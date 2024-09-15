Hall’s TNA Victory Road 2024 Review  

Victory Road 2024

Date: September 13, 2024

Location: Boeing Center At Tech Point, San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

It’s the last big stop before Bound For Glory and the big main event is a rematch from earlier this year as Nic Nemeth faces Moose, this time with Nemeth defending. Other than that, Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts Title against NXT’s Wendy Choo as the crossover continues. Let’s get to it.

Kickoff Show: Kushida vs. Leon Slater

The fans are behind Kushida as he goes behind Slater to start. With that going nowhere, Kushida takes him down and goes after the leg before both of them miss a kick and we go to a standoff. Slater’s headlock doesn’t get him anywhere so he kicks Kushida in the head to take over. Another shot sends Kushida outside but it’s too early for the dive, allowing Kushida to hit a running handspring kick in the corner. The big flip dive to the floor drops Slater and it’s time to go after the leg back inside.

With that not working, Kushida switches over to the leg, which tends to be his custom. Kushida dropkicks him into the corner but misses a clothesline, allowing Slater to hit a dropkick of his own. A slugout goes to Slater but Kushida pulls him into the Hoverboard Lock, which is broken up just as fast. Slater knocks him outside for a big running flip dive, with Slater sticking the landing. Back in and Kushida grabs the Hoverboard Lock for the really sudden tap at 7:54.

Rating: B-. Kushida is a great choice to open the show, as he can go out there and pop the crowd by being so smooth at everything he does. That is more than most wrestlers around here, or anywhere for that matter, can do and it is going to keep him around for a long time. Nice opener here, with Slater looking good in defeat.

Kickoff Show: Hammerstone/Jake Something vs. Eric Young/Steve Maclin

It’s a brawl before the bell with the villains hitting stereo clotheslines to take over. We get the official start with Hammerstone dropping Maclin, who sends the villains into each other to fight back. Maclin sends them into the same corner and fires off some clotheslines before tying Hammerstone in the Tree Of Woe. The running shoulder misses though and Something runs Maclin over on the floor as the fans want Eric.

Back in and Maclin gets in a shot for a breather, allowing the tag to Young to pick up the pace. A sitout powerbomb gets two on Something and it’s back to Hammerstone to take Young into the wrong corner. Young gets away rather easily though and Maclin’s running shoulder in the corner sets up Young’s top rope elbow for two. Everything breaks down and Something hits Into The Void to pin Young at 7:45.

Rating: C. Well, at least the villains finally won. Something and Hammerstone both feel like they should be much bigger deals but for some reason they’re lucky to win a match like this. Hopefully this is the start of something good for them, though it is hard to believe that given their track record. For now though, I’ll take a single win.

The show proper opens with a look at the main matches, including a bunch of titles on the line.

Hardys vs. First Class

Jeff and Navarro start things off with Navarro mocking Matt and quickly being knocked down. That means Jeff gets to dance, as is his custom, before it’s off to Matt to work on the arm. Francis gets knocked to the floor but he grabs Matt’s leg for a distraction, allowing Navarro to get in a cheap shot to take over.

Francis comes in for a big boot and a running knee in the corner, followed by a side slam for two. For some reason Francis tries a Swanton, which goes as well as expected. The tag brings Jeff back in to clean house, including a rollup for two. Francis comes back in and gets double DDT’ed, leaving Navarro to take the twist of Fate into the Swanton for the pin at 9:39.

Rating: C+. The Hardys are one of those things that will always work in wrestling, even when they’re in their late 40s and nowhere near what they were before. There is a good chance that this leads them back into the Tag Team Title picture though and it wouldn’t shock me to see them getting the Bound For Glory shot. That isn’t exactly appealing, but you know what you’re getting with the Hardys.

We run down the card.

X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz

Wentz is defending after winning the title in Ultimate X last month. They trade takedowns to start and neither gets anywhere so it’s an early standoff. Wentz lets Bailey slap him in the face and then takes it outside as commentary talks about the history of the title. Back in and Bailey knocks him to the floor this time, setting up an early dive as the fans find this awesome.

Wentz sweeps the leg but Bailey is back up with the rapid fire kicks to cut him off. A quick snapmare sets up a running kick to Bailey’s chest but they both miss running shooting star presses and kick the other in the head for a double knockdown. They get back up again, with Bailey letting Wentz hit him this time. The slugout sees both of them knocked to the floor, where Bailey does his head fake into the Asai moonsault. A springboard flip dive lets Wentz drop Bailey for a change but of course he’s right back with the moonsault knees on the apron.

Wentz hits a DDT but Bailey gets his knees up to block the Swanton. The Flamingo Driver is broken up and Wentz grabs a middle rope cutter for two. Bailey powerbombs him out of the corner and hits a great looking shooting star press for two of his own. Wentz grabs a running flipping DDT for two, only for Bailey to hit a poisonrana. The UFO is blocked and Bailey hits the Flamingo Driver to get the title back at 17:41.

