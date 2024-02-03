Hall’s TNA Impact Review 2.1.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: February 1, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We’re out of Nevada and things are starting to pick up around here as we’re on the road to…whatever the next show is going to be. Odds are it’s another of the monthly events rather than the major pay per views and that is far from a bad thing. If nothing else, Nic Nemeth has to worry about Steve Maclin and that should be a focal point around here. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

Zachary Wentz is here with Miguel, who jumps Nemeth to start and they trade some dropkicks. Wentz offers a distraction though and Miguel hits a dive to take over. Back in and Nemeth fights out of an armbar before sending a charging Miguel into the post. Miguel’s cheap shot gets two but Nemeth is fine enough to dropkick him out of the air for a double breather.

The comeback is on with Nemeth hitting a Stinger Splash into the ten elbows for two. A Fameasser gives Nemeth two more but Wentz breaks up the superkick. That’s enough to get Wentz ejected, leaving Miguel to hit a top rope Meteora for two. Miguel loads up his own superkick but walks into Nemeth’s for the pin at 7:03.

Rating: C+. Nemeth continues to establish himself in TNA and that shouldn’t take much time. While he is getting some wins like this one, his first big match will likely be with Steve Maclin and that should go well. They’re off to a good start with Nemeth and I’m curious to see where he goes from here, which is a good sign.

Post match Steve Maclin runs in and beats down Nemeth.

Deaner wants to restart the Design but Kon says the team is dead and it’s time to remind people how bad he is.

Steve Maclin seems to have united with the Rascalz but Mike Bailey doesn’t appear to approve.

Decay vs. Mila Moore/Savannah Thorne

Non-title. Rosemary and Moore start things off with the latter dodging away. Moore charges into an elbow in the corner and we hit the Upside Down. Havok comes in for a Death Valley Driver into the chokebomb/hair slam combination to finish Thorne at 2:44.

MK Ultra want their rematch for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at No Surrender but Jody Threat and Dani Luna come in to make a singles match for tonight.

We get the debut edition off Alan Angels’ Sound Check with Josh Alexander. Angels brags about Alexander’s career but thinks Alexander should respect him more. We hear about Alexander’s kid and that makes him walk off. This was a disaster by design.

Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

The Edwards’s are here with Myers. Knight shoves him into the corner and avoids an early splash. A springboard armdrag into a springboard cutter drops Myers again but Myers suplexes him onto the floor as we take a break. Back with Myers slowly kicking away and grabbing the chinlock. Knight sends him outside and hits the big dive, followed by a springboard clothesline for two. Knights’ running DDT gets two but Myers gets in a low blow, setting up the impaler DDT for two. The Roster Cut finishes for Myers at 10:42.

Rating: C+. Knight’s high flying offense was worth a look and it was smart to let Myers get in a clean win without the help of the System. It’s not like beating Knight is that big of a deal but at some point you need to let the team look good. Knight is someone who could be something in the future, but we’re a good ways off from that point.

Post match the System goes after Knight but Kushida makes the save.

Chris Sabin is ready if Mustafa Ali is coming for him and the X-Division Title. Ali’s video pops up to talk about how change is needed. The Good Hands come in to say Ali will be the next champion so Sabin will fight one of them next week.

Here is Frankie Kazarian to explain his recent turn on Eric Young. He came back here a year ago and he saved this company. After a year, he has given everything to this business and now it is time to start taking because he has earned the right to do so. He has watched people who have not sacrificed as much as he has take back and that needs to stop.

Now it is his turn and he has no desire to be a hero. It is time for him to become a monster and that is what he will do. That brings him to Eric Young, who is a two time World Champion, while Kazarian has been a soldier in the trenches. Everything he does is for the betterment of this company and you have permission to hate him. That’s a good explanation and Kazarian sold it well.

Alex Shelley says he’s getting his World Title rematch at No Surrender and it’s worried about the System.

We get another Ash By Elegance video, which is more on the glamorous side, featuring evening gowns and champagne.

Here is a distressed Deaner to be upset about the Design being gone. If something is dead, it isn’t coming back to life. You should know what that means.

Deaner vs. PCO

PCO runs him over to start and the PCOsault finishes at 1:02.

Post match Kon comes in to lay them both out, including a neck snap to Deaner. A chokeslam and claw leave PCO laying.

AJ Francis again offers his services to Rich Swann who again shuts him down. Rhino comes in and tells Francis to f*** off.

We look at Jordynne Grace appearing as a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble. Her mother and step brother drove 22 hours to be there.

Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

Killer Kelly and Dani Luna are here too. Threat starts fast and elbows her in the face but Slamovich comes out of the corner with a kick to the face. Slamovich snaps off a suplex and kicks away at the chest before avoiding running knees. Three straight clotheslines give Slamovich two but Threat is back with the running knees against the ropes. A German suplex connects but Kelly grabs the legs. Luna takes her out, only for Slamovic to grab the Snow Plow for the pin at 4:14.

Rating: C. This was a match that didn’t exactly add much as they set up a match after MK Ultra had already said they were coming for the titles. That didn’t leave much here, but it did get Slamovich in the ring before the title shot. Granted it might have been better had she and her partner wrestled together, but it’s better than nothing.

The System has attacked Kushida with Alex Shelley showing up to check on his friend.

No Surrender rundown.

ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Non-title but match #1 in a 2/3 series for ABC’s Tag Team Titles. Gibson works on Bey’s arm to start but can’t get very far. Everything breaks down and the champs clear the ring without much trouble as we take a break. Back with Bey fighting out of the corner but Drake cuts him off before the hot tag.

Drake grabs a chinlock before it’s off to Gibson for one of his own. That’s broken up and Bey gets over for the tag so Austin can come in and clean house. A quick double stomp hits Drake and Bey is back in with a frog splash for two. Drake knocks Austin down again and we hit the forearms, complete with trash talk.

Bey breaks up a Doomsday Device and it’s a torture rack/spinning kick to the head combination for two on Gibson. All four brawl in the ring and it’s ABC kicking them to the floor. Austin hits a big running flip dive to take out Gibson but Drake trips him down with the scarf. Grit Your Teeth finishes Austin at 15:38.

Rating: B. I could go for more from these guys and that is exactly what we are going to get. ABC needs some fresh competition and it’s nice to see the Veterans being themselves rather than whatever they were stuck doing in NXT. The champs had to lose the first match to make the Veterans seem like a real threat and where else are you going to see a scarf used to win a match?

Results

Nic Nemeth b. Trey Miguel – Superkick

Decay b. Mila Moore/Savannah Thorne – Chokebomb/hair slam combination to Thorne

Brian Myers b. Kevin Knight – Roster Cut

PCO b. Deaner – PCOsault

Masha Slamovich b. Jody Threat – Snow Plow

Grizzled Young Veterans b. ABC – Grit Your Teeth to Austin

