Hall’s TNA Rebellion 2025 Review  

Rebellion 2025

Date: April 27, 2025

Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re back to the major pay per views with this one, as TNA heads back to a major market. This time we have something of a triple main event with the World, Tag Team and Knockouts Titles all on the line, plus an Ultimate X match for the X-Division Title. That’s about as stacked as you can get so let’s get to it.

Kickoff Show: Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary/Xia Brookside/Lei Ying Lee

It’s a brawl on the floor before the bell and we officially start with Brookside and Henley slugging it out in the country. A hurricanrana takes Henley down and Brookside hits a running Meteora in the corner. Lee comes in for a double clothesline and it’s off to Rosemary, who threatens Nyx with the mist. Jayne manages to send Rosemary into the corner to take over, only to get caught in the Upside Down.

A double flapjack drops Rosemary and Henley’s basement dropkick to the back gets two. Rosemary fights out and brings Lee back in to clean house. A suplex out of the corner gets two on Jayne but Nyx and Henley make the save. Everything breaks down and Rosemary gives Brookside some brass knuckles. That’s not what Brookside wants so she throws them back, only to get rammed into Rosemary. Jayne’s discus punch finishes at 9:02.

Rating: C+. Again it’s nice to see the NXT stars getting some wins, but there is only going to be so much upward mobility if they just keep trading victories. Hopefully they come up with something a little bit bigger for people like Fatal Influence, but at least we’re getting something like this. If nothing else, Brookside holding onto the good side makes for an interesting idea and Rosemary isn’t likely going to be happy.

Kickoff Show: Elijah vs. ???

This is an open challenge and Elijah sings a song about the greatness of Los Angeles. And his opponent is…Shane Haste from TMDK in New Japan. Elijah chops away in the corner to start and knocks him outside for some rams into the apron. Back in and a jumping clothesline sets up Old School but Haste gets in a dropkick for a breather.

An O’Connor roll is blocked though and Elijah hits something like Roll The Dice. Haste kicks him in the face and hits a Saito suplex for two. Back up and Elijah hits a toss powerbomb for two of his own, with Haste’s Falcon Arrow getting the same. A jumping knee to the face sets up the Highwayman’s Farewell to end Haste at 6:01.

Rating: C+. Not much to this one as Elijah beat him up for the most part and then they traded some big shots until Elijah won. Haste doesn’t have anything close to a history around here so he was just a random opponent. That being said, it was just a short Kickoff Show match so this was hardly some big moment or anything close so this was hardly some big letdown.

Ilona sings the National Anthem.

The opening video focuses on Los Angeles being a city of dreams, such as the wrestlers who will be getting in the ring tonight.

X-Division Title: Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro vs. Sidney Akeem vs. Leon Slater vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Moose

Moose is defending in Ultimate X, meaning the title is hung above the ring at the middle of an X made of cables. The first person to use the cables to get the belt and hit the mat is the champion. It’s a big brawl to start (as you might expect) and everyone but Cardona and Moose go for the belt. The two of them grab chairs and knock the others down before it’s time for a bunch of people to go to the floor.

Vikingo and Navarro stay inside with Vikingo hitting a dropkick. Navarro knocks him to the floor but Akeem is in for the save. Cardona cuts him off, only to get kicked in the face by Slater. It’s time for the dives through the ropes and off the top before Moose superplexes Slater. With everyone else down, Moose sends Alisha Edwards up to get the belt (as Moose is scared of heights) but Edwards falls down, with Moose making the catch.

Slater comes back in with a superkick to Moose before going back up. Vikingo breaks that up with a dropkick and Navarro goes for the belt, only to get pulled down as well. Akeem goes for the belt and flips up above the X but crashes down onto Moose rather than going for the belt.