Rating: B. Well, that Wentz reign was a big waste of time. He won the title in something close to a ladder match and then loses it back in a clean match two weeks later. Bailey getting the title back is as uninspiring of a decision as you can get as it feels like he’s had the thing for the better part of ever. Good match, but dang can we let someone look good over Bailey for a bit?

The System is ready to reboot tonight.

Rhino/PCO vs. Matt Cardona/Steph de Lander

Steph is in a Property Of Matt Cardona shirt. Hang on though as she talks about the roller coaster her career has had…and now she needs neck surgery. Matt is still her best friend and she thanks him for everything, and she is so happy with her husband. Now though, she needs them to figure this out without her. This is not a retirement and she’ll see you later and she loves us. PCO and Steph leave together and Cardona hits Rhino with Radio Silence. No match.

Nic Nemeth is ready to get his win back against Moose.

Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Masha Slamovich/Tasha Steelz vs. Spitfire

Spitfire is challenging and will split up if they lose, while Steelz is replacing an injured Alisha Edwards (here with the champs). Luna shoves Steelz down to start so Steelz takes her down for some glaring. Slamovich comes in to work on Threat’s arm but a slam puts Slamovich down. Luna slams Threat onto her, only to have Slamovich come back with a suplex.

It’s back to Steelz who fires off some chops in the corner before cranking on the arm some more. Slamovich gets two off Three Amigos and Steelz puts on the camel clutch. With that broken up, Threat tornado DDTs her way to freedom and Luna is back in with a powerbomb for two on Slamovich. Everything breaks down and Luna breaks up Steelz’s Sliced Bread attempt. Slamovich gets tossed into a sitout powerbomb to give Spitfire the titles back at 11:12.

Rating: C+. These titles still do not feel important and having Spitfire put their career as a team on the line against a makeshift team (not TNA’s fault) didn’t help things. Neither team, including the Alisha version felt like a special pairing, but that is going to happen when they have barely been together. This was about as good as it could have been, which isn’t saying much.

Post match Alisha yells at Slamovich and Steelz has to make a save.

Jake Something and Hammerstone say their win on the Kickoff Show was just a start.

We look at Josh Alexander turning evil at Slammiversary, which doesn’t work for Joe Hendry. Alexander is jealous of Hendry’s success and Hendry is ready to prove himself.

Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander

Alexander powers him into the corner to start and Hendry isn’t sure what to do with that. A headlock takeover works a bit better for Hendry but he’s right back out for a staredown. Hendry’s running shoulder puts Alexander on the floor so he comes back in, where Hendry is waiting with a rather delayed running suplex for two. This time Alexander wants to go outside, where he gets in a shot on Hendry to set up the running crossbody on the apron.

Back in and Alexander goes after the Ankle lock before snapping off a German suplex. The chinlock goes on before Alexander switches to a front facelock. That’s reversed as well as Hendry muscles him up with a suplex and there’s the fall away slam. Alexander bails to the floor again so Hendry gives him a trust fall on the floor. Back in and Alexander hits a quick backbreaker for two but Hendry crotches him on top.

The super fall away slam gives Hendry two and they slug it out. Alexander picks the ankle for the ankle lock though, with Hendry being believed over to the ropes. Hendry hiptosses him into the arm and stomps away but the referee gets bumped. The C4 Spike is countered and Hendry gets his own ankle lock, with Alexander tapping. Alexander uses the delay to go low…and Hendry is wearing a cup, having learned at Slammiversary. The Standing Ovation into an ankle lock makes Alexander tap at 16:54.

Rating: B. That might be Hendry’s best match in TNA so far and he beat a former multiple time World Champion clean. At the end of the day, Hendry needs some big wins like this one on what should be his path to the World Title. Hendry getting smart with the cup was a nice feature as well and it came after a good match, with Hendry getting some credibility to go with his natural star power.

We recap the System using their rematch to get another shot at the Tag Team Titles they lost earlier this year.

Tag Team Titles: System vs. ABC

ABC is defending and Alisha Edwards is here with the System. Bey and Myers lock it up to start with Myers kicking him in the ribs, only to get dropped with a dropkick. Austin comes in to work on the arm, with la majistral getting two. The champs hit a double basement dropkick for two but Eddie low bridges Austin to the floor. Alisha offers a distraction and Myers spears Austin out to the floor.

Back in and Bey gets sent hard into the corner, where his ribs are banged up early on. Myers is smart enough to grab a waistlock to stay on the ribs, followed by a nasty backbreaker from Eddie. Bey tries to fight out of the corner but gets chopped back down, with a dropkick to the ribs into a Backstabber getting two. Bey gets in a quick hurricanrana though and it’s back to Austin to clean house.

