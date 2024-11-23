Hall’s TNA Impact Review 11.21.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: November 21, 2024

Location: Crown Arena, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We are eight days away from Turning Point and the show is starting to come together. That should make for a big enough show, though Eddie Edwards doesn’t feel like the best #1 contender to the World Title. Other than that, Joe Hendry seems to still be involved in the World Title scene, though that might be something more for Genesis in January. Let’s get to it.

Knockouts Title: Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich is defending with No DQ. Edwards jumps her during the entrances but Slamovich is back with some kicks to the face to take over. They go outside where Edwards grabs a chair, even though the fans want tables. A DDT onto the chair gets two but Edwards’ charge into the corner only hits the same chair. Edwards knocks her off the top onto a stood up trashcan, but Slamovich isn’t going to have any of the kendo sticking. The package piledriver retains the title at 5:43.

Rating: C. They didn’t have much time here but that’s kind of the point. Edwards was there to get crushed by the monster champion and that’s all it needed to be. Slamovich is set for another showdown with Jordynne Grace next week and Edwards was little more than a final obligation on the way there.

Post match Tasha Steelz runs out to jump Slamovich but Jordynne Grace makes the save.

The Rascalz and Kushida are ready for Turning Point.

Jody Threat vs. Ash By Elegance

The Personal Concierge and Heather By Elegance are here too. Ash bails to the floor to start but gets suplexed back inside. Ash hammers away though and sends her into the corner for some hammering. Threat fights up and makes the clothesline comeback into a German suplex. A spear into the corner sets up more clotheslines but a Heather distraction lets Ash knock her off the top. Rarefied Air finishes Threat at 5:49.

Rating: C. Another standard match with some interference but egads can we PLEASE stop with the “half of a tag team beats half of the champions” stuff? I’ve long since lost track of how many times I’ve seen this around here and any impact it might have had is gone. By Elegance should get a title shot at Turning Point and it’s not like thee is any reason to keep the titles on Spitfire at this point.

Here is Mike Santana for a chat. He has proven people wrong throughout his life and now it’s time to do it again by becoming World Champion. Cue Frankie Kazarian to interrupt and brag about his cup, but Santana isn’t impressed. Kazarian doesn’t want a fight but Santana is going to find out about a match between them at Turning Point. A fight is teased but here is Rhino (scheduled to face Kazarian tonight) for their match right now.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino

Rhino clotheslines him down to start and we take an early break. Back with Rhino hitting some shoulders so Kazarian bails to the floor, where he grabs the trophy. The referee breaks that up so Kazarian gets in a low blow for two and takes over. Rhino fights up and hits some clotheslines but the Gore misses. Kazarian grabs a rollup and puts his feet on the ropes for the pin at 8:47.

Rating: C. Kazarian gets a win on the way towards a likely World Title run, with Rhino putting him over rather well. The feet on the ropes made it even better as Kazarian is that kind of a cheater. Rhino doesn’t have much going on, but he knows how to put someone over like this.

Post match, Rhino Gores him down.

Steve Maclin is at a bar and then his hotel, where he seems to be having PTSD. Then officer (he has a badge) Eric Young sits down to ask if Maclin knows who he is. The scene keeps changing as Maclin seems to be going insane. Maclin wakes up in bed at his hotel and Young knocks on the door. That was out there even by TNA standards.

Leon Slater/Laredo Kid vs. System

JDC works on Kid’s arm to start but that’s broken up in a hurry. A high crossbody staggers JDC and it’s off to Slater to chase him to the floor. Moose offers a distraction though and knocks Kid outside for a ram into the steps. Back in and Kid knocks JDC back, allowing Slater to come in and hammer on Moose. The leg lariat gives Slater two but Kid’s lip dive is countered into an apron bomb. Back in and Slater rolls JDC up for the pin at 6:33.

Rating: B-. Well that’s a surprise. I would not have bet on this one as Slater and Kid aren’t exactly a normal ream and yet here they are beating the top heel stable. Maybe this sets up either Slater or Kid for an X-Division Title shot, though at least he didn’t pin the champ to get there. Either way, this doesn’t bode well for JDC, who has never felt like he was on strong ice in the System anyway.

Post match JDC jumps Slater and it’s a powerbomb into Down And Dirty. Kid makes the save with a chair.

Here is Joe Hendry for a chat. Hendry talks about everything he has to be thankful for this year and thanks the fans for being there for him. He’s ready to win the Turkey Bowl match at Turning Point and that will get him closer to the World Title. Believe.

Nic Nemeth isn’t impressed with Hendry and he’s ready to retain the title at Turning Point.

Savannah Evans vs. Brittany Jade

Jade looks terrified to start and gets thrown down, allowing Evans to hammer away. A Samoan drop puts Jade down again and a full nelson slam finishes her off at 2:47.

Jordynne Grace is getting another title shot against Masha Slamovich at Turning Point. We’ll make that 2/3 falls.

Turning Point rundown.

Hardys/Ace Austin vs. Jake Something/Hammerstone/Trent Seven

Jeff backdrops Hammerstone to start so it’s off to Matt to send Something into the corner. Some Hardys double teaming gets two on Seven and Jeff’s basement dropkick connects for the same. Something comes in for a chase but Matt gets in a cheap shot from behind to take him out. Alternating shots to the arm keep Something in trouble and Poetry In Motion hits the villains as we take a break.

Back with Austin enziguring Hammerstone but the tag attempt is cut off. The Seven Star Lariat gets two but the Birminghammer is countered into a faceplant. Jeff comes in to pick up the pace, including a basement dropkick for two. Matt adds a double DDT and Jeff dives onto the villains on the floor. Back in and the Swanton gets two on Seven with Something and Hammerstone making the save. The Birminghammer gives Seven the pin on Austin at 13:53.

Rating: B-. Fast paced match here and that’s what it needed to be, with Austin and the Hardys making a fairly makeshift team work. Hammerstone and Something are a regular team and having them as the next challengers to the Hardys could work. For now though, Austin as the Hardys’ second isn’t a bad idea and it should give them something fresh enough to do.

Post match the beatdown is on but Kushida and the Rascalz make the save.

Masha Slamovich b. Alisha Edwards – Package piledriver

Ash By Elegance b. Jody Threat – Rarefied Air

Frankie Kazarian b. Rhino – Rollup with feet on the ropes

Leon Slater/Laredo Kid b. System – Rollup to JDC

Savannah Evans b. Brittany Jade – Full nelson slam

Trent Seven/Hammerstone/Jake Something b. Hardys/Ace Austin – Birminghammer to Austin