Vikingo gives Akeem a Canadian Destroyer onto the apron but gets chokeslammed by AJ Francis. Moose spears Francis down and powerbombs Navarro, only to walk into Radio Silence. Slater goes all the way up to the top of the structure for the Swanton 450, with barely anyone catching him. Somehow Slater goes up top and gets the belt, only to be speared by Moose who retains the title at 15:24 without climbing.

Rating: B. This was the usual insanity that these matches tend to be and that’s not a bad thing. Moose finding a way to steal the title is a good way to go and the ending makes me wonder if Slater is going to win the title sooner than later, perhaps at Slammiversary. Slater has been built up for a few months now and seeing him get the title on the big stage would be nice to see.

We look at Joe Hendry at Wrestlemania and some reactions. He was also on NXT, where he got in a staredown with NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Ash By Elegance/Heather By Elegance vs. Meta Four vs. Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley vs. Spitfire

By Elegance is defending and Arianna Grace is on commentary. Dolin and Paxley jump Meta Four to start fast and we settle down to Luna headlocking Paxley to limited avail. Threat is slammed onto Paxley for two as Ash yells at the Personal Concierge on the floor. Dolin comes in and Whispers In The Wind onto a pile on the floor. Jackson gets on Legend’s shoulders for a big dive before Dolin rolls Jackson up for two inside.

Heather comes in and gets dropped by Jackson and Spitfire adds a kneeling double suplex. Paxley comes in for two on Jackson but gets dropped by Legend. Threat gives Ash a spinning torture rack bomb and it’s time to go to the corners for a pair of Towers Of Dooms. Hold on though as cue Maggie Lee to hold Ash’s leg for the save. That means Rarefied Air can hit Threat to retain the titles at 9:23.

Rating: C+. The action was fun but there was a lot going on here and it was a little too chaotic to keep track of everything. Nothing got the chance to really develop as it was a bunch of flying around and near falls. By Elegance retaining here is fine as they need to hold the titles that much longer, though I’m not sure who can come after the belts next.

Elijah is ready to see Joe Hendry retain the World Title.

Ace Austin/Rascalz vs. The System

Moose is pulling double duty tonight as JDC apparently had travel issues. The System has cost Austin and the Rascalz some matches so they got help in the form of….Sean Waltman. Myers charges into Wentz’s boot in the corner to start and it’s off to Miguel to hammer on Edwards. Austin slips out of a suplex attempt and it’s off to Miguel for some snappy jabs. Alisha Edwards offers a distraction though and Eddie takes over on Miguel back inside.

Myers’ chinlock doesn’t last long but he cuts Miguel off with a basement superkick. A lifting Downward Spiral gets two but Miguel is back up with a running knee. The tag is cut off though and Miguel is taken into the wrong corner again. Miguel fights out though and hands it off to Wentz to pick up the pace. Everything breaks down and the Fold drops Moose, setting up Wentz’s Spiral Tap for two. Austin hits a Fameasser and Wentz does the Road Dogg shaky jabs.

They load up the DX pose but Alisha gets in. Cue Waltman to duck her right hand and give her an X Factor. We get the big crotch chop and everyone but Waltman hits a Bronco Buster. Waltman hits some spinning kicks and a pair of dives take out Eddie and Myers. Moose’s spear is countered into an X Factor and the UFO Cutter gives Wentz the pin at 11:04.

Rating: B-. I’m not entirely sure why we needed a DX tribute match, but it was a good deal of fun and Austin and the Rascalz work well together. Waltman still looks perfectly fine out there and he was a nice bonus. Wentz pinning Moose is an interesting twist as you now have a few people lining up to have realistic title aspirations.

Steve Maclin won’t say anything about Eric Young but smirks.

International Title: Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

Young, with the Northern Armory, is challenging. Maclin takes out the Armory to start and then hits a dive onto all three villains. The Armory gets up and manages to knock Maclin down, only for him to tie Young in the Tree Of Woe. The running spear in the corner is cut off though, which is enough for the Armory to be ejected. Maclin misses a charge to the floor though and Young starts slowly hammering away.

