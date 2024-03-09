Hall’s TNA Impact Review 3.7.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: March 7, 2024

Location: Alario Center, Westwego, Louisiana

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We are one day away from Sacrifice and as such, most of the show is ready to go. The main event will see Moose defending the World Title against Eric Young, plus Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts Title against Xia Brookside and Tashs Steelz. We might get a little bonus this week so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight

Non-title and Ali’s goons are here with him. Knight shoves him down to start and then hits a hard running shoulder. Ali tries a leapfrog but gets dropkicked out of the air in a nice looking counter. There’s a rolling splash for two but Ali sends him throat first into the middle rope. A DDT gives Ali two, only to have him take too long going up, allowing Knight to snap off a super hurricanrana. The no look crossbody gives Knight two and he stomps away in the corner.

Knight goes up top and gets brought down with a super Backstabber of all things for two. Back up and Knight clotheslines him to the floor, setting up a heck of a springboard dive for the big knockdown. Cue the Good Hands but Chris Sabin and Kushida run in to take them out. The distraction lets Ali hit another DDT but he misses the 450. A Sky High gives Knight two and the other guys keep brawling to distract the referee. That’s enough for a belt shot to knock Knight silly and give Ali the pin at 8:40.

Rating: B-. The messy ending didn’t help this but dang Knight is fun to watch. He doesn’t break any new ground with the high flying but he does it really well and that is always going to work. Ali cheating to win and the bragging about it is good old fashioned heel stuff and it made for a nice balance here.

Post match Ali hits a 450 onto Knight’s arm. Alex Shelley runs in for the save.

Video on Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz trading wins and then splitting the third match but both get a Knockouts Title shot at Sacrifice anyway.

Kevin Knight’s arm is really banged up and there is no way he can compete at Sacrifice. Alex Shelley will take his place but also gets in a jab at Chris Sabin for not wanting him there at No Surrender.

Ash By Elegance vs. Angel Blue

Blue is from Alaska, which you don’t see very often. The bell rings and Ash tells Blue to kiss her boot, which isn’t happening. Instead Ash hammers away in the corner as Rehwoldt describes her as “the best there is, the best there is and the best there ever is.” More right hands on the mat have Blue in trouble and a backsplash gets two. A suplex sets up Rarefied Air to pin Blue at 2:43.

Steve Maclin, from his hotel room, says he has been right about Nic Nemeth from the day Nemeth debuted. Maclin was waiting for him in Puerto Rico and saw fear in Nemeth. He’ll be at Sacrifice…and then the feed gives out. We can hear a fight and then Nemeth looks into the camera.

Good Hands vs. Time Splitters

Kushida and Skyler fight over wrist control to start until Kushida takes him down into an armbar. Everything breaks down and the Splitters clear the ring without much effort. Shelley comes in to stomp on Hotch’s arm and Kushida snaps it over the top for a bonus. The Hands get in a double Russian legsweep to take over on Kushida and we take a break.

Back with Kushida fighting out of the corner and diving over to Shelley for the tag. The house cleaning doesn’t last long though as Shelley is knocked into the corner so Skyler can come in with a slingshot spear for two. Hotch’s rolling neckbreaker (a Mustafa Ali move) gets two but Shelley sends the Hands into each other. Kushida gets in the real house cleaning and the basement dropkick hits Skyler in the face. Shelley takes out Hotch and the Hoverboard Lock finishes Skyler at 11:32.

Rating: C+. I say it almost every week but the Good Hands name is appropriate, as the team can work well with anyone and that is especially the case with a good team like the Time Splitters. Shelley and Kushida were on the same page here but it feels like we could be heading for a Shelley heel turn, which certainly has potential. Like a Shelley vs. Chris Sabin showdown for example.

Dirty Dango and company are ready to dominate, like Monty Brown, Crimson, Jerell Clark and the Naturals. They want all of the best opponents with less than a year’s experience. Oh and Josh Alexander’s head gear looks weird but facing him in the main event will make people want to join their wrestling school. It’s only $60 a person.

