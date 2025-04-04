Hall’s TNA Impact Review 4.3.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: April 3, 2025

Location: St. Joseph Civic Auditorium, St. Joseph, Missouri

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re less than two weeks away from Unbreakable and the show is going to need a card. There are a few matches you can probably guess from here but there isn’t much that is actually ready for the show. Hopefully we get some build towards the event this week because there is work to do. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Joe Hendry is on commentary. Kazarian slugs away to start but Elijah is right back up with a quick Old School. Elijah takes it to the floor where he gets sent into the post, allowing Kazarian to go after Hendry. That results in an accidental collision with Elijah and Kazarian rolls him up for the pin at 2:16.

Post match Hendry and Kazarian get in a brawl with security breaking it up. Hendry comes up favoring his shoulder.

Post break, Hendry’s shoulder is examined and it’s not clear how bad things are right now.

We see a digital exclusive of Eddie Edwards yelling at and walking out on the System.

Here is Edwards for a chat but the fans don’t want him to talk. Last week, he gave the System an ultimatum: either you’re on board with his vision or you’re out of the team. Cue the System to interrupt, with JDC saying he’s in with Eddie. Brian Myers and Alisha Edwards are in too (one of them kisses Eddie) and that leaves Moose.

Eddie asks if he’s in or out….but Cody Deaner interrupts. Deaner was waiting to see someone fired from the System and didn’t hear an answer from Moose. Deaner thinks Moose should listen to the people, who think he should leave. Moose says the people are right and decks Deaner before reaffirming his allegiance to the team. Normally I would ask what the point of that segment was but anything involving Deaner taking a beating works for me.

Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee are ready for their six woman tag later. They find it interesting that Tessa Blanchard couldn’t find any friends in TNA and had to go to NXT. Tonight, they’ll send her new friends back where they belong.

Santino Marella comes up to the System in the back and announces that Moose’s first competitor in Ultimate X at Rebellion will be Leon Slater. Matt Cardona is announced in the graphic for the match and Marella says the System will all have matches next week.

Spitfire vs. Meta Four

Arianna Grace is on commentary and Luna starts with Jakara Jackson. They fight over wrist control to start until Jackson grabs a wristdrag out of the corner. Threat comes in for a basement clothesline and it’s off to Lash Legend (the tall powerhouse) vs. Luna. Legend runs into a boot but manages to faceplant Luna and Threat at the same time in a nice display.

Threat’s middle rope crossbody gets two but it’s back to Jackson, who is quickly taken into the wrong corner. That’s broken up and Legend comes in to ram Luna’s head into the mat, setting up a drop toehold into the corner. Luna kicks her way to freedom though and it’s back to Threat for some corner clotheslines.

Everything breaks down and Threat hits a delayed Jackhammer for two on Jackson. Legend breaks it up and helps Jackson take Luna out with a dive to the floor. Threat fights both of them off and Legend decks Jackson by mistake. That doesn’t last long though as Jackson is back up for a cutter to go with Legend’s wheelbarrow faceplant (MKO) to pin Threat at 9:31.

Rating: C+. I’m not sure how they’ll get there but Meta Four is being built up for a Knockouts Tag Team Title shot. That is something that could go a long way for them, as the team needs to win something sooner or later. At the same time, Spitfire seems to be on the down swing, which is not the biggest surprise as I never quite got their appeal in the first place.

Mike Santana arrives with a friend named Derek, who he leaves with Santino Marella. There is no way this will end well.

Here are the Hardys for a chat. They talk about how they have seen the real Nic Nemeth, who left a scar on Matt’s nose. That scare means Matt is still BROKEN and it is time to DELETE the Nemeths. Jeff has heard that the Nemeths are comedians and their greatest joke ever is that they are going to take the Tag Team Titles. Cue the Great Hands to say it’s not 1999 anymore because it is 2025 and the Hardys aren’t so good anymore. The Hands want the titles so here is Santino Marella to make the match, albeit non-title.

Hardys vs. Great Hands

Non-title and Tasha Steelz is on commentary as Matt shoves Hotch down to start. Some cranking on the arm has Hotch in more trouble and it’s already off to Jeff. A basement dropkick to the back and the legdrop between the legs has Hotch in more trouble as it’s back to Matt.