Back in and Maclin hits an Angle Slam but the Jar Headbutt is cut off. Maclin is fine enough to tie him in the Tree Of Woe again for the spear but Young knocks him down again. The top rope ax handle gets two and they go to the apron, where Young hits something like a Samoan drop for two. Back in and Young tries a piledriver but gets reversed into a rollup to retain the title at 9:23.

Rating: C+. This went by fast but it’s really hard to get into Young as the evil mastermind again. It’s really not a good role for him but for some reason this is what we get over and over. Maclin retaining is good to see and now he needs to move on to something else. TNA has a strong enough roster so let Maclin fight anyone but Young.

Post match the Northern Armory runs in to beat Maclin down. Maclin gets choked with the chain because THIS HAS TO KEEP GOING.

We recap Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali. Santana is trying to get to the World Title but Ali keeps bringing up Santana’s past addiction issues. On the other hand, Santana accuses Ali of being addicted to trying to ruin Santana’s life. Therefore, it’s time for a falls count anywhere match, as Ali keeps running from their fights. Makes perfect sense.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

Falls count anywhere and a drummer and dancers play Ali to the ring. Ali has the Great Hands with him while Santana has some boxers. Santana starts fast and backdrops him out to the floor for a big crash. The steps are loaded up and Ali’s dive is sent into them to give Santana two on the floor. Ali tries to leave so Santana dives off the stage to take him out. A moonsault off the barricade takes Ali down for two more but cue the Secret Service and the Great Hands to go after Santana.

That lets Ali climb to a balcony for a dive and they head back to ringside where Ali hits a superkick. Santana cuts him off with a Death Valley Driver through two open chairs but Ali chairs him off the top. Ali goes up top and goes Coast To Coast on the apron (ouch) for two. Back in and Santana sends him face first into the buckle but here are the Great Hands to go after Santana again. They put Santana on a table for a 450 to give Ali two. Back in and the Great Hands try to handcuff Santana, who gives them a double rolling cutter.

Instead Santana handcuffs them to the ropes and grabs a barbed wire baseball bat. Ali knocks it away but gets caught with a Spanish Fly. Tasha Steelz whips out a table…but Santana powerbombs her through it instead. Well that evens the odds a bit. Another table is brought in and Santana superplexes Ali through it for two. Ali grabs the bat and smashes Santana in the face but the bleeding Santana gets up for Spin The Block and the pin at 19:23.

Rating: B. This was the kind of overcome all odds win that Santana needed and he looked like a hero in the end. That’s what he has been needing in the last few months and it would not surprise me to see Santana getting into the World Title picture. They had the violence going here and Santana outsmarted and flat out beat four people at once. That’s quite the impressive move and Santana looked good here.

We meet the newest TNA signing: Indi Hartwell.

We recap Tessa Blanchard vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title. Slamovich is the new star of the division but Blanchard is the legend who has returned and wants her title back. This is a genuine dream match for the division and has the potential to steal the show.

Knockouts Title: Tessa Blanchard vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich is defending and actually jumps her to start fast. A running knee and the Snowplow gets two on Blanchard but she’s back with a knee crusher for two of her own. Blanchard starts in on the leg and ties it up in the Tree Of Woe for some cranking. A variety of leglocks have Slamovich in more trouble but Magnum is blocked.

That’s fine with Blanchard, who switches to a Canadian Destroyer for two. Slamovich’s Code Red gives her a breather but a dragon screw legwhip takes Slamovich back down. We go VERY old school with an Indian Deathlock but Slamovich makes the rope. Slamovich tries to go up and gets pulled into a running Magnum for two.

Back up and Slamovich uses the ropes to hit a sitout powerbomb for two. Blanchard is right back with the Buzzsaw for two but Slamovich catches her up top with a super Death Valley Driver. A running knee knocks Blanchard silly and Slamovich pulls her into a Disarm-Her retains the title at 14:04.