Mustafa Ali thinks he needs a new strategy for the six man tag at Sacrifice, so he’ll be teaming with the Grizzled Young Veterans instead. The Good Hands are stunned.

Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna

Killer Kelly and Jody Threat are here too. Luna takes her down into an early front facelock, followed by a basement clothesline for two. Luna’s suplex gets two so Kelly kisses Slamovich on the head. That seems to work as some hair mares bring Luna down a few times, setting up a camel clutch.

Slamovich switches into a seated abdominal stretch, followed by sme quick clotheslines. Luna fights up and hits a quick running dropkick, setting up a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Slamovich’s Snow Plow is countered so she settles for something of a Russian legsweep for two of her own. Luna isn’t having that though and grabs the Luna Landing (fireman’s carry slam into a powerbomb) for the pin at 7:09.

Rating: C. It’s kind of amazing how much more interesting the Knockouts tag team division is compared to the WWE women’s tag team division. There aren’t exactly many teams in the division, but it still feels like these women are being treated as something that matters compared to pure filler. I still don’t know how necessary the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are, but they do at least come off as somewhat important.

We look at Kon and PCO teasing a big fight last week.

PCO vs. Alan Angels

Angels slugs away to start but has to kick his way out of a chokeslam. A DDT puts PCO down but he sits up to avoid a frog splash. PCO hits a heck of a clothesline and the PCOsault finishes at 1:34.

Post match Kon comes out with a chair for the brawl with PCO, meaning a chair duel ensues. They brawl to the back rather quickly.

Crazzy Steve retained the Digital Media Title over Rhino on Xplosion.

Crazzy Steve talks about being an artist, a champion and a teacher. It doesn’t matter who he is defending against, but he is ready for Laredo Kid at Sacrifice.

Here is Eric Young for a chat. Young talks about eveyrthing he has given to this company and now he is looking at Moose. He sees someone big and strong who might go on to become one of the best ever but he’s giving it his all at Sacrifice. Cue Moose to say he can’t believe the fans are believing what Young is saying. Moose is ready to see eveyrthing Young is willing to sacrifice but Moose is leaving as champion. He offers a street fight right now and Young is game, but the System runs in to beat Young down. Alisha Edwards brings in a chain but the ABC makes the save.

Dirty Dango vs. Josh Alexander

Dango has Alpha Bravo and Oleg Prudius with him. Alexander wrestles him down to start and Dango actually takes over with a front facelock. That’s broken up with a flapjack into an ankle lock, with Dango bailing to the floor. We take a break and come back with Dango kicking away from another ankle lock, with Alexander grabbing his knee on the way down.

A dragon screw legwhip on the floor keeps Alexander in trouble, followed by a leglock back inside to stay on the leg. Said leg is wrapped around the post but Alexander uses the good leg to pull Dango face first into the post. Alexander hits a middle rope dropkick for a breather and there’s a Regal Roll.

A knee to the neck gives Alexander two but Dango avoids a charge in the corner. The Falcon Arrow gets two but Alexander is right back with the rolling German suplexes. Alexander shoves him off the top onto the goons and there’s a flip dive onto them. Back in and Dango hits a DDT but misses Down And Dirty, allowing Alexander to grab the ankle lock for the win at 14:47.

Rating: B-. They had a good match but I wouldn’t expect Alexander to be so egregious about ignoring the leg injury. Dango worked on the thing for more than five minutes but then Alexander was back up doing dives and flips, which are out of his wheelhouse in the first place. The rest of the match was rather entertaining, as Dango is getting to show the talents that he really has, which are fairly substantial.

Results

Mustafa Ali b. Kevin Knight – Belt shot

Ash By Elegance b. Angel Blue – Rarefied Air

Time Splitters b. Good Hands – Hoverboard Lock to Skyler

Dani Luna b. Masha Slamovich – Luna Landing

PCO b. Alan Angels – PCOsault

Josh Alexander b. Dirty Dango – Ankle lock

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.