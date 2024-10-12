Hall’s TNA Impact Review 10.10.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: October 10, 2024

Location: Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We are just over two weeks to go before we get to Bound For Glory and, after a week off due to Hurricane Helene, it is time to start the final push towards the show. Joe Hendry is the #1 contender to Nic Nemeth and the World Title so odds are the talking will be on this week. Other than that, the Hardys are facing the ABC so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Wendy Choo/Rosemary/Tasha Steelz vs. Masha Slamovich/Sol Ruca/Jordynne Grace

Grace slugs Choo down to start and hits an early Vader Bomb for two. Ruca comes in to clean house and gets two off an X Factor to Rosemary. Alisha Edwards offers a distraction though and Ruca gets knocked outside for a cheap shot from Steelz. The Upside Down has Ruca in more trouble as the villains start the alternating beating. Ruca fights out of Steelz’s camel clutch and, after a double neckbreaker, hits the Sol Snatcher (springboard inverted flipping cutter), hands it off to Slamovich. Everything breaks down and the Juggernaut Driver finishes Steelz at 6:57.

Rating: C+. This was what it needed to be, as Grace continues to clear out the rest of the division and is likely heading towards a title showdown with Masha Slamovich. That’s about all that is left for Slamovich, as the NXT stars haven’t meant much in recent weeks and Steelz was quickly dispatched. It’s another match about Grace and that’s all it should have been.

Josh Alexander welcomes Sinner & Saint into the fold and is ready to wreck Eric Young on the way to Steve Maclin.

Here is Nic Nemeth for a chat. He’s ready for Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory so here is Hendry to interrupt. Hendry has worked hard to get here and he is ready to take the final step by becoming the World Champion. Nemeth talks about how everyone believes in Hendry, even Shawn Michaels. Hendry asks about John Layfield believing in Nemeth, but here is First Class to interrupt.

They’re going to be in the main event of Bound For Glory and AJ Francis takes credit for making Hendry a thing. Hendry can’t remember which song he sang about Francis but samples a few of them, which doesn’t sit well with Francis. Nemeth gets to the point and issues the tag match challenge, with Santino Marella coming out to make the match. Note that Santino was on screen for about thirty seconds here, which is all he needs for such an announcement. On the other hand, I could go for not seeing “future opponents teaming together” for a long, long time.

Ash By Elegance and the Personal Concierge are working hard on Heather Reckless’ makeover.

Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

They fight over a lockup to start and strike it out until Young knocks him out to the floor. Back in and Young’s sunset flip slide through the legs is blocked, allowing Alexander to hit his running crossbody to knock Young outside again. We take a break and come back with Alexander working on the arm. Young grabs a northern lights suplex for two but Alexander puts him down again and slaps on a chinlock.

That’s broken up as well and Young hits a powerslam, only for Alexander to roll some German suplexes. Young hits a Death Valley Driver for two, setting up the top rope elbow drop for the same. Cue Sinner & Saint for a distraction, including a dropkick to Young so Alexander can grab a jackknife rollup for the pin at 10:04.

Rating: B-. Good action here as Alexander is on his way to a much bigger match down the line. Young isn’t likely to be a top star around here anytime soon but he’s a fine gatekeeper around this level. The fans still react to him and he’s certainly not bad in the ring, but you kind of know what you’re getting with him. That was the situation here and it was what you would have expected.

Post match Young goes after the goons but gets triple teamed. Young’s ankle gets Pillmanized.

Jordynne Grace is looking for Masha Slamovich and finds a shrine to herself, with her picture crossed out. Oh dear.

Here is Mike Santana for a chat. He wants Moose out here right now because it’s time to settle this face to face. Cue Moose, with security, to say he isn’t scared of Santana. That doesn’t work for Santana, who talks about how they’ve both come up the hard way. Moose talks about how he’s become a three time World Champion…and the System comes in to jump Santana from behind. The ABC and the Hardys (scheduled for a match) run in for the save. Santino Marella comes out to make Moose vs. Santana for Bound For Glory. That’s been set up for months now and it’s nice to see it made official.

ABC vs. Hardys

Bey headlocks Matt down to no avail to start so it’s quickly off to Austin vs. Jeff. La majistral gets two on Jeff and they trade some arm cranking. Jeff takes him into the corner for Poetry In Motion and a neckbreaker gets two. Austin slides between the legs and kicks Jeff away though, allowing Austin to come back in.

It’s back to Matt as well, but he is quickly taken into the corner for stereo kicks to the head. That doesn’t last long either as it’s right back to Jeff for the house cleaning. Everything breaks down and Jeff hits the Twisting Stunner into a neckbreaker from Matt…and the System runs in for the double DQ at 8:19.

Rating: C+. Just make the triple threat match for the titles at Bound For Glory already, likely with a ladder involved. That’s the only way it could wind up going as the Hardys being involved make it all but guaranteed. At least the Hardys didn’t get a pin over ABC here, as that wouldn’t have helped much of anyone.

Post match Santino Marella comes out to make the triple threat match and….yeah it’s Full Metal Mayhem. Like it could have been anything else.

Laredo Kid vs. Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch

For a shot at Mike Bailey, on commentary, and the X-Division Title. They start fast and trade near falls until Kid sends the other two outside. That means the big flip dive can connect before Slater and Hotch both hit kicks to the head back inside. With Kid on the floor, Slater hits the Swanton 450 for the pin at 3:42.

Rating: C+. What can you get out of three people going that fast for less than four minutes? Slater getting the title shot is certainly a surprise, though I can’t imagine there isn’t a much bigger name waiting for bailey at Bound For Glory. He isn’t overly interesting but he’s a big star and has dominated the division for a long time, so it’s time for him to face someone big.

Here is Jordynne Grace to calls out Masha Slamovich. Cue Slamovich, with Grace asking what was up with the shrine. Slamovich says Grace knew she spoke English but kept it to herself so she wouldn’t lose the spotlight. At Bound For Glory, Slamovich is coming for the title. Again: it’s the only way to go.

Nic Nemeth/Joe Hendry vs. First Class

First Class jumps Hendry before Nemeth comes in so cue Nemeth for the save as we take a break before the bell. Back with Nemeth fighting out of Francis’ chickenwing but getting whipped hard into the corner. Another whip into the corner is countered into a DDT and it’s back to Hendry to clean house. Everything breaks down and Henry gives Francis an AA for two. Nemeth tags himself back in and superkicks Francis into the corner, allowing Navarro to tag himself in for a missile dropkick. Not that it matters as a Fameasser finishes Navarro at 7:18.

Rating: C+. Short and to the point here as Nemeth was looking to one up Hendry a bit at the end. There’s no tension between the two going into their title shot and now they need to build at least a little something on the way to Bound For Glory. Not much to the match, but First Class taking a loss always has some value.

Nemeth and Hendry seem to get along to end the show.

Results

Jordynne Grace/Masha Slamovich/Sol Ruca b. Rosemary/Wendy Choo/Tasha Steelz – Juggernaut Driver to Steelz

Josh Alexander b. Eric Young – Jackknife rollup

Hardys vs. ABC went to a double DQ when the System interfered

Leon Slater b. Laredo Kid and Jason Hotch – Swanton 450 to Hotch

Nic Nemeth/Joe Hendry b. First Class – Fameasser to Navarro