The springboard kick to the head and a running double stomp gets two on Eddie as everything breaks down. A double Art Of Finesse gets two on Myers but the 1-2-Sweet is countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb to give Eddie two of his own. Myers is back up with the Roster Cut to Austin and the Boston Knee Party gives the System the titles back at 15:41.

Rating: B. The System getting the titles back is a bit of a surprise as they already held the for so long, but we’ve kind of done the whole ABC as champions thing. The division needs some fresh blood and hopefully that doesn’t mean the Hardys. For now though, I can go with a good match and something of a surprise title change.

We recap Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts Title against NXT’s Wendy Choo. Grace’s title defense was interrupted by Choo, meaning it’s time for her own title shot.

Knockouts Title: Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo

Grace is challenging and gets a big home state reaction. They start fast with Grace running her over and taking things outside where Choo gets in a cheap shot to take over. The loaded pillow (because Choo uses a loaded pillow) is broken up by Grace’s mom (in the front row) so they head inside, where Choo chokes in the corner. Grace gets tied in the Tree Of Woe for a running dropkick but Choo has to block a superplex attempt. The Million Dollar Dream goes on in the corner but Grace powers out with a big crash back down.

Grace slams her a few times and hits a DDT for two more. It’s too early for the Juggernaut Driver so Grace grabs a Vertebreaker for two instead. Grace blocks a sunset bomb but gets superplexed instead, setting up a brainbuster to give Choo two. Another Million Dollar Dream is broken up so Choo full nelson slams her for two more. Grace has had it with this and hits a powerbomb, setting up the Juggernaut Driver to retain at 11:10.

Rating: C+. This is where the problem with the whole crossover things comes from. While the matches are good enough and it’s fun to see who shows up where, at some point it stops mattering if nothing really happens in the whole thing. It’s more along the lines of “hey this is kind of interesting” rather than “wow that happened”, which is going to have a limited shelf life. Grace continues to smash people but she is going to need a bigger challenger sooner than later.

Post match Rosemary runs in to jump Grace and the villains leave her laying.

Arianna Grace runs into Santino Marella and they agree to keep everything professional. Wink wink.

We recap Nic Nemeth defending the World Title against Moose. Nemeth failed to beat Moose earlier this year so now he’s out to prove that he really is the best.

TNA World Title: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth

Nemeth is defending and Frankie Kazarian is on commentary. Moose wastes no time in powering him into the corner but Nemeth is back with a dropkick. Some right hands in the corner are broken up with a hard shove though and Moose stomps away. A Sky High out of the corner gives Moose two and Nemeth’s missed charge sends him shoulder first into the post.

Moose mixes it up with an abdominal stretch but Nemeth bites the hand to escape. They go outside, with Moose getting backdropped onto the ramp for a breather. The chinlock wakes Nemeth up, as chinlocks tend to do, so Moose takes him outside, where Nemeth gets powerbombed onto the apron. Back in and Nemeth manages a Cactus Clothesline to the floor and a posting has Moose in more trouble. The Fameasser is loaded up but Moose powerbombs him through a table for the big crash.

Nemeth is fine enough to hit a Fameasser for two back inside so here is the System for a distraction. That’s fine with Nemeth, who grabs a sleeper. Moose breaks that up and hits the spear for two so Alisha Edwards throws in the title. Cue Mike Santana to take it away from Moose so JDC and Santana fight to the back. Danger Zone gives Nemeth two so he goes up, only to get superplexed back down.

Moose floats over into a powerbomb, which is countered into a Fameasser in a pretty slick sequence. Cue the System AGAIN to pull the referee out, but Nemeth begs for the match to continue. Cue JBL to take out the System, leaving Moose to hit another spear for another two. They strike it out until Nemeth hits some superkicks and the Danger Zone to retain at 19:43.

Rating: B-. Nemeth is John Cena at this point, as the amount of stuff that he survives, and occasionally just shrugs off, can be downright ridiculous. That was the case here as he took two spears and got up, only for JBL of all people to even the odds. I’m still not sure what is going on there, but at least they’re being consistent with the confusion. For now, a good enough main event, but I have no idea how you beat Nemeth when he’s basically a superhero.

Nemeth celebrates to end the show.

Results

Kushida b. Leon Slater – Hoverboard Lock

Jake Something/Hammerstone b. Eric Young/Steve Maclin – Into The Void to Young

Hardys b. First Class – Swanton to Navarro

Mike Bailey b. Zachary Wentz – Flamingo Driver

Spitfire b. Masha Slamovich/Tasha Steelz – Toss sitout powerbomb to Slamovich

Joe Hendry b. Josh Alexander – Ankle lock

Jordynne Grace b. Wendy Choo – Juggernaut Driver

The System b. ABC – Boston Knee Party to Austin

Jordynne Grace b. Wendy Choo – Juggernaut Driver

Nic Nemeth b. Moose – Danger Zone

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.