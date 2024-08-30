Hall’s TNA Impact Review 8.29.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: August 29, 2024

Location: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

It’s the show before Emergence and the pay per view card is looking rather good. Since the show is mostly set, this week could be in a weird place as I’m not sure what more they need to do for tomorrow’s card. Odds are we get the final push in a lot of ways this week so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

X-Division Title: Rich Swann vs. Mike Bailey

Bailey is defending and AJ Francis is on commentary. They fight over wrist control to start as we look at the Rascalz watching, which gives us an NXT No Mercy plug, which is still so strange to see. Swann gets sent to the floor for a running hurricanrana through the ropes but a Francis distraction lets Swann take him down. Back in and Swann takes the leg down with the dragon screw legwhip before grabbing a spinning toehold. That sounds like working on the leg, which is the call for Bailey to fight up with his series of kicks.

Bailey misses a standing moonsault and they both block kicks to the head before kicking each other down for a double breather. Swann sends him outside for a cutter on the floor, setting up a frog splash for two. Bailey kicks him down and hits the moonsault knees for two of his own, only for Trent Seven and Francis to get into it on the floor. The distraction lets Swann avoid the Ultimate Weapon, meaning a Lethal Injection gives Swann two. Bailey is right back up with a running Spanish Fly to retain at 9:30.

Rating: C+. Bailey continues to be one of the most frustrating wrestlers around. He obviously has natural talent and can do some impressive things, but again, what in the world is the point of a wrestler working on his leg if it just makes Bailey do more flips and kicks? It’s incredibly annoying and takes me out of his matches every single time.

Jordynne Grace doesn’t care what a Match By Elegance is because she’s going to win anyway.

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

Eddie and Alisha Edwards are here with Myers. Before the match, Hendry references his “Edge’s B****” song about Myers, who the fans don’t believe in anyway. Myers jumps him to start but gets caught with a jumping knee, setting up a delayed suplex to give Hendry two. They go outside where Alisha’s interference is cut off, meaning both she and Eddie are tossed.

The distraction lets Myers ram Hendry into a few things though and we take a break. Back with Myers dropping and elbow and grabbing a chinlock. A kick to the face gives Myers two and we hit the double arm crank. That’s broken up and Hendry hits the fall away slam and the Standing Ovation finishes Myers off at 6:37.

Rating: C. This was the next step in Hendry working his way up through the System, likely to an eventual match with Moose. That being said, it wouldn’t shock me to see the team cost Hendry the NXT Title on Sunday at No Mercy. It would give him a more personal feud around here, though I’m not sure how much longer Hendry can be kept out of the World Title picture.

Post match Eddie runs back in for the beatdown but Mike Santana makes the save. And now let’s do this (as scheduled).

Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards

Santana starts fast and elbows him in the face before firing off right hands in the corner. A backdrop puts Eddie on the floor but cue Alisha Edwards for a distraction, allowing Eddie to send Santana into the apron. We take a break and come back with Santana hitting a flapjack for a needed breather. Santana’s frog splash gets two but Eddie’s tiger bomb gets the same. Back up and Santana spits at him but avoids the Boston Knee Party. Instead Santana is back up with a quick Spin The Block for the pin at 12:04.

Rating: B-. Santana continues his rise up throughout the System, though he seems most likely to have the big match with Moose, likely at Bound For Glory. That should make for a good showdown when we get there, though there are still some names for Santana to get through first. What matters is that the road has started, with Santana getting a lot out of it so far.

Matt Cardona says he isn’t cleared to face PCO at Emergence but he’ll have a mystery monster in his place. Santino Marella is not pleased.

Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

Steve Maclin is on commentary. Hammerstone wins an exchange of shoulders to start and fires off some shoulders to the ribs in the corner. Young is back up with a spinning middle rope crossbody but Hammerstone takes him to the floor for a whip into Maclin. Back in and Young scores with some right hands into the Death Valley Driver for two but Hammerstone’s powerslam gets the same.

