much out of her that makes me think she’s going to be a star. At least she has something of a story here though and that is more than she has been able to say thus far. Brookside being involved should help a bit, though I’m curious to see who Evans is going to get to even things up.

Jordynne Grace grabs the mic and calls out Tessa Blanchard for a fight.

Here’s a Classic Moment Of The Week as Kurt Angle defeats Jeff Jarrett at Genesis 2009. We see about eight minutes of a twenty one minute match, which is quite a bit of TV time to use on something like this.

Rosemary wants Masha Slamovich.

Mike Santana vs. Northern Armory

Gauntlet Match and Judas Icarus starts for the team. Icarus jumps him from behind but the clotheslines don’t seem to matter. Santana hits a dropkick but gets knocked off the top for a crash. Not that it matters as Spin The Block gives Santana the pin at 1:56. Travis Williams is in next and slips out of a Death Valley Driver attempt to kick Santana down.

We take a break and come back with Williams getting a cross armbreaker but Santana powers out. The buckle bomb into a sitout powerbomb finishes Williams at 8:23 total, meaning it’s time for Josh Alexander. Cue Alexander…and the rest of the Armory jumps Santana for the DQ at 9:16.

Rating: C+. This was more of a plot device than anything else and that is not a bad idea. Santana wants to get his hands on Alexander and having to get through the lackeys first makes sense. Alexander sent the goons to do his dirty work and it makes for a perfectly simple wrestling angle as a result.

Post match the beatdown is on and Alexander gets his headgear back.

The Personal Concierge is ready to have a pre-title win title celebration next week.

Rosemary sees cracks in Masha Slamovich’s armor. Raven of all people comes in to ask how long it’s been since she held the belt. Rosemary whips out a knife and holds it to his throat so Raven offers to coach her. Well that came out of nowhere.

Good Hands vs. Rascalz

Wentz dropkicks Hotch down to start but Skyler breaks up the handspring to take over. A double middle rope crotch standing has Wentz in more trouble and Skyler grabs an abdominal stretch. That’s broken up and everything breaks down with Rolling Thunder getting two on Wentz. A quick Feed Them To The Lions finishes Skyler at 4:48.

Rating: C+. Not much to see here but the Good Hands are in fact good hands, in that they can make anyone around them look better. That’s what the Rascalz can use on the way to their title shot next week at Genesis and it worked well enough here. Not a great match, but it did exactly what it needed to do.

Frankie Kazarian annoys Rhino.

Steve Maclin and Eric Young want revenge on the System but First Class interrupts to get on their nerves. A match is likely for next week.

Here is Alisha Edwards to introduce Moose for a chat. Moose promises to introduce a new X-Division Title at Genesis but cue former TNA star Andrew Everett to say that title means a lot around here. Moose isn’t sure who Everett is and promises violence. A boot to the face and a referee running in are enough to set up a title match.

X-Division Title: Moose vs. Andrew Everett

Moose is defending and runs him over in the corner to start fast. Everett gets in a tornado DDT though and Moose is sent outside. That means the big dive but Moos is back with an apron powerbomb. Back in and a Last Ride finishes for Moose at 2:54.

Sami Callihan demands a title shot against the Hardys. Santino Marella makes it a non-title match next week and if Callihan and PCO win, Genesis is a three way. Works for Callihan.

Here is Jordynne Grace to call out Tessa Blanchard, who answers for the pull apart brawl.

Grace vs. Blanchard is set for Genesis.

Rhino/Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth/Nic Nemeth

Frankie Kazarian is on commentary as Ryan bails from Rhino to start. Nic works on Rhino’s arm instead but can’t get very far. Instead a double clothesline puts Rhino down for two but he easily takes Ryan into the corner to take over. It’s off to Hendry for a running shoulder and a rather delayed suplex gets two.

Rhino comes back in and gets double teamed down, with Nic grabbing a chinlock. That’s broken up and Hendry comes back in to clean house in a hurry. Kazarian gets up for a failed distraction, leaving Rhino to Gore Ryan but get dropped by Nic’s superkick. Hendry drops Nemeth and hits the Standing Ovation to pin Ryan at 9:19.

Rating: C+. Similar to a few things tonight, this wasn’t a match that was designed to blow the roof off but rather move us a few steps closer to a match that has already been set up. It worked well and gave Rhino a nice win on his way out of the promotion. That’s minor compared to helping boost up Nic vs. Hendry, but I can go for two birds with one match.

Nick and Ryan have one more staredown to end the show.

Results

Eric Young/Steve Maclin/Jonathan Gresham b. The System – KIA to JDC

Lei Ying Lee b. Savannah Evans – Thunderstruck

Mike Santana b. The Northern Armory via DQ

Rascalz b. Good Hands – Feed Them To The Lions to Skyler

Moose b. Andrew Everett – Last Ride

Rhino/Joe Hendry b. Nic Nemeth/Ryan Nemeth – Standing Ovation to Rhino

