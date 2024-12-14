Hall’s TNA Impact Review 12.12.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: December 12, 2024

Location: Crown Arena, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

It’s the last show before Final Resolution, which isn’t exactly feeling like a hot card. The show hasn’t had time to get built up and there is only so much that can be done in the span of one more night. Odds are we’ll get some more matches added to the card this week and that could make things interesting. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Here is Moose to get things going. Ever since he won the X-Division Title, the question has been what he is going to do with the title. He is going to make it the most important title around here, which is what has happened since he became champion. People aren’t talking about Nic Nemeth or Joe Hendry and they certainly aren’t talking about the Hardys because they are too busy chanting his name.

The reality is he doesn’t need the people because he is going to be the greatest X-Division Champion in TNA history. Cue Cody Deaner to interrupt, saying he lost his love for wrestling but the people led him back in the right direction. Deaner says he can beat Moose if he has the people behind him so the title challenge is on. Moose knocks him down, orders a ref, and says the match is on right now.

X-Division Title: Moose vs. Cody Deaner

Moose, in a tracksuit, is defending and grabs the mic to ask the fans to chant for Deaner. Back up and the spear misses, allowing Deaner to send him outside for a dive. They get back inside and Moose is sent into the corner so Deaner can roll him up for two. A big boot cuts Deaner off but he escapes a powerbomb and gets two more. The DDT is countered into a release Rock Bottom though and Moose hits the spear for the pin at 3:04.

Rating: C. This was more of an angle than a match with Moose being a dominant monster but getting a bit too cocky for his own good. That being said, the match with Kushida is already set and the title wasn’t likely to change hands so close to Final Resolution. It wasn’t the most serious match but it wasn’t supposed to be and that’s fine once in awhile.

First Class and Tasha Steelz say tonight’s main event will be a preview of their dominance at Final Resolution. Top Dolla promises a bunch of chokeslams.

The Northern Armory interrupts Mike Santana and they bicker, with both promising to win the #1 contenders match at Final Resolution. That could be promising if they ever break into a singles match.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Brookside flips away to start and works on the arm before scoring with a running dropkick. Back up and Rosemary blocks a running headscissors, setting up a chinlock. That’s broken up and Brookside hits a middle rope crossbody to leave both of them down for a bit. Brookside hits some clotheslines into a running headscissors, setting up Broken Wings in the corner. The Brooksie Bomb is countered into the Upside Down and Rosemary grabs a choke. That’s reversed into a cradle for two but Rosemary pulls her into As Above So Below for the pin at 6:30.

Rating: C+. This was a snappy little match as they didn’t have much time but they were moving throughout the time that they had. It was entertaining while it lasted and I can go for Rosemary getting a bit of an upgrade. She’s one of the most established names in all of the division and having her win something like this should help her, at least a little bit.

Post match Rosemary hammers on Brookside some more until Jordynne Grace makes the save.

Trent Seven is not happy with being put into a match against Ace Austin at Final Resolution. Austin comes in to promise revenge for Seven turning on Mike Bailey.

Leon Slater/Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz

Wentz and Slater go technical to start before fighting over wrist control. Miguel comes in for a rope walk wristdrag to Kid and all four nip up into a standoff as we take a break. Back with Wentz cranking on Slater’s arm until Slater makes the rope for the escape. Miguel snaps the arm but Slater is up with a running cutter, allowing the tag off to Kid. A pair of moonsaults gets two on Wentz but it’s quickly back to Miguel for a double hurricanrana.

The Rascalz hit a double dive but Slater is right back up for a heck of a flip dive to the floor. An assisted sitout powerbomb gets two on Miguel, with Slater’s bad arm meaning he can’t get a proper cover. A Swanton to a hanging Kid gets two and everything breaks down, with Slater’s Swanton 450 getting superkicked out of the air. Kid gets put in a torture rack and it’s a top rope double stomp into a reverse AA combination to give Miguel the pin at 11:44.