A sitout powerbomb gives Hammerstone two more, only for Young to avoid a big boot and punch Hammerstone down. Young makes the mistake of going after Maclin though and gets kicked in the face, setting up the Nightmare Pendulum to give Hammerstone the pin at 6:39.

Rating: C. These two just aren’t that interesting together, though at least Hammerstone won here. Hammerstone continues to feel like an absolute beast who could be a big deal if he is given the chance, which isn’t what I would call feuding with Eric Young for so long. Young vs. Maclin is just kind of there as well, though this didn’t make me want to see them fight.

ABC vs. Cody Deaner/Jake Something

Non-title. Before the match Deaner does his usual talking to the people, but Something says this is about getting a place in the tag division. Something shoulders Austin into the corner to start and then powerbombs him into another corner for the tag off to Deaner. The armbar goes on to put Austin in early trouble but he’s easily off to Bey for the tag. House is quickly cleaned but Something knocks the heck out of Bey. A double clothesline puts ABC down until Something and Austin go to the apron. With Something being sent into the apron, the 1-2-Sweet can finish Deaner at 4:45.

Rating: C+. Sometimes you need to just give the champs a quick win over a middle of the road team to remind you that they can still beat just about anyone. Deaner and Something aren’t much of a team but at least they looked good in defeat here. ABC need a fresh team to challenge them so this was more about keeping them warm on the way there.

Post match First Class runs in to take out the ABC.

Ash By Elegance’s personal concierge is talking to Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich but we can’t hear what is being said.

We look at Rosemary going to NXT earlier this week.

Emergence rundown.

Knockouts Title: Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace

Grace is defending in a By Elegance match, meaning hardcore with themed (meaning pink) weapons. Elegance jumps her from behind to start and hits a bulldog onto a chair for an early two. Grace gets in a shot on top though and hits her with a trashcan, setting up a slam for two of her own. They head outside where Elegance gets in a pink trashcan lid shot before putting Grace in a chair for some shots to the face.

We take a break and come back with Grace pulling a high crossbody out of the air and planting Ash for two. Grace pours out a bag of diamonds but gets hit in the head with a champagne bottle for two more. The personal concierge loads up some shoes but cue Rosemary to chase him off. A package piledriver gives Ash two but here are Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich to go after Grace. Spitfire cuts them off though and it’s a MuscleBuster from the apron through a table to retain at 11:39.

Rating: C+. So that’s it for these two right? While it felt like Ash was ready to move up to the next level and possibly even win the title, there is only so much more she can do when she has lost both a regular match and her “signature” match to Grace. We’re going to need a new challenger for Grace and while there are a few options, including Gisele Shaw, no one is really standing out with about two months to go before Bound For Glory.

We get a sitdown interview between Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander with Matthew Rehwoldt moderating. Alexander says everything is on his time now but Nemeth says he thrives on this kind of pressure. Sure Alexander is a great wrestler but Nemeth isn’t going to lose the title. Why is Alexander so great yet not so well known? Alexander wanted a shot and all he had to do was ask. Alexander insists he’s still the best and points out the records he has as champion.

Nemeth stands up and talks about how Alexander never changes but being champion is about what you have done lately. Nemeth says this is his match but Alexander says the next “lately” thing he’ll do is take the title That has them going face to face, with Nemeth saying Alexander used to be the best, which is why Nemeth is the champion. This got intense near the end, but going from a thirty minute draw to an Iron Man match feels like something of a leap.

Results

Mike Bailey b. Rich Swann – Spanish Fly

Joe Hendry b. Brian Myers – Standing Ovation

Mike Santana b. Eddie Edwards – Spin The Block

Hammerstone b. Eric Young – Nightmare Pendulum

ABC b. Cody Deaner/Jake Something – 1-2-Sweet to Deaner

Jordynne Grace b. Ash By Elegance – MuscleBuster through a table