Some double teaming doesn’t last long and Jeff comes back in, only to get crotched on top to break up the Whisper In The Wind. The chinlock goes on but Jeff fights up and hits a Whisper In The Wind to both Hands. It’s back to Matt to clean house and Poetry In Motion sets up the Side Effect for two on Skyler. The Plot Twist into the Swanton finishes Skyler at 6:16.

Rating: C. This was short and to the point with the Hardys getting a win over a team with a bit of a name. It’s not a bad way to go as the Hands aren’t worth much but it let the fans see the Hardys in action. Like them or not, they’re some of the biggest names TNA has to offer so letting them win a quick match makes sense.

Leon Slater and Ryan Nemeth get in a fight in the back.

Joe Hendry has a rotator cuff sprain and it isn’t clear how long he might be out.

Here are Steph de Lander and Mance Warner for a chat. They brag about their success and promise that no one is tougher or meaner than them. Kissing ensues but Santino Marella interrupts. Marella says they aren’t the Digital Media Champion anymore, so the title is retired. Therefore, at Unbreakable, there will be a tournament for the TNA International Title. In a tribute to the famous three way at the original Unbreakable, every match in this tournament will be a three way. Cue Sami Callihan to jump Warner and throw him off the stage. Makes sense and gets the title away from de Lander.

Mustafa Ali’s cabinet kidnaps Mike Santana’s friend Derek and throw him in the trunk of a car (where a camera is waiting). Later, Derek is sat in a chair for a face to face meeting with Mustafa Ali. He congratulates Derek on his sobriety but brings up Derek causing an accident that injured a young girl. Ali has him taken away. That intensified quickly.

The Personal Concierge says Ash By Elegance is on a needed vacation but the team has their eye on someone named Maggie Lee. She needs some guidance though, like say from Heather By Elegance.

Santino Marella (he’s busy tonight) draws the first names for the International Title tournament: Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Steve Maclin

El Hijo del Vikingo is back at Rebellion in Ultimate X.

Tessa Blanchard/Fatal Influence vs. Lei Ying Lee/Masha Slamovich/Xia Brookside

Fallon Henley is here with the villains. Slamovich takes Blanchard down to start and hammers away before knocking her outside. Everything breaks down and the dives connect to drop the villains as we take a break. Back with Ying working on Jacy Jayne’s arm before raining down some right hands in the corner. Jayne slips out of a fireman’s carry though and sends Ying into the corner to start choking away.

Ying breaks away and hands it off to Brookside, who headscissors Jazmyn Nyx without much trouble. Rosemary is watching from the crowd as Brookside hits Broken Wings and a DDT for two on Nyx. Back up and Nyx sends her to the floor for a cheap shot from Jayne, who comes in for a Cannonball in the corner. The chinlock is quickly reversed into a monkey flip and Slamovich comes in to clean house. Everything breaks down and Slamovich’s piledriver is broken up, allowing Blanchard to give her the Buzzsaw DDT for the pin at 12:06.

Rating: B-. This was another win for Blanchard as she continues to set up the big showdown with Slamovich down the line. That very well could headline Rebellion, which would be a risky yet logical way to go. The other women were just kind of there, but I do like bringing in the women from NXT, if nothing else for the sake of keeping things a bit different.

Santino Marella draws another tournament match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young vs. JDC.

Mike Santana finds Derek and wants revenge.

One more tournament match: Zachary Wentz vs. Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis. Sami Callihan comes in and says he wants Warner so Santino Marella makes it happen.

Here is Frankie Kazarian for a chat. Kazarian brings up Joe Hendry’s injury and is sorry…that it didn’t happen sooner. However, he has a better announcement: he is cashing in his title shot at Rebellion. The lights go out though and NXT’s Ethan Page makes a surprise return.

Page: “This place has changed a lot since I was here. There are actually people in the building!” Page likes the idea of Kazarian cashing in on an injured Hendry, but brings up an idea he threw to Santino Marella. The thing is Page is already getting a World Title shot at Rebellion, so Kazarian charges…right into a kick to the head. Page poses to end the show.

Results

Frankie Kazarian b. Elijah – Rollup

Meta Four b. Spitfire – MKO to Threat

Hardys b. Great Hands – Swanton to Skyler

Tessa Blanchard/Fatal Influence b. Lei Ying Lee/Masha Slamovich/Xia Brookside – Buzzsaw DDT to Slamovich

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.