Rating: B-. This was the fast paced tag match of the week and as usual, it went just fine. It’s still a formula that works very well and it went just fine again here. The Rascalz get a quick win and Slater gets to look good in the process. That’s all it needed to be and it was a nice way to get them back on the winning path and give us a fun match at the same time.

The System is ready to win at Final Resolution.

PCO/Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something/Hammerstone

Something jumps PCO from behind to start and it goes as well as you might have expected. Callihan comes in to work on Something’s arm and bends the fingers back to make it worse. Hammerstone offers a distraction though and Something runs PCO over. A whip into the corner has PCO in some trouble but a running clothesline breaks that up and allows the tag off to Callihan. Everything breaks down and PCO hits a double DDT, followed by the big double dive tot he floor. Back in and Callihan Stunners Something but Hammerstone hits PCO with a chair for the DQ at 5:14.

Rating: C. So this was little more than a way to set up a rematch, likely with No DQ, at Final Resolution. I could go for this a bit more if it wasn’t something that they had already done with the Tag Team Title match. For now though, Callihan and PCO will do well enough as the good monsters, though Hammerstone and Something actually winning a match would be nice for a change.

Post match the weird 23 thing pops up again.

Dani Luna vs. Heather By Elegance

Jody Threat and Ash By Elegance/the Personal Concierge are here too. Luna offers a test of strength to start but Heather has to go to the middle rope to reach her hand. Heather’s running elbow doesn’t get her anywhere as Luna grabs a fall away slam. The Concierge breaks up a dive though and that’s the big wind up ejection.

Heather uses the distraction to go after the leg and hits a running hurricanrana driver for two. Luna kicks her way out of the corner and makes the clothesline comeback, setting up a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for two more. Back up and Heather snaps the throat across the top rope, only to get caught with a German suplex. Ash tries a distraction so Threat dives on her, leading Luna to hit a fireman’s carry powerbomb for the pin at 6:40.

Rating: C. This was more about the interference than anything else but my goodness can they think of something better than singles matches between tag wrestlers? It feels like that is all they do with these teams over and over and it has long since become tiresome. Just find some different teams for By Elegance to beat to set up their title shot.

Final Resolution rundown.

Tasha Steelz/First Class vs. Joe Hendry/Nic Nemeth/Masha Slamovich

Navarro mocks Hendry to start and gets run over with a shoulder to start. A rather delayed suplex gives Hendry two and it’s already off to Nemeth. Navarro gets dropped with a dropkick and Nemeth gets to pose before doing it again. Slamovich comes in and gets to face Steelz, who hits her in the face.

Steelz’s kick to the head drops Slamovich again as we take a break. Back with Navarro grabbing a front facelock on Steelz, who fights up with ease and brings in Nemeth to clean house. The rapid fire elbows get two on Navarro but a cheap shot lets Dolla come in for the stomping. Navarro whips him into the corner and Dolla hits a big boot for two.

We hit the chinlock but Nemeth jawbreaks his way to freedom in a hurry. A DDT plants Dolla again and it’s Hendry coming in to fight off everyone. The fall away slam sends Dolla flying (well close enough) but the Standing Ovation is broken up. Nemeth dives onto Francis and hits a Fameasser for two on Navarro. Slamovich dives onto Steelz and the Danger Zone finishes Navarro at 15:54.

Rating: B-. It was a long match and gave some time to a pair of matches at Final Resolution, which is always a nice way to use some television time. At the same time, Hendry almost has to be the next #1 contender but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him not wind up as champion at Genesis one way or another. Slamovich feels like she’s going to smash Steelz as well, but hopefully they can have a good match on the way there.

Post match the women fight and Dolla spears Nemeth. Back to back to back Down Payments leave Nemeth laying to end the show.

Results

Moose b. Cody Deaner – Spear

Rosemary b. Xia Brookside – As Above So Below

The Rascalz b. Leon Slater/Laredo Kid – Top rope double stomp/reverse fireman’s carry slam combination to Kid

Dani Luna b. Heather By Elegance – Fireman’s carry powerbomb

Joe Hendry/Nic Nemeth/Masha Slamovich b. Tasha Steelz/First Class – Danger Zone to Navarro

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.