Rating: B. Well, it was a big time fight but I was expecting a bit more here. It just kind of ended and while I liked the leg work, it didn’t mean much in the end. That being said, Slamovich getting the big, and clean, win over Blanchard is quite the moment for her. Blanchard is probably going to get some gold sooner or later, but this feels like something of humbling her after all of the controversy that she brings along.

We recap the Hardys defending the Tag Team Titles against the Nemeths. Nic Nemeth turned on them recently and naturally Ryan went along with his brother. The fight is over who is the better brother team…and then they went to the Hardy Compound for wacky shenanigans, including the Nemeths stealing the title belts.

Tag Team Titles: Ryan Nemeth/Nic Nemeth vs. Hardys

The Hardys are defending and jump the Nemeths before the bell, allowing them to steal the belts back. Jeff hammers on Nic to start but gets knocked into the corner. Ryan comes in to miss an elbow drop (because he’s a schnook) and it’s off to Matt. The Twist Of Fate is blocked and Nic gets in a shot of his own, allowing Ryan to hit the running DDT. Nic’s rapid fire elbows have Matt in more trouble and Ryan grabs a chinlock.

That’s broken up and Matt gets two off a small package, allowing the tag back to Jeff. House is cleaned, including a Whisper In The Wind for two on Nic. The Twist Of Fate gets two and everything breaks down. The Plot Twist into a splash gets two more but Nic is back up with a Fameasser for the same.

Poetry In Motion and the Side Effect Connect but Matt accidentally bumps into the referee during the count in a weird moment. Ryan breaks up the Swanton though, earning himself a neckbreaker on the floor. A powerbomb onto a chair is countered with a backdrop and Matt is down. Back in and a low blow sets up the Danger Zone, with Ryan tagging himself in to steal the pin and the titles at 11:52.

Rating: C+. The Hardys didn’t need to be the champions any longer and my goodness we should get some mileage out of Ryan as the one who pinned Jeff. The promo about winning the titles with HIS BIG BROTHER will be worth a look and it gets the Hardys away from the titles for a bit. The match itself was fine, but not exactly a classic.

The cast of Busted Open Radio comes out to preview the World Title match.

We recap the World Title match. Joe Hendry is defending, Ethan Page wants the title and Frankie Kazarian is cashing in his Feast Or Fired title shot.

TNA World Title: Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

Hendry, with a bad shoulder, is defending. Page gets knocked to the floor fast to start and the threat of a standing Ovation has Kazarian joining him. Hendry hits a big dive over the top to take both of them down but Page hammers away back inside. Page’s suplex drops Hendry onto Kazarian on the way back in (that was clever) and it’s already table time.

Back in and Kazarian rolls Hendry up while suplexing Page for two at the same time. A double Flux Capacitor gets two but Page powerslams Kazarian, running Page over in the process. Fade To Black is cut off and we get a Tower Of Doom to leave everyone down for a bit. Page is up for a hanging DDT and it’s time to set that table up properly. Kazarian uses the Call Your Shot trophy before striking Hendry’s pose. He also strikes Hendry with Fade To Black for two with Page making the save.

Page’s knee to the face gets two on Hendry but Kazarian is back with Angel’s Wings for the same. They all slug it out from their knees until Page is sent outside and Hendry gets caught in the chickenwing. That’s broken up so Page is back in with the belt. The big swing misses so Page cutters him onto the belt. Hendry fights up and hits a quick fall away slam into the Standing Ovation to retain at 13:40.

Rating: B-. This wasn’t the most thrilling match in the world as it felt like every other triple threat title match. Hendry fighting through the shoulder injury and hanging on to retain the title is a good way to go. Having him beat Kazarian in his cash in and Page didn’t exactly feel important or pay per view main event worthy, but at least he got the win.

Post match NXT’s Trick Williams runs in and takes out Hendry (who embarrassed him last week) with the Trick Shot (running knee) to end the show. Ok that’s a lot bigger.

